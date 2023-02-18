Letters: Bounties on libraries? What madness will the Idaho Legislature think up next? | Opinion

·3 min read

Have you noticed a plethora of bills using the threat of monetary damages and civil suits to achieve their desired outcomes — interference in our families? And now they target our librarians! Preposterous!

If you are so afraid of what your child might learn at the library then don’t take them there. Opt your children out of the prescribed school library program. If you are worried about a librarian ‘grooming’ your child then don’t allow your child to anywhere near a library and forbid them to check out books unless they have your permission.

I urge the libraries to fortify themselves with some defensive tools. No library cards for anyone under the age of 13 no matter how curious they are. Only allow parents to make those decisions for them and get the librarians out of the liability.

Our community cannot be enhanced by the constant attacks on one of our most endearing community resources — the library. Leave our libraries alone.

Erin Michelle Logan, Boise

Lawmakers should move to Oregon

Why don’t those legislators (and their supporters) who want Eastern Oregon to join Idaho move themselves out of Idaho and into Eastern Oregon? Create the state of NO — no public education, no Medicaid, no books, etc. Reasonable Idaho legislators can then use our tax dollars to discuss important issues like property tax relief and housing the homeless.

Anne Olden, Boise

Corrupting the Office of Performance Evaluations

HB68 would do away with the Joint Legislative Oversight Committee (JLOC). JLOC is charged with overseeing the research that the Office for Performance Evaluation (OPE) conducts. “What is this committee and what does it have to do with me?” you may be wondering. OPE conducts research on state policies and programs. It looks at how efficiently Idaho agencies are run in a nonpartisan way.

We need a bipartisan (4 Republicans and 4 Democrats) committee overseeing state programs; otherwise, as one person testifying against the bill put it, “you have the fox guarding the hen house, and I don’t care what color the fox is.”

OPE has been doing a great job: it’s won a national award and has been serving for 30 years. JLOC, in its capacity to oversee, has also been doing just fine. I say if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Contact your legislator and tell them you want JLOC left alone, so the OPE can continue to do its work.

Meg Fereday, Boise

Oppose wolf killing plan

Loss of biological diversity upon which all living things depend is one of the biggest concerns for the health of the planet. Last December, 188 governments met to codify global action to protect and conserve biodiversity. Yet here in Idaho, Idaho Fish and Game’s policies facilitate and support the killing, trapping of native wildlife.

The draft wolf management plan justifies the killing of 60% of the wolf population because “wolf depredations on livestock and negative impacts on big game” neither of which is substantiated by evidence. Wildlife Services serves the livestock industry uses aerial gunning to take out entire packs. The “non-profit” Foundation for Wildlife Management advocates for more killing, hunting, trapping, and snaring of native wildlife.

IDFG’s management policies violate ecological science and the principles of the North American Model for Wildlife Conservation. Apex predators are critical for ecosystem health.

Blaine County Commissioners wrote to IDFG: “Wolf hunting and trapping are not compatible with our intense outdoor recreation uses on public lands, our values of coexistence with wildlife, and our recreation economy.” The Wood River Wolf Project has shown for 15 years that non-lethal deterrents work yet IDFG continues to manage with killing.

Let IDFG hear from you by Feb. 22.

Christine Gertschen, Sun Valley

Latest Stories

  • Kill order for New Mexico feral cows issued by US officials

    ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A helicopter with a shooter will fly over a portion of the vast Gila Wilderness in southwestern New Mexico next week, searching for feral cows to kill. U.S. Forest Service managers approved the plan Thursday to protect sensitive spots in the nation's first designated wilderness area. The move sets the stage for legal challenges over how to handle unbranded livestock and other stray cows as drought deepens in the West. The Gila National Forest issued the decision amid pre

  • Water crisis in West: Massive reservoir Lake Powell hits historic low water level

    Lake Powell is the nation's second-largest reservoir. Water is dangerously close to dropping so low that it can't flow out of the reservoir.

  • 12-foot shark tagged off SC mysteriously emerges almost 2,000 miles away, off Mexico

    Why did it go that far? Experts aren’t sure.

  • Recycling wind turbine blades is nearly impossible. Veolia North America thinks it can keep them out of landfills.

    Wind turbine blades are hard to recycle because they're huge and sturdy. Veolia North America, a waste management company, is turning them into fuel.

  • Antarctic sea ice melts to a new record low for the second year straight

    Unusually warm weather and ocean waters are taking their toll along the west coast of Antarctica.

  • Alberta offers to work with Trudeau on carbon capture - with conditions

    (Reuters) -Canada's Alberta province on Thursday offered to collaborate with the federal government to spur carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS) investments, but only if Ottawa secures Alberta's consent on climate policies that impact oil and gas. In an open letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said those policies include a proposed oil and gas emissions cap, clean power regulations and legislation to help workers retrain for green energy jobs.

