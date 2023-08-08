Letters: The Conservatives’ crusade against oil boilers is alienating rural voters

Rural homeowners face costs of more than £40,000 as a Tory ban on oil boilers threatens to force them to upgrade to heat pumps - Leon Neal

SIR – The proposed ban on new oil boilers (Letters, August 8) looks like another attack on rural communities, in which so many people live “off grid”.



We live in a listed house, where it would be both unsuitable and uneconomic to install a heat pump. The only realistic way to heat our home is with an oil boiler, which we have recently replaced. The old one was installed in 1978, and was still going strong, but because it was not very efficient it had to go. The new boiler is much more efficient, and its thermostatic controls enable us to make better use of the heating system, saving a lot of oil.



If off-grid rural residents are not able to heat their homes with oil boilers, electricity will be the only real alternative, albeit an inferior and more expensive one. And where is all this electricity coming from?



John Marsh

Upper Sheringham, Norfolk

SIR – Why do I get a feeling of déjà vu when I am advised by the Government to replace my oil-fired boiler with a heat pump?



Perhaps it’s because, when I last took such advice from a government, I ended up purchasing a diesel car. That turned out well.



David Crawshaw

Langport, Somerset

SIR – Even worse than the British Government’s plan to ban oil boilers is that of the Scottish government.



Its Heat in Buildings Strategy states: “We will phase out the need to install new or replacement fossil fuel boilers in off-gas [properties] from 2025 and in on-gas areas from 2030.”



William Loneskie

Lauder, Berwickshire

SIR – It is astonishing that Conservative MPs are only now recognising the downsides of their rush to net zero.



Yet they continue their virtue-signalling, leading our country further away from a market economy by suggesting more subsidies – this time for “good hydrogen”, plentiful supplies of which simply do not exist.



Gordon Hughes’s article (“Just stopping oil would be end of Western civilisation”, Business, August 8) ought to be required reading for MPs, who do not seem to know how our standard of life is maintained.



Michael Staples

Seaford, East Sussex

SIR – The calls for a ban on open fires (“Wood burners ‘limit benefits of cleaner cars’”, report, August 5) focus on particulate pollution.



No mention, however, of Transport for London’s Underground system, the very high particulate pollution of which is endured by millions of passengers every day. Surveys conducted shortly before the pandemic showed the deep Tube lines to be particularly bad, and many times worse than roadside air in the City.



David Starkie

Andover, Hampshire



Migrant checks

SIR – I agree that the UK’s pull factor for people who have already crossed numerous safe countries needs to be tackled, but I wonder how landlords can check if a tenant is an illegal immigrant (“Higher fines for illegal tenants won’t stop the boats, say landlords”, report, August 8).



Not even well-resourced financial institutions, mobile phone companies and others seem able to spot fake identity documents.



Anne Jappie

Cheltenham, Gloucestershire

SIR – I have met a few asylum seekers in my role as a teacher and an education officer for a charity (“Asylum seekers claim ‘fear of water’ to block move to barge”, report, August 8).



Two stories in particular have stuck with me. The first concerns three young children, who arrived at Teesport and were then sent to a house overlooking the sea. This may sound idyllic, but the young girl cried all night and couldn’t bear to look out of the window, as the sea reminded her of the terrible journey she had just made.



The second involved a well-spoken Ugandan journalist, who arrived at the south coast in a homemade rubber dinghy which he had bought from an operative in France for a small fortune. He had to build it in the dark in the woods and launch it in the night. He couldn’t tell me more, other than to say that the sea was a deeply frightening place to him.



Maybe we should rethink housing these desperate and traumatised people on a boat.



Anna Hare

Helmsley, North Yorkshire



The claims of atheism

SIR – Tim Stanley (“New Atheists allowed the trans cult to begin. Christianity can now end it”, Comment, August 7) misses the main point: someone who calls themselves an atheist – “new” or otherwise – simply has an absence of belief in any deity, and in particular the Christian or Islamic one, who is believed to know our innermost thoughts and play an active role in our lives.



The “new” atheist will assert that what matters is what can be shown to be true, as opposed to proclaiming something as true on the basis of faith. Most would recognise that our civilization is largely based on Christian values – but that’s no reason to believe in something that is highly unlikely to be true.



Mr Stanley is correct that atheism offers nothing to fill the void if the old faith is gone. It doesn’t claim to, and why should it? It’s not a belief system or morality tale.



When it comes to the trans debate, Richard Dawkins is being consistent in saying that biological sex is a matter of fact and not opinion, feeling or faith, in the same way that he rejects religious belief – as there is no evidence that it is factually true.



