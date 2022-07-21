Letters: The candidates for PM have no chance of emulating Boris Johnson’s success at the ballot box

Liz Truss has said that she will not have time to redecorate No 10 if she becomes Prime Minister - NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

SIR – Tory MPs have chosen electoral suicide, having once again not listened to their constituents.

Rishi Sunak is a multi-millionaire who has no understanding of voters and their worries, cares or frustrations. Liz Truss has no charisma, relying on old policies and sound bites. She is not Margaret Thatcher. Neither stands a chance of winning the next general election.

The Conservative Party knew what it was getting when Boris Johnson was elected. Where were the so-called grandees, the 1922 Committee and the Cabinet in controlling and advising him, or privately rebuking him when he was wrong? They all knew the nature of the man.

They were nowhere. All were concerned about themselves, not the country or the Conservative Party. The consequence may be consignment to the political wilderness for a generation. I fear for my country.

David Shadwell

Little Baddow, Essex

SIR – It was such gross hypocrisy for Conservative MPs to give a standing ovation to their leader when they themselves kicked him out before this Parliament had completed its five-year term, with him as prime minister.

Jasbir Kohli

Epsom, Surrey

SIR – Vote Thatcher. Get Major. Get Labour.

Vote Boris. Get Truss. Get Labour.

Just wait and see.

Sam Chalmers

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

SIR – Given the choice between Mr Sunak and Ms Truss, I’d vote for Boris.

John Clark

Credenhill, Herefordshire

SIR – I know not from which planet Lord Cruddas wrote to suggest Tory party members should be allowed to vote to keep Boris Johnson as the leader (Commentary, July 21). Did he miss the results of the last three by-elections, when members turned away in their thousands?

Carmichael A Thomas

Wellingborough, Northamptonshire

SIR – How have Tory MPs managed to select the two candidates most closely associated with the discredited Johnson premiership and least likely to defeat Labour in the next election? Tarnished continuity candidates are the very last thing that’s needed.

David Goodwin

Lewes, East Sussex

SIR – If Mr Sunak were to announce now that Kemi Badenoch would be chancellor, he would get my vote.

Andrew Macpherson

Hawkesbury, Gloucestershire

SIR – Having read that Dominic Cummings is helping Rishi Sunak “from the sidelines” (Comment, July 18), I am convinced that Liz Truss must be our next prime minister.

Dianne E Felstein

Uckfield, East Sussex

SIR – Mr Sunak says “pick me or lose power”. Is it significant that he appears to wish for power rather than re-election for the good of the country?

Robert Bright

Whitley Bay, Northumberland

SIR – Much is being made of the need for original ideas from the new PM.

I don’t want original ideas, I want decent old ones. Compassion and fiscal responsibility would do for a start.

David Nesbitt

Irthlingborough, Northamptonshire

SIR – The race to replace Boris Johnson has been a brutal affair that has damaged the candidates and the Conservative Party.

I am surely not the only party member who wishes to vote for the best candidate based on merit. I do not want a candidate’s failings aired in public by the other camp. It provides ammunition for opposing parties, which they will use to their advantage sooner or later.

Negative campaigning by one candidate against the other will lead me to vote against the attacker.

Robin Morello

Brackley, Northamptonshire

SIR – I don’t understand the logic of giving party members the ultimate choice of leader. The party and the electorate had their democratic say on the choice of MPs at the general election, but leadership qualities are best judged by those same MPs who know and work with the candidates.

Would a company allow shareholders to vote for who should be chief executive? Should viewers and listeners choose the director-general of the BBC?

Keith Valentine

Tunbridge Wells, Kent

Ukraine no-fly zone

SIR – Vladimir Putin is winning the “chess match”, and if we want to save Ukraine we must be ready for military action. Decisive measures are needed, such as providing naval escorts for shipping to and from Odesa to break the Russian blockade.

The Western powers lack leadership. Mr Putin must be stopped sooner rather than later. The president of Ukraine should be advised to make a final offer in peace negotiations with Russia (possibly willingness to cede Crimea, but nothing else, and to recommend lifting of all sanctions) on the basis that, if it is not accepted, with an immediate ceasefire, Ukraine’s airspace will be declared a no-fly zone to be policed by Nato air forces.

Ukraine should seek the authority of the United Nations General Assembly to form a coalition to oppose Russia’s aggression in the name of humanity.

The nuclear deterrent is too important in maintaining world peace to allow Mr Putin (or any autocrat) to threaten the nuclear option. Nato must make clear that we would retaliate in kind, despite not being interested in mutual destruction. A Third World War is inevitable if we do not stand up to Mr Putin and test the efficacy of the nuclear deterrent.

