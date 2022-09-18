Letters: confusion over queen and country

·5 min read
<span>Photograph: Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP</span>
Photograph: Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

Thank you, Frank Cottrell-Boyce, for encapsulating some of my confused feelings about my country (“When we asked the Queen to tea with Paddington, something magic happened – the most lovely goodbye”, Comment). It’s been years since I stood for or sang the national anthem and I was sick of all the oleaginous twaddle about Elizabeth II before it even started. Yet I love the union jack (while tending to dislike people who love it) and I’m a patriot (while often detesting patriots). Cottrell-Boyce’s final line is wonderful: “I’m thankful for the way she used the peculiar power of her archaic role to allow us to glimpse, however fleetingly, that we share something good and that we need to defend that.”
Antony Hay
London SW17

I am no royalist, not even British. Nor was I born before, during or immediately after the Second World War, but it couldn’t have been said better: the death of the Queen feels huge for exactly the reason Frank Cottrell-Boyce points out: with her died the last Zeitzeuge of a time when humans were determined to build better societies, here and in most of Europe.
Anette Magnussen
London E3

It’s not easy to capture succinctly the nature of the profound and disturbing shift that has occurred in public discourse in recent years. However, in his beautiful and insightful article, Frank Cottrell-Boyce absolutely nailed it: “Ten years ago, we lived in a world of divided opinion. Now, we live in a world of divided reality.”
Paul Hancock
Abingdon, Oxfordshire

After reading your article by Frank Cottrell-Boyce, I find myself yet again crying with grief at the loss of her Majesty the Queen. My outpourings have utterly surprised me and I believe many people have had similar experiences. They just keep crying. Which is why it has prompted me to book train tickets from Congleton to the funeral on Monday. We want to be there, close to the Queen, to be part of history. We don’t even have to be that close. We want to pay our respects to our monarch who dedicated her life to public service and touched hundreds of people with her kindness and warmth. We also want to pay our respects to the King and the royal family and share in their grief. The world will never be the same.
Suzie Akers Smith
Congleton, Cheshire

Kenan Malik writes that we should respect the public mood, but do we really know what the public mood is (“We can respect popular opinion for the Queen and question the idea of royalty”, Comment)? On the one hand, I see wall-to-wall media coverage about mourning, grief, loss, eulogies, with not a dissonant voice. On the other, not a single person I know is experiencing an iota of grief at the death of a rich old lady they never knew. My teenage children say that none of their friends at school cares. I would suggest that a sizable minority of people, possibly even a majority, simply do not care, but this is a truth that dare not be told. Pious platitudes and sentimentality abound, no one dares stick their head above the parapet and say “whatever”.
Patrick Morrello
Manchester

In your report (“What people in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland think of their new king”, News), I was taken aback to read that “workmen erected a scaffold in preparation for the King’s visit to Hillsborough this week”. It took years and a civil war for Charles I.
Jan Wiczkowski
Prestwich, Manchester

The key to lower energy bills

Michael Savage is quite right but it didn’t have to be like this (“Insulate homes or energy crisis will get worse, ministers told”, News). Imagine reducing your energy bill from £2,500 to £250 annually. This is the experience of those living in houses designed or retrofitted to Passivhaus standard. Rather than subsidising the profits of energy companies and the bonuses of their directors, the government could have been spending our billions on improving the fabric of our nation. In addition, comfort is improved, fuel poverty reduced and a sizable contribution to cutting our carbon emissions made. It could be funded through the savings in energy bills and last for the life of the buildings rather than the winter or two planned by government.

