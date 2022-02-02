Letters, Chiefs edition: Super Bowl choke, looking to next year and fans’ generosity

Looking ahead

I’m sad not just because the Chiefs lost the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, or because they will miss the chance for a “threepeat” in the Super Bowl. I’m sad because I will miss Kansas City celebrating our hometown team together. Cheering on our team is something we can all do as one.

I’m sad because I’ll miss texting with old friends and family about great plays and cheering all those touchdowns.

I’m sad because I’ll miss watching the game with my husband, dissecting the good and the bad plays, cheering for our guys like they actually can hear us.

Many thanks to Andy, Patrick, Travis, Tyreek and the rest of the team and coaching staff for a great season. Thank you for giving us all something to cheer about.

Till next season.

- Jody Stewart, Lenexa

Deflated

Rolling momentum is very big in sports. The Chiefs in the first half Sunday had rolling momentum — an avalanche, a tsunami of mighty forces, where when one thing works that enables a second thing to work, and when these two things are working a third thing will work. Momentum was just compounding itself, and they were on a roll.

But then they hit a wall. Something terrible happened.

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes have a very, very close bond, a father-son type relationship. So right before the half when the Chiefs didn’t make it in on those two plays inside the 5-yard line, the son, Patrick, felt the disappointment of his father like he had never felt before. His heart melted, and then the air went out of the Chiefs. Then the air went out of the stadium, and it was over.

Momentum was stopped cold, and it never came back.

- Otto Rieke, Overland Park

I have whiplash

The Chiefs: They blow your mind one week and break your heart the next. Score in 13 seconds, 21 points in the first half — and then no touchdowns in the second half.

Someone please tell me why Patrick Mahomes is so inconsistent. Youth? Immaturity? I’m just asking, because I don’t get it.

- Janet Mays, Kansas City

Keep it going

Hey Kansas City, you showed your big heart and generosity to the Bills after that thrilling 13-second victory. Now let’s fill the coffers for our hometown heroes who have given us such great memories the last four years.

Here are some to consider: the Tyrann Mathieu Foundation, Travis Kelce’s 87 & Running, 15 and the Mahomies, and the Hunt Family Foundation.

- Jim Walsh, Overland Park

It’s the end

My idea for the headline on the front page of The Star on Monday: “Grim weeper.”

- Paul Stephen Smith, Liberty

Unwavering

Our Kansas City Chiefs gave us the thrill of a lifetime in the overtime victory against the Buffalo Bills. A week later, they ran out of momentum in the second half against Cincinnati. No matter what the national talking heads may say, I’ll take our Chiefs any day.

Credit the Bengals, and look forward to next year. Go Chiefs!

- Thomas Krause, Kansas City

Check again

All we needed was for the refs to find us four more points.

- Dan Gruss, Shawnee

Looking ahead

Kansas City Chiefs, I repeat: You are always champions in my eyes. Thanks for another exciting season. See you next year.

- Lorraine Bennetts, Kansas City

Real KC pride

I live in Buffalo, New York. While both Kansas City and our fair city are licking our wounds, the collective humanity of your community on behalf of our Oishei Children’s Hospital speaks volumes about what is truly important. At a time in our history when our nation is fundamentally polarized, for Kansas City to reach out to us sets the standard for that which we should all aspire.

NFL competition generates energy and a sense of community pride, but providing support for children at risk represents a higher goal that transcends any one football game.

Thank you, Kansas City. You have made a difference.

- Stuart Angert, Buffalo, New York