Pascal Ricketts

London SW1

Noisy nests

SIR – Each year a pair of brave oystercatchers (Letters, July 21) nest on a small roundabout on the A75 outside Castle Douglas, unperturbed by the stream of HGVs on this busy route between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK and Europe.

Caroline Massey

Gatehouse of Fleet, Kirkcudbrightshire

SIR – I used to fly into Aberdeen, where oystercatchers nested close up against the lights illuminating the runway at night. Maybe they still do.

Hamish Grant

Buckland St Mary, Somerset

SIR – The Great Bustard Group uses a Land Rover. A few years ago, a pied wagtail decided to nest on its chassis. A brood of chicks were safely fledged despite being driven across Wiltshire and back more than once. On its return, Mum carried on feeding as if nothing had happened.

John Biscomb

Amesbury, Wiltshire

The women’s game

SIR – I have followed football for more years than I care to remember but have only recently taken an interest in women’s football, for the European Championships. I must say it has been a revelation.

The standard and skill level is excellent. It has all been played in a sporting manner with no cheating, diving or feigning of injuries, which in the men’s game are such a turn-off that I cannot believe something hasn’t been done to eradicate them.

The Premier League could learn something here.

Geoff Brown

Acklam, North Yorkshire

Melting post

SIR – I posted three important letters on Monday at a “priority” postbox in our village.

I was advised by our postman on Wednesday that no post was collected on Monday or Tuesday because of the “heatwave”. How pathetic is that?

Janie Walker

Clanville, Hampshire

SIR – The fire that destroyed houses at Wennington, Essex, was said to have started spontaneously in a compost heap. Can we now expect this nanny state to ban compost heaps?

Terry Holloway

Great Wratting, Suffolk

SIR – During the long, hot and dry summer of 1976 newspapers advised us to get used to long, hot summers, as that was the future. The summer of 1977 was cold, wet and very dreary.

In the light of that experience, might it be sensible to wait at least until next summer before we rush to conclude that the future will be like the hot spell this week?

Peter Kingston

Totland Bay, Isle of Wight

Stay me with flageons

SIR – While thumbing through a 1974 edition of Mrs Beeton I came across a recipe for “flageon of veal”. It is in earlier editions as well.

I have failed to find flageon in various dictionaries. The internet says it is not a valid word in Scrabble.

Can anybody throw some light on this mysterious comestible?

Commander W J Nimmo-Scott

Easton Royal, Wiltshire

Curious dwellings made from former aircraft

A holiday ‘cottage’ inspired by an aircraft fuselage at Bridge Farm in Lewes, East Sussex

SIR – When I was a lad, my adventure playground was Felixstowe Ferry at the mouth of the River Deben in Suffolk.

I remember that, among the assortment of shacks on the beach, there were two sections from different aircraft, one a tailpiece and the other a fuselage (Letters, July 5).

I believe they were inhabited, but, being half afraid of who might emerge from such unusual monsters, I never did find out.

Keith James

Tasburgh, Norfolk

SIR – In the 1950s, I stayed in a caravan in Hayling Island made out of two Second World War gliders joined in the middle, with a cockpit at each end. Great fun for me. This bijou residence was called Glide a While.

Ken Templar

Uttoxeter, Staffordshire

Misery for motorists held up by protesters

SIR – Yet again, a small number of selfish climate protesters have brought untold inconvenience and misery to many thousands of ordinary people trying to go about their lawful business (report, July 20). In doing so, they created huge amounts of pollution from the miles of stationary traffic spewing out exhaust fumes.

It would be interesting to know how these people travelled to the sites of their protests. By car perhaps?

Francis Eastwood

New Eltham, Kent

SIR – As a result of the attack on the M25 by a small anarchic group, we missed our flight from Gatwick, which cost us nearly £800 and was a complete waste of a day. I am sure there will be lots of people suffering even worse expense and disruption.

This group breaks the law yet expects the law to provide police protection, at further cost to the public. It is unlikely that their actions will elicit sympathy for their cause from the thousands of people affected.

All sorts of lunatic fringe groups may emerge to promote their causes, which will lead to complete anarchy unless they are suppressed.

Tony Brayford

Northwood, Middlesex

SIR – As regards the protesters who glue themselves to roads, office windows and even works of art, might I suggest the authorities ignore them. Leave them stuck there, devoid of water, food and publicity. Eight or nine hours should do the trick.

Peter Sullivan

Stamford, Lincolnshire

