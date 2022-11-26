Letters: Confusing energy bills will only make it harder for households to budget this winter

Letters to the Editor
·9 min read
An energy bill on a phone - PA
An energy bill on a phone - PA

SIR – The Government’s assistance with the cost of energy is being handled differently by suppliers.

Some companies are refunding the monthly £66 payment direct to consumers upon receipt, while others are reducing monthly direct debits by £66. I don’t know if Ofgem has agreed to these arrangements, but I would have thought that consistency would be the best way to avoid confusion.

One of the major companies has been retaining the £66 in error, and leaving the direct debit amounts unchanged. I gather this is because of a problem with the computer system. This situation needs to be resolved urgently. Consumers have enough to worry about without inaccurate bills.

Ray Cope
Former director, Gas Consumers’ Council
Langford, Bedfordshire

SIR – Our latest energy bill has indicated a 35 per cent decrease in consumption over the past year. This was on top of the previous year’s savings.

How disappointing, then, to see that the cost has risen by £140 a month during the same period. However, as pensioners, my partner and I have received £250 each for our annual winter fuel allowance, the £400 subsidy from the Government and a £150 council tax refund. The final result: little change.

The Government’s energy policies amount to giving with one hand and taking with the other. Is anyone going to sort this out?

Paul Caruana
Truro, Cornwall

SIR – Is it really necessary for the Government to spend £25 million of taxpayers’ money on an information campaign telling us how to save energy?

Turning off radiators in empty rooms, switching off heating when going out, taking showers instead of baths – have we become such a hapless nation that we need to be asked to do these things?

Peter Rosie
Ringwood, Hampshire

SIR – I’ve made a point of being particularly naughty this year, in the hope that Father Christmas will bring me a sack full of coal.

Martin Bastone
East Grinstead, West Sussex

Seeing a GP

SIR – Dr N W Bunting (Letters, November 25) says GP practices dealt with more than 28 million appointments in September.

But how many of these were carried out by GPs, and were they face-to-face or on the telephone?

It is easy to bandy about figures, but the truth is that for many people it remains very hard to see a GP. First you have to wait on the phone forever. Then you are quizzed by a non-medical receptionist before being informed that all appointments have gone by one minute past eight in the morning.

Roland Fry
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire

SIR – “Naming and shaming” GP practices will damage patient care. “League tables” take no account of the different circumstances affecting practices and only cause mistrust and fear for patients about the care they are receiving.

Behind your headline lies the fact that GPs and their teams last month delivered a record 36.1 million consultations, almost 40 per cent of these on the day they were booked and more than 71 per cent in person, the highest proportion since before the pandemic.

This was overlooked to feed the idea that remote care is “bad” and in-person care is “good”, when we know that safe, appropriate care is being delivered remotely and many patients find it convenient.

Our figures show that four in 10 GPs are already planning to quit in the next five years due to chronic workload and workforce pressures – and unfair scrutiny will only make this worse.

The Government should focus on delivering the 6,000 more GPs promised in its manifesto, not on demonising and demoralising hardworking GPs who are keeping the NHS upright.

Professor Kamila Hawthorne
Chair, Royal College of GPs
London NW1

Houses for the young

SIR – Each time a proposal for progress is made by the Government, it is vetoed by a relatively small group of rebel MPs. This week, for example, these MPs have obstructed radical changes to planning laws.

This removes the opportunity for hundreds of thousands of young people to own their own homes, and for improved availability in the rented sector. It also goes against basic Conservative beliefs, and will not be forgotten by young voters at the next election – or indeed their parents and grandparents, who were able to achieve home ownership.

Mike Powell
Loughborough, Leicestershire

Human rights reform

SIR – It is widely believed that the problem of illegal immigration cannot be resolved while Britain remains committed to the European Convention on Human Rights – so what is the Government waiting for?

With a Home Secretary who campaigned to leave the ECHR, a Justice Secretary who is believed to be sympathetic to that course of action and a Government with a “stonking” majority, what appears to be missing is the political will to take the necessary action.

If the Government is being deterred from leaving the ECHR by fears that it will be accused of abandoning human rights, it could easily counter those spurious claims by substituting the UN’s Universal Declaration of Human Rights in the ECHR’s stead.

If the crucial political will is not forthcoming, on this issue in particular, then the Government has real cause to fear the will of the people as expressed at the next general election.