As always, the key to low bills is low consumption. When will all the financial wizards in government realise this and act for the long term? I don’t hold out much hope, given how little we learned from the energy crisis of the 1970s.
David Hayhow
Chew Magna, Somerset

Save our sign language

Following on from Susan Hook’s interesting letter (“Being multilingual helps free the mind”), there has been a century-long discourse about the role of sign language for deaf children, ignoring the extensive research into bilingualism amassed to demonstrate the benefits of learning two or more languages. As with spoken languages, it was thought that bilingualism in sign language and a spoken language would confuse the deaf child learner. This ignores the biological suitability for deaf people, as sign languages are visio-spacial languages; we are in our element when we sign, just as hearing people are when they speak.

Research by Deaf EXperience Ltd (DEX) found that British Sign Language is endangered, since only 4,000 out of 54,000-plus deaf children in the UK are learning BSL. This is because almost all deaf children have hearing parents who do not know sign language. To address this urgent and dire situation, there must be a concerted effort to save our precious community’s sign language before it is too late.
Jill Jones, chair, DEX
Wakefield, West Yorkshire

Proud guardians of rhetoric

Andrew Anthony claims that speechwriters are “unsung and uncelebrated” (“Speech! Speech! Let’s hear from those who actually write them”, the New Review). From the era of Ovid to Alexander Pope, if you wanted an elite education, you studied rhetoric. You learned the subtle and intricate art of writing speeches because that was how you became effective in public life. Shakespeare was a speechwriter, Milton was a speechwriter, Winston Churchill was a speechwriter. Far from being a “semi-hidden profession” that has “mushroomed”, we’re the proud guardians of an esoteric flame in a dark age of scientism and PowerPoint slides.
Brian Jenner, founder of the European Speechwriter Network
Bournemouth

Latest Stories

  • Brittany Crew still grappling with weight of expectations after injury-marred Olympics

    For athletes, expectations can be a funny thing. For some, they can motivate and push them to succeed, to fill out the glorious details in a script that has already been written. For others, the lofty predictions of others can be crushing, especially when things don't go as planned. They can derail even the most promising of careers. That's what happened to Canadian shot putter Brittany Crew. When CBC Sports caught up with Crew recently on a sunny afternoon on the campus of York University, the

  • Matt Chapman's two homers lift Blue Jays over Orioles 6-3 in crucial Toronto win

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman feels that he's put the ups and downs of his season behind him. At least, for one night. Chapman had a solo home run and a two-run homer to lift the Toronto Blue Jays over the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. The two dingers snapped a 25-game drought for the Toronto third baseman that dated back to Aug. 20. "To be able to have a game tonight where I felt like I was in control, able to find the barrel consistently, is a good sign," said

  • Canada's Gillian (The Savage) Robertson rallies for second-round UFC submission

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson survived a first-round onslaught to submit Kazakhstan's Mariya (Demonslayer) Agapova on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. The 27-year-old native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who makes her home in Port Saint Lucie, Fla., absorbed a string of elbows to the head as she tried to take Agapova down at the fence in the opening round. But she rallied in the second round to lock in a rear-raked choke that prompted referee Mark Smith to halt the bout

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Ontario woman alleges high school running coach sexually assaulted her as a teen in $3M lawsuit

    An Uxbridge, Ont., woman has launched a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against her former running coach and the Durham District School Board, alleging she was subjected to years of sexual assault and abuse at the hands of a teacher. The teacher, Edward LaRocque, denies the allegations, and the school board, which is located about 65 kilometres east of Toronto, denies any liability connected to the allegations. Now 25, Julia Kearley said she feels it's the right time for her to speak out. "I'm at a

  • Blues sign Jordan Kyrou to 8-year, $65 million extension

    The St. Louis Blues have signed forward Jordan Kyrou to an eight-year contract extension worth $65 million, the organization's latest move to keep its top young players in the fold long term. General manager Doug Armstrong announced the deal Tuesday, two months to the day since the Blues extended forward Robert Thomas for the identical contract terms. Each player counts $8.125 million against the salary cap from the start of the deal in 2023 through 2031. Kyrou set career highs with 27 goals, 48

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Vite scores first MLS goal, helps Vancouver Whitecaps to 3-0 victory over L.A. Galaxy

