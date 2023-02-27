Letters: The consequences of Britain's failure to give its farmers a fair deal

Empty fruit and vegetable shelves at an Asda in east London - Yui Mok/PA

SIR – The main reason for the lack of fresh food in our shops (Letters, February 26) is that the supermarkets are not prepared to pay British farmers a fair price for their produce. As farmers cannot afford to operate at a loss, the shelves will remain empty.

We can no longer rely on buying cheap food from abroad, which has forced so many British producers out of business. When I started farming 60 years ago it took an average household two and a half days’ wages to pay for the week’s groceries. It now takes about half a day’s wages to pay for a shop.

Food will be more expensive in the years ahead and we are going to have to pay the correct price if we want our farms and countryside to thrive.

Richard Beaugie

Shadoxhurst, Kent

SIR – Shortages of fresh produce are down to the pricing structure of British supply chains. We don’t allow the prices to fluctuate with supply and demand, as they do in Europe. There, when demand exceeds supply, suppliers are paid more. This enables them to find alternative sources and it also reduces demand, so balance is regained.

Free markets work if they are allowed to. For most of my 30 years in the fresh produce trade we had market pricing and never had empty shelves. It is only in the past 10 years that this problem has arisen.

William Burgess

Upton, Cambridgeshire

SIR – We are being told that Brexit is to blame for the fruit and vegetable shortages (report, February 24), but the Brexit decision was nearly seven years ago. What have supermarket bosses, politicians and bureaucrats been doing in the meantime to allow the smooth processes of trade from countries around the world?

On the plus side, hopefully the empty shelves in some food stores will mean less food waste and, perhaps, a better appreciation of our food.

Brian Thorne

Shillingstone, Dorset

SIR – Farmers Weekly magazine tells me that, in 1984, the United Kingdom was 95 per cent self-sufficient in indigenous food production, and 78 per cent self-sufficient in all foods. In 2009, the figures were 78 per cent and 59 per cent respectively.

As we continue to destroy prime agricultural land for housing and other developments, is Sir Keir Starmer’s pledge that, under Labour, “50 per cent of all food purchased by the public sector will be food produced locally and sustainably” even possible?

David Abell

Portsmouth, Hampshire

SIR – Some supermarkets have compounded the lack of fresh fruit and vegetables by limiting customers to three items each (report, February 24).

This means people are now buying three cucumbers or cauliflowers, even if they don’t need them, which is leading to emptier shelves and, inevitably, to greater food waste .

James Gregory

Almondsbury, Gloucestershire

Uncensored Dahl

SIR – Was the ludicrous censoring by Puffin Books of Roald Dahl’s children’s stories in fact just a brilliant marketing ploy (report, February 25)? Whether or not this was intentional, Penguin Books, Puffin’s parent, must now be benefiting from a huge surge in demand for uncensored Dahl titles.

Philip Hall

Whittlebury, Northamptonshire

SIR – As a child in the 1950s, my first book was The Tale of Peter Rabbit, then Peter Pan flew in one Christmas, followed by Grimms’ Fairy Tales and Hans Christian Andersen. I was never frightened by the stories but saw them through the eyes of an innocent child.

It seems that adults in the publishing world have forgotten their own childhoods. It would be eminently more sensible if they concentrated on the damage that social media can inflict on developing minds and left the classics of children’s literature to their imaginations.

Avril Wright

Snettisham, Norfolk

SIR – My grandparents owned a much-read hardback copy of Der Struwwelpeter (“Shock-headed Peter”) an 1845 German children’s book by Dr Heinrich Hoffmann. It comprised 10 rhymed stories, illustrated with fascinatingly gruesome pictures. Each had a clear moral demonstrating the dire consequences of misbehaviour.

Inside it stated “Merry stories and funny pictures”, but if anything was going to frighten a child or give them terrible nightmares, that was it. We absolutely loved it.

Amanda Gunn

Woolhope, Herefordshire

Sport for the few

SIR – I watched the Wales v England rugby match (Sport, February 26). I would rather have been watching the exhilarating Test cricket, but like most cricket fans I couldn’t as it was on BT Sport. Later this year, Sky will show the Ashes series to a small portion of the nation. It’s about time the BBC returned Test cricket to our screens.

Robin Nonhebel

Swanage, Dorset

SIR – Years ago, I was travelling alone by train from Derby to London when a kind gentleman offered me help. He carried my large case over a couple of bridges to the correct platform and into the carriage, chatting all the way. I will always be grateful to the late, great John Motson (Obituaries, February 24).

Wendy Neville

Hankelow, Cheshire

Fast-tracking doctors

SIR – Lord Darzi’s recent suggestion that speeding up medical school would solve our doctor shortage is rather naive. Students qualifying from medical school are not doctors; they have acquired a body of useful knowledge and few fundamental skills.