Christopher Gill
Bridgnorth, Shropshire

Fruitful multiplication

SIR – In my school in Liverpool in the 1940s, the chanting of times tables (Letters, November 25) rang around the corridors shortly after register at 9 am. It was a confidence-boosting exercise, as enjoyable as it was necessary.

Alex Robb
Liverpool

SIR – Times tables were something “we did in our family” too (Letters, November 25), despite my sons’ primary school not teaching them in the 2000s.

I bought a pack of flashcards, and added the incentive of a penny per instant correct answer. Progress was rapid, as a full house of 110 earned what seemed a fortune to a small child.

Frances Williams
Swindon, Wiltshire

SIR – When I was a primary school pupil in the 1950s my times tables were drilled into me, and I am thankful for it.

However, I still remember a question in my 11-plus examination that asked: “Which number multiplied by itself makes 169?”

I was mentally working my way through the 12 times table when my class teacher whispered: “Thirteen thirteens”.

Mary Moore
Croydon, Surrey

Second homes don’t always bring discord

A GWR advertisement for Cornwall, depicting St Ives, by Brian Batsford, 1935 - Alamy
A GWR advertisement for Cornwall, depicting St Ives, by Brian Batsford, 1935 - Alamy

SIR – Chris Rodda (Letters, November 24), from Boscastle in Cornwall, berates visitors who try to ingratiate themselves with the community “on their annual visit”.

Our experience of owning a second home in south-east Cornwall has been very different. Our flat is one of 100 in the building; 20 per cent of the occupants are resident owners, and they welcome us as friends each time we visit.

Our lease prevents us from holiday letting so we visit every month, often with friends and family, bringing much-needed income for Cornwall’s tourist industry in all seasons. We frequently travel down to support village events, and in December will be back for the Mount Edgcumbe Christmas charity fair.

Tourism in Cornwall delivers nearly £2 billion a year and directly employs 53,000 people. Malcolm Bell, the retiring boss of Visit Cornwall, should have considered the facts before attacking those from “up country” (report, November 23), many of whom love Cornwall and try to put back more than they take out.

Geoff Pringle
Long Sutton, Somerset

Loving ‘Love Actually’

SIR – Tim Robey thinks Love Actually is “the embarrassing uncle of British film”.

It’s not woke enough, apparently. Or funny. Or credible. Whoever heard of an unmarried British prime minister? How about Edward Heath? Or Boris Johnson, when he came into office?

Mr Robey is wrong to think that all “major” critics loathed the film. America’s leading critics of their day – Stanley Kauffmann, Andrew Sarris and Roger Ebert – all reviewed it favourably.

Mr Robey also claims that the movie encountered unanimous hatred from Britain’s broadsheet critics. James Christopher in The Times found it “shockingly likeable, and I’ve seen and wept through it twice”.

Mr Robey mocked one sentence from my five-star review in the Daily Mail (to which I moved after being film critic for a broadsheet paper, The Sunday Telegraph), where I praised Richard Curtis’s “self-discipline”, but that was exactly the quality needed to compress so many subplots into a coherent movie.

Over-serious critics missed the point then, and they’re still missing it. Too many have poured scorn on Curtis’s films for not being didactic pieces of social realism – something they never set out to be. Love Actually should be judged according to romantic comedy criteria, and with regard to the social mores of its own day, not ours.

The box office returns around the world tell their own story: audiences loved it. If critics can’t understand why, they should be looking at themselves, not at films they choose not to understand.

Christopher Tookey
London N1

G&T time

SIR – As an affirmed G&T aficionado, and after half a lifetime in the marine industry, I must question Craig Heeley’s assertion (Letters, November 25) that it’s “G&T time at five bells of the clock”.

All mariners know that five bells is either 2.30, 6.30 or 10.30 (am or pm) – all of which, in my view, are either too late or too early for a G&T.

Graham Wistow
Holmfirth, West Yorkshire

SIR – When I was a young man starting work in the City, I took a call from a client for my boss, who was not in the office. She suggested he might ring her back at “dressing time” – not a phrase in general use in the lowly streets of Tottenham back then.

Brian Howard
Enfield, Middlesex

Hockney’s Crocs

SIR – How I admire David Hockney’s yellow Crocs. What an icon – and such fun. My hero.

I wonder how long it will take for yellow Crocs to sell out. Sadly, mine are red.

