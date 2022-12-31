Letters: The Church needs to reassure worshippers that their donations will be spent wisely

a bible open in a church - Getty

SIR – Andrew Berkinshaw-Smith (Letters, December 29) criticises churchgoers for not donating more generously.

However, he makes the assumption that more money would result in more paid clergy – whereas I suspect it would lead to a higher parish share and more bishops.

Nicholas Moate

Falmouth, Cornwall

SIR – Andrew Berkinshaw-Smith makes a good point.

We were privileged to attend Westminster Abbey on Christmas morning, but were surprised at how little was given by the 2,000-strong congregation.

The collection might not even have covered the electricity.

Richard Walton

London W14

SIR – The Church of England’s director of communications says the Church is “doing everything it can to support its parishes”.

How I wish that were true. In the dioceses of Truro, Leicester, Lincoln, Liverpool, Sheffield and others, bishops are planning to merge up to 20 parishes into a single new parish with one parochial church council. Clergy will be pooled, and the rights and responsibilities of individual parishes taken away.

He also appeals for a move “from anecdote to evidence”. Well, in the Church’s own report of that name, the evidence is that reducing clergy reduces church attendance and giving. So there appears to be a deliberate strategy of driving decline in small and rural parishes.

James Burnell-Nugent

Ivybridge, Devon

SIR – In October I was asked by my local Anglican church to complete a form indicating my total household income for the last 12 months.

My immediate reaction was that this was not only intrusive but also presumptuous. The reason, I was subsequently informed, was to work out the parish share – the amount the church would be charged by the diocese, clearly an ecclesiastical form of means testing. With only a small congregation, the current annual amount is apparently £3,000.

It seemed pretty obvious to me that the poorer the congregation, the smaller the share required. Rightly or wrongly, I declined to make a return.

David S Ainsworth

Manchester

Story continues

SIR – Recent letters have talked about the Church as if it were a struggling business with strategic, financial and management problems.

As a boy I attended a low Protestant church. We were taught that a church was what was left when all the buildings had fallen down.

What happened to that?

Nicholas Franks

Dorchester

King of football

SIR – Pelé wasn’t just the greatest footballer of all time but also one of the greatest sportsmen.

No diving, no cheating, no “hand of God” – just pure skill and a love for the game.

A true gentleman and an inspiration to young players today. He will live long in our hearts.

Brian Lees

Chippenham, Wiltshire

SIR – Simply: thank you so very much, Pelé – the most wonderful yet modest footballer the world has ever seen.

Kim Potter

Lambourn, Berkshire

SIR – Some years ago, while passing through Frankfurt airport, I noticed a diminutive and unassuming man with a briefcase in an otherwise deserted concourse, and immediately recognised him as Pelé.

A passport officer reverentially approached him for an autograph, and he warmly obliged. I was profoundly moved to see him, but decided against asking for an autograph for my son because I didn’t want to pester him.

He was the personification of “the beautiful game”.

Stan Labovitch

Windsor, Berkshire

Lockdown realities

SIR – Dave Brayshaw (Letters, December 30) tells us that, without a lockdown in Britain, “thousands” or “even millions” more might have died of Covid, and the health service would have been “totally overwhelmed”.

We only need to look at Sweden to see that he is incorrect. The same can be said of the United States, if we compare states that rigorously locked down with those that didn’t. Even Florida, which had a minimal lockdown despite being home to a high proportion of elderly citizens, fared no worse than states with more stringent rules.

We know that, lockdown or no lockdown, the end results are remarkably similar in terms of Covid deaths. Harsh lockdowns simply kick the can down the road – at best.

The real difference between us and Sweden, of course, is that Sweden still has a functioning economy and has avoided the other problems directly associated with lockdowns, such as the tidal wave of delayed health treatments and the horrendous impact on schooling.

Michael Oak

Stirling

Clean air crusades

SIR – Recent letters (December 30) have joined the outcry against Sadiq Khan’s plans to expand London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone.

However, London is not alone. Manchester continues to wait for a consultation on its own Clean Air Zone, which the council has been forced to redesign following successful resistance from residents.

Bradford, meanwhile, has announced that £1.67 million has been raised through fines in the first three months of its Clean Air Zone. Other cities are planning systems that will restrict and penalise car movement between zones.

Councils across England are clamouring to tax motorists under the guise of achieving clean air and lower emissions, and it’s time the Government intervened in this ludicrous situation.

Steve Garratt

Stockport, Cheshire

SIR – I was driving on the M25 last week and witnessed a passenger vehicle belching black clouds from its exhaust.