  • Canada unveils sustainable jobs plan to prepare workers for future green economy

    (Reuters) -Canada on Friday released a long-awaited sustainable jobs plan, laying out how the federal government plans to help train workers for roles in the coming clean energy economy as the world aims for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The plan, to be followed by legislation later this year, includes steps such as setting up a sustainable jobs secretariat to coordinate government policies and a partnership council to promote consultation with provinces, labour unions and others. Canada said it is also planning to improve labour market data collection and advance funding for skills development, although the document did not outline any new government spending.

  • Wildcats to be released in England for first time in 500 years

    Wildcats are to be released into the English countryside for the first time in 500 years as part of a pioneering conservation project.

  • Videos show 'disgusting' slicks in creek water near Ohio train derailment. What's going on?

    The videos posted by several people, including Ohio Republican Senator J.D. Vance, show rainbow-colored slicks.

  • Newsom wants to waive environmental rules in the delta amid drought worries

    The Newsom administration wants to waive environmental rules to store more water. Critics say the approach threatens fish in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta.

  • Managing Minnewanka: Parks Canada embarks on area plan

    Parks Canada wants to get ahead of what's coming for the Lake Minnewanka area — as it faces increased visitor popularity and continues to be a key piece of habitat for grizzly bears, rocky mountain sheep, elk, and aquatic species. This area nestled in Banff National Park has seen visitation increase 50 per cent over the past decade and sees about 1 million people flock to its various attractions to recreate. Whether that's taking a dip in Two Jack Lake, picnicking at Cascade Ponds, camping in th

  • As trains tear from L.A. to Vegas at 180 mph, bighorn sheep will have safe passage

    Three wildlife crossings have been added to a planned high-speed rail line project connecting Las Vegas and Southern California.

  • Commission recommends Montreal ban gas stoves, fossil fuel heating

    Montreal should ban the installation of new indoor fixed appliances, including gas stoves, that use fossil fuels as soon as possible, according to a report by the city's water, environment and sustainable development commission. The commission also recommends phasing out heating systems that run on fossil fuels in existing buildings and the prohibition, as soon as possible, of connecting new buildings to natural gas lines. It is also recommended that the decarbonization of Montreal's buildings b

  • The Water Crisis No One In America Is Fixing

    "East Palestine joins a long list of other places in the United States facing major threats to clean water," writes Bryn Nelson.

  • Thousands in Ohio told to drink bottled water after toxic chemical train crash

    The Ohio governor has urged residents to drink bottled water after a toxic train derailment as angry residents demanded answers about whether they were safe from harmful chemicals.

  • Dog vs shark standoff thrills tourists on Bahamas boat tour

    The sight of a massive hammerhead shark was a rare treat for 32 travelers on a tour boat in the Bahamas this week. The dog ignored them and paddled after the 12-foot shark, which thrashed as the two animals circled each other in transparent turquoise waters near a private island in the southern Bahamas. The shark had emerged from under the boat during a tour Wednesday in the southern Bahamas organized by Exuma Water Sports.

  • Electric vehicle numbers have 'exploded' but too few charging stations in Ontario, experts say

    As the 2023 Canadian International Auto Show makes its return to Toronto for the first time since 2020, industry experts say growing demand for electric vehicles is putting pressure on Ontario to expand its charging infrastructure. "We have to keep up with the EV sales [and] we have to keep up with the infrastructure," said Kevin Lisso, CEO and co-founder of EnerSavings, a Toronto-based green energy company that aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by working with commercial, industrial and r

  • Climate change-linked heat worsened Argentina drought impact, scientists say

    Extreme high temperatures in Argentina linked to climate change exacerbated the impact of a historic drought that has hit the South American country's farm regions since last year, scientists said in a report on Thursday. Scientists affiliated with the World Weather Attribution (WWA) group said that a rapid analysis showed climate change did not reduce rainfall directly, but that high temperatures likely reduced water availability and worsened the impacts of drought. The lack of rain is linked to the presence of the La Niña climate phenomenon, a cooling of the equatorial Pacific that cuts rainfall in parts of Argentina.

  • Poacher left eight deer to rot after shooting them, Idaho officials say

    Wildlife officers are asking the public for help finding the suspect.

  • Accelerating melt of polar regions has potential to tip us into an uncertain future

    The latest satellite assessments of sea ice are another sign of rapidly warming polar regions. Meanwhile, in the Arctic, the sea ice should be expanding and thickening at this time of year. Antarctic sea ice varies much more from year to year - but scientists are investigating a melting trend that seems to have started in 2016.