Jacqueline Davies
Faversham, Kent

Letters to the Editor

We accept letters by post, fax and email only. Please include name, address, work and home telephone numbers.  
ADDRESS: 111 Buckingham Palace Road, London, SW1W 0DT   
FAX: 020 7931 2878   
EMAIL: dtletters@telegraph.co.uk   
FOLLOW: Telegraph Letters on Twitter @LettersDesk

Latest Stories

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • No, the NHL is not rigged in favour of the Leafs

    Buffalo Sabres fans were angered by the call that allowed Mark Giordano's goal to stand even though Alex Tuch had knocked off the net but is there any evidence that officials' decisions across the league favour the Maple Leafs?

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • Laval Rouge et Or and Saskatchewan Huskies make final preparations for Vanier Cup

    LONDON, Ont. — Laval linebacker Ian Leroux skipped out on the turf at Western Alumni Stadium for the start of practice Friday afternoon, extended his arm in a first-down motion and even blew some kisses in the air. The Rouge et Or are feeling loose, confident and right at home after preventing the Mustangs from defending their Vanier Cup title. Next up is a return to the same field Saturday for a showdown with the Saskatchewan Huskies for the Canadian university football championship. "We're alw

  • Pietrangelo posts three points, Golden Knights notch 5-4 comeback win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — A two-goal cushion proved fatal once again for the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night. With the home side up 4-2 midway through the third period, fans inside Vancouver's Rogers Arena began to celebrate. Moments later, they watched the lead slip away and the Canucks ultimately fall 5-4 to the Vegas Golden Knights. It was the seventh time this season the Canucks (6-10-3) have coughed up a multi-goal lead in a loss. The statistic is "inexcusable," said Vancouver defenceman Luke Schenn. “

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • Bruins set NHL record: 12 straight home wins to start season

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and equaled by the Florida Panthers last season. “That felt awesome,” Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery said. “We talked about it after the second (period) going into the third. There’s been a lo

  • Ovechkin and Oshie power Capitals past Flames 3-0

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie each had a goal and an assist, helping the Washington Capitals to a 3-0 win over the Calgary Flames on Friday. Ovechkin scored career goal No. 791 at 12:24 of the third period, firing a quick wrist shot from the left circle past Calgary's Jacob Markstrom on the power play to secure the Captials' second straight win. “When you win, you always have confidence. Sometimes you play well, but you can't win the game, and that's frustrating a little bit," O

  • Canada through to Davis Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Germany

    MÁLAGA, Spain — Denis Shapovalov overcame a loss in the opening singles match and teamed with Vasek Pospisil in a deciding doubles victory as Canada advanced to the semifinals of the Davis Cup with a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday. Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Pospisil, of Vernon, B.C., looked out of their depth in the first set against doubles specialists Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz before turning the tables and posting a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. Shapovalov iced the tie when his return

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.

  • Josh Jacobs key to opening up short-handed Raiders offense

    HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders had their best stretch this season when running back Josh Jacobs put much of the offensive load on his shoulders. He did it again Sunday at Denver, and there is little coincidence the Raiders ended their three-game losing streak by beating the Broncos 22-16 in overtime. Because Jacobs was so effective in rushing for 109 yards and catching three passes for 51 more, that helped open up a Raiders passing game that was limited with tight end Darren Waller

  • Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming dead at 71 after battle with ALS

    TORONTO — Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 NHL seasons, has died at 71 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming's death in a statement. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL. Toronto signed Salming as a free agent before the 1973-74 season. The native of Kiruna, Sweden, went on to play 1,099 regular-season games with the Leafs, establishing team record

  • Falcons look to fill huge hole with Pitts on injured reserve

    ATLANTA (AP) — The loss of star tight end Kyle Pitts for any extended period is going to be hard on the Atlanta Falcons. Pitts, who went down with a knee injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears, isn’t just a threat in the passing game. Pitts also plays a key role in blocking for the team’s run-first offense. The Falcons (5-6) will turn to MyCole Pruitt to fill the role this weekend at Washington (6-5), but he’s no match for the athleticism of Pitts, the No. 4 ove

  • Colts try to turn tables on Steelers dominance in series

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jeff Saturday knows the score. The Indianapolis Colts have lost seven straight to the Pittsburgh Steelers since last winning 14 years ago — when Saturday was still in the prime of his playing career. And if Indy hopes to change anything in this lopsided series, he understands the Colts must be more focused, more precise and more efficient Monday night. “We talked about just embracing the moment, having fun with it, appreciating it and then performing at your best when you hav

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • Is 1000-game Evgeni Malkin underrated?

    Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1000th NHL game as the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks but is the Russian underrated in the pantheon of hockey greats?