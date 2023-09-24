Letters: There are better ways to level-up Britain than wasting billions on HS2

Mark Harper, the Transport Secretary (right), and HS2 CEO Mark Thurston viewing a section of tunnel under ancient woodland near Southam, Stratford-on-Avon, Warwickshire - Joe Giddens/pa

SIR – Those who think that HS2 was about levelling-up are sadly deluded (“Axe looms over HS2 as costs set to soar by £8bn”, report, September 24).



If this were the case, why were all the lines going to London? Most major cities already have a reasonable connection to the capital but appalling connections to each other. Consider Northallerton to London: 233 miles in two hours and 19 minutes. But Hull to Liverpool – only 144 miles – takes two hours and 36 minutes. Were passengers from Leeds to Manchester expected to change in Birmingham?



Let us abolish HS2 and build fast connecting lines between cities outside the South East.



C W Johnson

Northallerton, North Yorkshire

SIR – I live in a small village that lies on the HS2 route as it approaches Birmingham. My dislike of the project has turned to contempt as a result of the environmental destruction and the building of a viaduct that crosses the edge of the village some 100ft above a road and the existing railway station.



The only way to make something out of this disgraceful waste of money is to turn the HS2 line into one used exclusively for freight. That would free up capacity on the West Coast Main Line, remove the need for building expensive stations and make good use of the areas in Birmingham and Old Oak Common where the line terminates.



Henry V Holleran

Balsall Common, Warwickshire

SIR – Living in the Midlands, I’ve seen the destruction caused by HS2 – alongside chaos and misery for residents and an ever-decreasing cost benefit. People living between Birmingham and Manchester and beyond may be in for a lucky escape.



Eddie Wright

Rugby, Warwickshire

SIR – As a retired civil engineer, having been involved in large projects around the world, I believe that the cancellation of HS2 would be disastrous. Our construction industry has very competent contractors and designers. It seems we have a confused and incompetent client – the Government – and inexperienced project managers who are simply not up to the job. Hard-nosed contractors can run rings around a client’s staff when controlling project costs.



Cancelling HS2 is wrong and will waste billions. The project needs a serious review to ensure that costs are properly understood and the right control measures are in place to bring the project to an acceptable conclusion.



This may include delaying certain sections, but not full cancellation.



Derek Godfrey

Holt, Norfolk

SIR – Didn’t we get cold feet over the cost of building the Channel Tunnel?



John Harvey

Haslemere, Surrey



Clandon Park’s fate

SIR – Constance Watson (Comment, September 23) writes eloquently in condemnation of the National Trust’s joyless plans for Clandon Park in Surrey. As the person who will propose the Restore Trust motion on Clandon at the forthcoming National Trust AGM, I’d like to comment further.



After dropping its previous undertaking to restore some of the building’s marvellous interiors, the trust justified its volte face a year ago by claiming it wouldn’t be possible to do this “meaningfully” – whatever that means. In the face of a storm of objections (not least by residents), the trust simply restates its decision and adds the absurd claim that the finished result – a charred shell – is like the “beautiful” and “awe-inspiring” experience of being in the Alps.



What has not yet been pointed out is the influence of the ideas of the Society for the Protection of Ancient Buildings (Spab), which has steered the trust away from any policy of reinstating the interiors. This reflects the hard-line theories of William Morris, which the trust resisted when it came to the restoration of Uppark House in West Sussex. These theories are by no means generally accepted, and neither Spab nor the trust has a convincing answer as to why, if reinstatement was successful and “meaningful” at Uppark, it cannot possibly be allowed at Clandon.



Roger White

Sherborne, Dorset



Junior doctor pay

SIR – When Dr René Tayar (Letters, September 23) was a new graduate, his salary was worth a lot more than the £14 hourly rate that my son now earns, and Dr Tayar didn’t graduate with £100,000 of debt. Change can only happen through strike action – it is not evolutionary.



Anne Adams (Letters, September 23) suggests that graduates owe the NHS an allegiance. Yet the NHS has made no direct monetary contribution to the undergraduate training – hence the debt, which kicks in as a salary deduction for years to come.



Dr Trevor Pakenham

Quorn, Leicestershire

SIR – Newly qualified doctors are welcome to move to Australia (Letters, September 23). I lived there for five years and was lucky enough to be able to afford private health insurance, but I saw first hand the treatment of those who could not.



Junior doctors will find a very different culture and attitude to medical and social care. Britain has its challenges, but we do try to support everyone, whatever their situation.



Shirley Batten-Smith

Watford, Hertfordshire

SIR – How did two characters from The Archers manage to secure face-to-face appointments with their GP, one for an eating disorder and one for a mole – all within one week?