Richard Luscombe

Bath, Somerset



Hedgerow reprieve

SIR – Living close to the huge Royal Lancashire Agricultural Show, which takes place each year in July, I wrote to its chairman, Colin Mustoe, pointing out how wild birds’ active nests (Letters, August 8) in the hundreds of yards of hedgerow surrounding the venue would be devastated if they were to be cut prior to the show.



I soon received a call from the chairman informing me that he had given instructions that the hedgerows were to be left untouched – and so they were.



Rod Wilkins

Dinkley, Lancashire

The right to use cash

SIR – Your report, “NatWest limits access to cash for certain customers” (August 7), contains the encouraging news that a poll of voters in Red Wall constituencies revealed that eight in 10 believe customers should have a legal right to pay with cash in shops.



The Government needs to afford legal protection to the use of cash and abandon plans to close ticket offices at railway stations, where tickets for rail journeys can be purchased with cash.



The ability to use cash is a cornerstone of a free society.



Will Forrow

Dawlish, Devon



Wales’s first language

SIR – Matthew Lynn’s article (August 8) on the Senedd’s Anglophobic mindset strikes a chord with the forgotten

82 per cent of the population who are non-Welsh speakers.



The set-up of the Welsh establishment is such that one needs to speak the Language of Heaven – a tongue totally useless east of Offa’s Dyke – to get on, regardless of political affiliation. This is clearly madness.



I fully support the provision for Welsh speakers to conduct their lives in the language, but spending large chunks of money to placate Plaid Cymru chums in Cardiff Bay is offensive to the rest of us. English is the first language of Wales – a fact that should be acknowledged.



Huw Baumgartner

Bridell, Pembrokeshire



Coffin comforts

SIR – When my late mother was buried (Letters, August 8), she was wrapped in a towel (she did love her bath), and although the send-off was kept to an absolute minimum, we added to her wicker picnic basket: a teabag, her comforter (a hot water bottle), and her favourite Agatha Christie, After the Funeral.



Sadly, the one person who should have been present to appreciate it all was not available.



Jane Starkie

Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire

SIR – Dominic Shelmerdine’s letter (August 7) regarding his wishes for The Daily Telegraph to be placed in his coffin reminded me of a similar occurrence. I used to pass on my Telegraph every day to a friend, which meant he read it a day late. When he died I put that day’s paper in the coffin, hoping he wouldn’t mind it being up-to-date.



Elayne M Benjamin

London NW4



Families still need cars that contain multitudes

A display at the 1988 Volvo Masters golf tournament in San Roque, Spain - Keith Hailey/Popperfoto via Getty Images/Keith Hailey/Popperfoto via Getty Images

SIR – Contrary to recent research, in my experience there are plenty of us who eschew packing light and still want to drive a square-backed estate car – and ideally a Volvo (report, August 3).



Anyone with an XC70 holds on to it until it dies. Mine broke down recently and is pretty old. To replace it for long journeys we have been forced down the SUV route as there are no large-booted alternatives. Every car now seems to slope down and in at the back. I trawled forecourts country-wide to no avail.



Here’s a plea to all car companies: please design us a flat-backed estate. I still need somewhere to keep my kids, dogs, wellies and Barbour.



Frances Harding

Woking, Surrey

SIR – I bought a house in 1983. The previous owner bragged that he moved everything out in a Volvo estate car. I arrived for vacant possession in a Mini Clubman estate and moved all my chattels in with it, with the exception of a large wardrobe. Granted it took several runs, but the old Clubman did the job and I believe it’s still around.



Daniel Hewitt

London SW1



The hole at the heart of Labour policy-making

SIR – In 1997, Gordon Brown committed Labour to continuing the Conservatives’ financial strategy to secure ongoing economic growth and stability, having no alternative policy. Now, with regard to the use of barges and airfields to house illegal immigrants, Labour has said: “We will be forced to use these contingency measures because of the mess the Government has made” (report, August 7).



No doubt, should Labour win power, this will be the excuse for a vacuum of policies across the board.

Peter Williman

Chatteris, Cambridgeshire

SIR – I have read the The Daily Telegraph for more than 50 years, despite being a Labour supporter and an active trade unionist. I can’t remember a time when I was so depressed about politics. I want this administration out, but I don’t want a see-saw Labour government.



We need a coalition of talent, building a new consensus for updating the public and political infrastructure. There should be a board, not a Cabinet, of elected MPs and some unelected members appointed for their specialist knowledge. The dominant, alternating two-party system is finished, and I am losing interest in propping it up.



Kevin Liles

Southampton



