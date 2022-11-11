Letters: Conditions for nurses must improve – but strikes will be regrettable

The Royal College of Nursing in London, Nurses across the UK have voted to strike over pay for the first time in its history - ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

SIR – As a nurse who qualified in the 1960s, I feel saddened that members of this dedicated profession feel the need to strike (report, November 10).

I, personally, could never have taken such action – but the period in which I nursed was not the same.

One important difference was that we were paid while we trained on the job, and attended lectures during time off. We were thrown in at the deep end, but by the end of year one we had gained practical experience and were valued members of the nursing team.

Nowadays nurses have to obtain a degree at their own expense. No wonder they expect to be paid more.

I have written to the Nursing and Midwifery Council several times urging a return to the old-fashioned way of nursing, but all I get back is a letter saying that mine will be referred to the right department.

Nancy Bowring

Bodiam, East Sussex

SIR – Having spent my whole working life as a registered nurse, I am appalled by the plans for strike action. Public resources are finite, the economy is on the brink and the independent pay review body recommendations were always fair. Our pay rises incrementally, and our terms for pensions and holidays are better than those of the private sector.

Yes, the past two years have been tough, but this is also the most rewarding career in terms of fulfilment, patient appreciation, respect and gratitude. Industrial action could destroy the bond with patients.

Margaret Earle

Lytchett Matravers, Dorset

SIR – Would the Royal College of Nursing be so kind as to inform us how its action is not going to affect emergencies?

Charles Penfold

Ulverston, Cumbria

SIR – Successive governments have failed to ensure that nurses’ wages have kept pace with other forms of employment. This is no doubt due to their union’s non-militant activity in the past, and it is not surprising that they are now being forced to take desperate measures.

Most nurses spend at least three years at university followed by intensive training in hospital. Yet compare their pay with that of train drivers, who, after two years’ training, can earn £60,000 a year without the stresses and strains involved in caring for the sick. Is this really fair?

Story continues

Stanley Brewer

Ottery St Mary, Devon

SIR – I read that there are “more than 400 NHS officials on six figures” (report, November 9).

In June this year General Sir Gordon Messenger’s review of the leadership of the health service was published. Sir Gordon made constructive proposals that would address excessive management costs. Will the Prime Minister simply file the review away or actually implement its proposals?

Oliver Parsons

Chalfont St Peter, Buckinghamshire

Presidential hope

SIR – If Ron DeSantis becomes America’s president in 2024, it could signal an end to the madness of the past decade. He fought for freedom by refusing to follow the lockdown policies of weak Western leaders during the pandemic and kept schools and businesses open, while also having the courage to assert that “Florida is where woke goes to die”.

If he were to follow his victory at state level by becoming president, it would be right not only for America, but also for Britain and the world.

Tim Coles

Carlton, Bedfordshire

Veterans’ ID

SIR – Johnny Mercer, the minister for veterans’ affairs, is proposing to issue all veterans with an identity card (report, November 10). Such a card already exists: it costs £4.99 for five years, and any veteran can apply for it.

It is the defence discount service card, which says on it: HM Armed Forces Veteran. It has a serial number and bears the logos of the Ministry of Defence, Royal Navy, Army, Royal Air Force and the Armed Forces Covenant. The Government just has to tell public services to accept it as proof of identity.

J Michael Phillips

Guildford, Surrey

Lord Boyce at work

SIR – I was sad to read the obituary (November 8) of Admiral of the Fleet Lord Boyce.

For 12 years, I was his deputy when he was president of St John Ambulance (London District). I took notes of meetings and always checked that he agreed with them. Only once did he gently chide: “Second paragraph, third line, I think it ought to be s apostrophe and not apostrophe s. Otherwise perfect in all respects, as usual.”

A remarkable man who could both admonish and praise in the same sentence. May he rest in peace.

Brian Kay

London N1

Price-capped presents

SIR – Allison Pearson (Features, November 9) is right: adults don’t need Christmas presents. We do, however, like Father Christmas to bring a gift for us to unwrap.

For years we’ve had a limit of £10. This year, because of inflation, it is £20. It is surprising what you can buy.

Ann Roberts

Market Harborough, Leicestershire

Unreliable wind

SIR – Many claim that the cost of wind-generated electricity is lower than that generated by gas.

This claim is questionable, and diverts attention from the real and significant problem with wind generation, namely its reliability. Whether one or 10,000 wind turbines are constructed, little or no electricity is generated when there is little or no wind. A vivid illustration of this occurred earlier in the month.