The apprenticeship of the pre- registration and post-registration junior posts is where one starts to become a doctor (in the medical sense), followed by periods in chosen specialties. While it would perhaps be possible to start the accumulation of factual information at an earlier age, there are elements of maturity and personal suitability to accommodate to the stresses of being a useful clinician. Lord Darzi disappeared into the cloistered life of the academic medic before his career in politics.

To increase the number of useful doctors the Government needs to understand why older doctors choose to retire early and why younger doctors choose not to go into general practice, but instead emigrate or work in the agency world. That is where the solutions to the lack of medical manpower is to be found – and it is not simply a matter more money.

Hedley Piper FRCS

Dartmouth, Devon

Dying with dignity

SIR – My role as a doctor involves me visiting many care homes a day in order to undertake Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards assessments. I hear of elderly residents who awaken terrified each morning in an unfamiliar room, only to be attacked by strangers who strip them. Of course, these are the care staff, who are washing and dressing them after a night of incontinence, but with no memory, there is no understanding.

As part of the assessment process, I look at the medicine record and see that, almost without exception, the GP has prescribed statins, blood pressure medication and other pills. If the medical profession is going to do all in its power to prolong life, with no regard to the quality of that life, patients should have a right to stop them and to die with mercy.

Dr Steven R Hopkins

Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire

SIR – Unsurprisingly, the letter from palliative care specialists (February 24) said “the only real scandal” concerns the limited access to specialist care.

They have a point but omit the other scandal, in that they feel they have the authority to impose their views on those who would choose the option of assisted dying. I would prefer to have the choice.

Dr John Garside

Thirsk, North Yorkshire

Just say no

SIR – I never have and never will get my hair permed (Features, February 24). I know this because I’m a proud member of the “Society of People Who Never Have”, which was instigated by The Daily Telegraph in 2006. I even own a certificate declaring “I’ve never had permed hair”, signed by the then Telegraph editor William Lewis, Christopher Howse, the former letters editor, and cartoonist Matt Pritchard. That’s good enough for me.

Betty Byford

Worthing, West Sussex

A pointed reply

SIR – On two separate occasions last Friday I was asked by young people on customer services to explain what a propelling pencil is. How should I have answered?

Margaret Clark

Salisbury, Wiltshire

From kippers to Windsor knots, ties tell a tale

Dedicated follower of fashion: a shop display showing a selection of colourful ties - Dmytro Sidashev/Alamy

SIR – I was fascinated to read about “King Charles’s posh ties” (Features, February 24). I have just counted my own tie collection, which amounts to 118 – some are pretty posh, but the selection ranges from the wide “kipper” ties of the 1960s and 1970s to today’s narrower styles.

Regrettably, I rarely have an occasion on which I feel the need to wear a tie, but I refuse to part with them. They remain hanging beautifully, on show to anyone who wants to see them.

As to “Windsor knot or not”, my advice for today’s very narrow fashion is always tie a Windsor knot. If you don’t, there’s a risk your tie will look like a bit of old rope hanging round your neck.

Tony Israel

London NW8

No easy solution to the badger culling debate

SIR – I was a field manager during the Randomised Badger Culling Trial, which took place between 1998 and 2005, when 11,000 badgers in selected areas were cage-trapped and killed. About 86 per cent of those culled were found to be healthy and “clean” of bovine tuberculosis at a post mortem examination. That figure is likely to be higher in more recently culled areas.

That said, Jeremy Clarkson (Features, February 26) is right; badger numbers have increased hugely since then and infected animals need to be removed from the countryside. However, PCR technology could be used to test live badgers for TB before culling takes place. That should have happened in 2011 when I met Jim Paice, then minister for food, farming and fisheries, to discuss controlled and directed culling. Sadly, the National Farmers’ Union declined to participate and the plan was dropped.

Alternatively, cattle could be vaccinated against the disease – but herein lies a dilemma. Should this occur, badger numbers would rocket to the detriment of hedgehogs, bees nests, ground nesting birds and many other species. Badgers dominate the food chain and can ruin arable crops if left uncontrolled. But it will take a very brave minister to authorise indiscriminate culling should the current policy halt.

I have witnessed first-hand the impact that bovine TB has on the farming community. The loss of cattle, and income, and the emotional impact is beyond words. This will always be a hugely divisive subject.

Paul Caruana

Truro, Cornwall

SIR – Jeremy Clarkson is right when he says that badgers are like teenagers: “They lie in bed all day, get up at night, transmit diseases, knock walls over, and then when the sun comes up they go back to bed again.”

My lawn was constantly being dug up before they were regularly culled. Since then, I have had no trouble at all.

Alan Webb

Stratton-on-the-Fosse, Somerset