Dorothy Woolliscroft

Attleborough, Norfolk



Clinking the King

SIR – A glass of white wine is never held by the bowl (Letters, September 23) as it warms the liquid.



On another point, Sophie Money-Coutts wrote in June that the clinking of glasses is “not done”. A glass should be raised and accompanied by “good health”. I noticed that King Charles and president Macron clinked glasses.



Nicoline Duffy

Symington, Ayrshire



SIR – At the Versailles banquet, the forks had been laid prong-side down. Is this a French custom or simply correct etiquette?



Tim Hawkes

Salisbury, Wiltshire



Aircraft carrier policy

SIR – Lewis Page argues that things have gone wrong with Britain’s aircraft carriers because of the decision in 2012 not to equip them with catapults (Comment, September 22). However, the ships were never intended to carry catapults because the aircraft selected – the F-35B vertical landing variant – predated the carriers and, like the former Sea Harrier, did not require a catapult or arresting gear.



As I was involved, I can inform your readers that Royal Navy operational requirements and plans staff pressed for UK involvement and funding in the US technology demonstration programme, leading to the F-35B, from as early as 1993. It was always based on the UK eventually procuring the vertical landing variant in common with the US Marine Corps, and as a replacement for the Sea Harrier.



To revert to catapult-launched combat aircraft would have required a complete change of direction for Royal Navy combat aviation after fixed-wing catapult-launched aircraft and their corresponding ships were scrapped from the Royal Navy inventory in defence reviews of the 1970s. Navy staff knew it would be a mammoth task to justify such a reversion of policy and would almost certainly result in failure, probably jeopardising any replacement for the Sea Harrier.



When the carrier design began some years later, the naval architects were instructed to go for bigger ships able to accommodate a much larger combat air component than the Invincible Class carriers, but a catapult and arresting gear were still not included in the specification. It could be that Royal Navy staff had a hidden agenda, hoping to change horses at a later stage. If so, it would always have been a very risky strategy politically.



British funding going to the US programme from 1993 also brought the UK industrial benefits from the whole of the F-35 joint-service project. A decision two decades later to pull out of the F-35 and revert to carriers equipped with catapults with two combat air groups of off-the-shelf F-18 Hornet aircraft might make sense to Mr Page and naval aviator colleagues, but would have been unlikely to overcome the political hurdles in the economic conditions of 2012.



Gp Capt Jeffrey Turner (retd)

Sidmouth, Devon



Novels now

SIR – The use of the present tense (Letters, September 23) is the curse of modern novels, too – though Hilary Mantel handled it brilliantly.



Linda Hepburn

Chatham, Kent



Time to prioritise physical education in schools

Children taking part in yoga lessons at a Sanskrit school in Varanasi, northern India - ALAMY

SIR – The Ofsted report on physical education published earlier this month puts a good spin on the state of provision of the subject, but a close reading reveals that its findings are largely negative.



About half of secondary schools do not comply with the Government’s recommendation to provide two hours of PE per week. Few schools have clearly defined the aims of their curriculum. Many schools ignore the national curriculum. Most schools have poor assessment in PE. Many curriculums lack coherence.



For the sake of our children’s future, the Government should change that recommendation of two hours of PE per week to a statutory obligation, and should charge Ofsted inspectors to fail schools that do not comply. One solution could be to place PE alongside English, maths and science in the core curriculum.



Malcolm Tozer

Portscatho, Cornwall



Running late thanks to Wales’s 20mph limit

SIR – Another consequence of the 20mph speed limit in Wales (Letters, September 23) is that many bus timetables are now obsolete.



I suggested to the bus driver who picked me up that he was early. In fact he was late due to crawling through the local villages at 20mph.



Cath Klaces

Broughton, Flintshire

SIR – I was glad to read that the 20mph limit is a success in Faversham (Letters, September 23).



In my corner of Kent it is routinely ignored and some drivers of high-performance cars regard it as a challenge to see by how much they can exceed it. Without any form of enforcement, it is pointless.



David Nunn

West Malling, Kent

SIR – I cannot agree that the 20mph limit is working well in Faversham. No one pays attention to it. If they did, the town would be even more gridlocked than it is now.



As another 40-ton truck hurtles past my house on one of the smaller, prettier roads of Faversham, I reflect that there are more important issues facing us than a change from slow to dead slow and perhaps stop.



Marcus Nock

Faversham, Kent

SIR – We are travelling in France in our motorhome. We like to keep off toll roads so often drive through towns and villages with a 30kph speed limit – roughly equivalent to 20mph. It may take longer to reach our destination, but we enjoy our surroundings so much more. And it’s easier to stop quickly when we see a boulangerie.



Sarah Pearson

Burridge, Hampshire