    VANCOUVER — After a crucial win, Jake Nerwinski stood at centre field and delivered an impassioned speech to his Vancouver Whitecaps teammates Wednesday night. The 3-0 victory over the L.A. Galaxy not only snapped a three-game losing skid for the 'Caps, it also preserved the club's faint playoff hopes. “I told the guys that this is a statement win to say that we're not giving up, we're not bottling this season," Nerwinski said. Vancouver (10-14-7) remains six points below the playoff bar with th

  • Canada's Matt Campbell gives world No. 1 a scare in Amsterdam darts event

    AMSTERDAM — World No. 1 Gerwyn (The Iceman) Price of Wales survived a scare from Canadian Matt (Ginja Ninja) Campbell before prevailing 6-5 Saturday to advance to the quarterfinals of the 300,000-pound ($454,535) Jack’s World Series of Darts Finals. Price, who won the tournament in 2020, ranks first in the Professional Darts Corp (PDC) Order of Merit. Cambell, a 32-year-old Hamilton native who is a welder by trade, stands 85th on that list. In reaching the second round, Campbell earned a cheque

  • Blues sign Jordan Kyrou to 8-year, $65-million extension

    Kyrou broke out as a star for the St. Louis Blues last season, registering 75 points in 74 games and making his first NHL All-Star appearance.

  • Minor leaguers form union, 17 days after organizing began

    NEW YORK (AP) — The Major League Baseball Players Association became the bargaining agent for more than 5,500 minor leaguers on Wednesday, completing a lightning fast organization campaign that launched just 17 days earlier. Minor leaguers, who earn as little as $10,400 per season, are expected to negotiate for an initial collective bargaining agreement during the offseason. Martin Scheinman, the sport’s independent arbitrator, notified Major League Baseball and the union that a majority of the

  • Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal

    REGINA — Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. The Elks committed 12 penalties for 158 yards in the game and allowed a nine-point fourth quarter lead to slip, as the Riders went up 24-23 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Brayden Lenius with just 1:08 remaining. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius drove Edmonton 38 yards downfield in a span of 46 seconds, leaving kicker Sergi

  • The most crucial aspect of OG Anunoby's impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Katie Heindl look at how OG Anunoby can help the Raptors increase their ceiling for the 2022-23 season and why it affects his future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • Wynn's goal is always to be disruptive and get to the opposing quarterback

    HAMILTON — The defensive formations and schemes in pro football are detailed and complicated but the ultimate goal for Dylan Wynn has never wavered. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive tackle's main priority, game in and game out, revolves around being disruptive, getting to the quarterback and making his life miserable "Isn't that the story about football, though," Wynn said with a smile. "That's what we've been told since we were kids. "That's why I love my job so much. I get to directly affect

  • Canadian NHL stars weigh in on a summer of Hockey Canada scandals: 'It's sad'

    HENDERSON, Nev. — Connor McDavid has answered the call to wear Canada's red Maple Leaf throughout his career. The same goes for Nathan MacKinnon. And like the rest of the country, the two stars watched from afar as a scandal-filled summer unfolded for Hockey Canada — the sport's national governing body — after news broke of an alleged sexual assault involving members of the 2018 world junior team. "I'm very proud to be Canadian, very proud to represent Hockey Canada," McDavid, the Edmonton Oiler

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • Tuned-in Tapia helps Jays defeat Orioles 6-3, widen gap in wild-card race

    TORONTO — Left-fielder Raimel Tapia performed brilliantly with his bat and glove to carry on a superb September for the Toronto Blue Jays. Tapia's impressive play in the Blue Jays' 6-3 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday helped improve Toronto's record in September to a Major League Baseball-best 13-4. The back-to-back wins against Baltimore also gave the Blue Jays six series wins in a row and put the club 20 games over .500 for the first time since they finished 2021 at 91-71. "I feel