At noon on November 2, generation from wind was 16.7 gigawatts, but it had dropped to 1.25 gigawatts by 4.30pm the next day. This drop equates to about 15 huge wind installations, such as Seagreen in the North Sea, with its claimed one-gigawatt capacity, or about a third of total UK average daily demand.

Fortunately there was sufficient alternative reliable generation available – mostly from gas – as back-up to prevent blackout. When the cost of having this alternative, duplicate and reliable generation is considered, the cost of wind-generated electricity is certainly not less expensive.

G M Lindsay

Kinross

SIR – Just one tidal barrage (Letters, November 10) on the Severn Estuary would generate 10 per cent of Britain’s energy. Reliable, predictable and safe, it would need little maintenance or security, and the technology is well understood. There are no dangers with waste storage or eye-watering clean-up costs, and foreign technology and investment aren’t needed, beyond perhaps the initial capital investment.

Keith Allum

Christchurch, Dorset

Jobs in later life

SIR – Like Tim Pethick (Letters November 10), I had difficulty finding another job in later years that was comparable to my earlier one.

I gave up after a year or so and took a job on the shop floor of a large Royal Mail sorting depot. I enjoyed the change of occupation, did not miss the responsibilities and stresses of my previous job, and made some good friends. I stayed with Royal Mail until I retired fully at the age of 69, feeling gratified that I had been very happy at work in my final years of employment.

Ted Shorter

Tonbridge, Kent

Sound of the Midlands

SIR – Like Alison Oakley (Letters, November 10), I am from Chesterfield and agree that the boundary between the Midlands and the North is somewhere around Matlock Bath. It is on a similar latitude to Clay Cross, due south of Chesterfield, which presents a distinct boundary between the North and the Midlands.

Crossing that invisible boundary takes you from dialect and customs redolent of the North into the accents and habits common to East Midlanders. For example, guttural offerings such as, “dunna”, “munna” and “wunna” (don’t, mustn’t and won’t) exist alongside such arcane rituals as standing no further than six feet from a dartboard (“Derby distance, mister!”).

Speech in the north of Derbyshire is often confused with the South Yorkshire dialect, to which it is similar. The south Derbyshire accent is pure Midlands-ese.

Alan G Barstow

Onslunda, Skåne, Sweden

SIR – Alison Oakley is mistaken to think that the North begins at Matlock Bath: for many on the Isle of Wight, it begins at the end of Ryde pier.

Bruce Denness

Niton, Isle of Wight

Music lovers turning away from classical radio

Bringing the concert hall home: a French advertisement for Radiola radios from 1927 - Alamy

SIR – Your article (Arts, November 9) about how classical radio is losing listeners struck a chord.

I was an avid listener to Radio 3 – at home, in the car and in my office. However, I grew disenchanted as various controllers felt they had to tinker with it, often resulting in the dilution of its core strengths and a station that sounded more like Classic FM. The final straw for me came when Ian Skelly was moved from the morning programme, even though he had coped brilliantly during the Covid crisis.

I doubt I am the only one to have deserted Radio 3 since then. Perhaps the Proms are next for spoiling.

Arthur Bayley

Tyldesley, Lancashire

Getting a handle on population growth

SIR – Next week the world’s population will top eight billion. Twice as many people live on our planet than in 1974. And the population is four times higher than it was in 1926.

By 2050 the world could lose more than a quarter of its forests to food production alone in order to feed the growing population. That amounts to some one billion hectares – 1.5 times the size of the Amazon rainforest.

Population growth is also a critical driver of climate change. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change suggests that GDP growth per capita and population growth remained the strongest drivers of carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuel combustion in the past decade.

Yet solutions exist that are friendly to both people and the planet. These include enabling all girls to stay in school and empowering women to access contraception, meaning that they can choose how many children to have. Despite cutting more carbon than all off-shore and on-shore wind power combined, these desperately wanted, positive solutions are rarely mentioned by climate campaigners.

Robin Maynard

Director, Population Matters

London SE1

Letters to the Editor

We accept letters by post, fax and email only. Please include name, address, work and home telephone numbers.

ADDRESS: 111 Buckingham Palace Road, London, SW1W 0DT

FAX: 020 7931 2878

EMAIL: dtletters@telegraph.co.uk

FOLLOW: Telegraph Letters on Twitter @LettersDesk