If you’re not quick enough pressing your air recirculation button, or you’re a pedestrian, you could inhale a dangerous quantity of particles from these vehicles. I’m no fan of Sadiq Khan, but the sooner they are banished the better.

Dr Stephen Thomas

Sandhurst, Berkshire

The UN’s role

SIR – Fraser Nelson remarks: “The United Nations, with a Chinese and Russian veto, is useless.” His criticism of the use of veto in the Security Council – especially by Russia, which has used it far more than the United States and other members of the Permanent Five – is fair. However, calling the UN “useless” is not.

Let’s not overlook the excellent work being conducted by UN staff throughout the world. In Ukraine, the UN’s humanitarian work is assisting thousands of refugees and helping safeguard nuclear plants, and has helped broker a deal for grain shipments through the Black Sea. It continues to be a channel for diplomatic efforts to bring an end to the war. In many other countries and conflict zones, UN efforts provide real practical help on the ground.

Calls for reform of the UN continue to be made. It was built in a different era and questions do indeed need to be asked. Is the UN today equipped to deal with present and future challenges? Should the composition of the Security Council be changed? Should the veto be removed from the Permanent Five?

In 2020, which marked the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the UN, Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel were two high-profile voices highlighting the need for reform. Significantly, that same year, in a speech to the General Assembly, Vladimir Putin was reported as calling the Security Council the cornerstone of global governance. A tragedy that, less than 18 months later, he chose to ignore it by attacking Ukraine.

Brian Taylor

Former chief, Anti-Trafficking Section, UN Office on Drugs and Crime

Wetherby, West Yorkshire

Why handwriting holds the key to character

Boy Writing with His Sister (1875) by the Swiss painter Albert Anker - Christie’s Images/Bridgeman Images

SIR – As a qualified graphologist I can reveal why Paul Fincham (Letters, December 29), who keeps in touch with three of his former pupils, has found that their handwriting is as he remembered it (besides the fact that he clearly has an excellent memory).

Everyone’s handwriting is an expression of their emotions, making is as unique to the person as their fingerprints.

Inevitably, cosmetic changes occur in handwriting, but its size and depth generally show little or no change from childhood.

David Bennett

Hove, East Sussex

Lenient police

SIR – My partner’s car was stolen on Thursday last week. He reported it to the police first thing on Friday, and the case was closed less than 10 hours later. Although a community support officer did attend the property while we were not around to discuss “stolen number plates”, they failed to leave a phone number and did not attempt to visit again.

Is this what Martin Hewitt, chair of the National Police Chiefs’ Council, envisaged earlier this year when he advised that officers would attend burglaries and thefts? We certainly do not have any confidence in the police attempting to find out who stole the vehicle, or securing its recovery. Will anything change?

Jeanette Turner

Sidcup, Kent

SIR – We caught a thief on our shop’s extremely good CCTV, and reported it to the police.

Four weeks later a community support officer came and looked at the film. When nothing happened, we posted a photo of the man’s face and asked if anyone knew who he was. We didn’t say anything about the theft. Some weeks later, a customer came in and gave us his name (and even told us where he lived).

Result, we thought. However, the police told us that, as it was only a £300 necklace that had been stolen, they would not be following up on it. So even after all our help, nothing was done, though we were presented with a crime reference number.

I have heard similar stories from other shop owners.

Jim Broomfield

MD, Brackley Antique Cellar

Mollington, Cheshire

Not that old

SIR – When I phoned British Gas to query a reminder for a bill that had been paid, I discovered that I was classed as a “vulnerable” customer.

Now, I concede that I’m no spring chicken, but I’m still dealing from a full deck. However, it seems that anybody over the age of 60 is considered vulnerable.

I was tempted to mention my black belt in karate – but my master, a Buddhist, was a great believer in modesty and humility, and so am I.

William Smith

St Helens, Lancashire

A special cigar

SIR – My late father had a cigar with famous associations (Letters, December 30) that he kept in his bureau.

It was given to my grandfather by King George VI, who was a fellow gun at a shoot in Hampshire, and my grandfather kept it as a memento.

Dad also kept it for years until one Christmas, after too much to drink, he smoked it, declaring it magnificent.

Sandy Leventon

Peterborough

Letters to the Editor

We accept letters by post, fax and email only. Please include name, address, work and home telephone numbers.

ADDRESS: 111 Buckingham Palace Road, London, SW1W 0DT

FAX: 020 7931 2878

EMAIL: dtletters@telegraph.co.uk

FOLLOW: Telegraph Letters on Twitter @LettersDesk