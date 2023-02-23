Letters: Assisted dying and the primacy of the individual’s right to choose

Although suicide itself is no longer a criminal act, under section 2 of the Suicide Act 1961 it remains a criminal offence for a third party to assist or encourage another person to take their own life - Fanatic Studio/Gary Waters/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

SIR – Valerie Harbidge (Letters, February 20) is sceptical about the quality of end-of-life care available in Britain, and suggests that assisted dying should be an option.

I am 91 and still active. However, if that changes and my quality of life disappears, I would welcome any scheme to let me go quickly.

Yvonne Warren

Leatherhead, Surrey

SIR – Claire Macdonald’s claim (Letters, February 18) that Canada has “robust safeguards” to protect its citizens under the Medical Assistance in Dying legislation does not bear scrutiny.

When the law was introduced in 2016, patients had to have a serious disability or disease, be enduring unbearable suffering and be fairly close to death to be considered. Since then the law has changed to allow those who are not terminally ill to be considered. Between 2016 and 2021, deaths by euthanasia or physician-assisted suicide increased almost tenfold. In 2021, 3.3 per cent of deaths in Canada were by euthanasia or assisted suicide. Moreover, gradual relaxation of the criteria is seen in other jurisdictions where euthanasia has been introduced, such as Belgium.

If it is permitted here, who will speak up for the less fortunate and articulate members of our society who face pressure to stop being a “burden”?

Susan Templeman

Liverpool

SIR – The law should change so that terminally ill people can choose to die in a humane way (Letters, February 22). However, I would extend that right to those suffering from conditions that may not be terminal but limit their lives to an intolerable degree.

In her eighties, my mother developed several non-life-threatening degenerative conditions that affected most physical aspects of her life. With longevity in the family, her worst fear was not dying too soon but, rather, not dying soon enough – and so she tried to take her own life. As soon as she left hospital she applied to Dignitas.

Between then and the moment she received the “green light”, a year passed. This was not because she was unsure but because the application required many documents (including a psychiatric assessment and three GP reports). It was hard to procure these without saying why they were needed, but eventually she was able to book her appointment. She then had to endure a long car journey and a flight. Most people who make this trip to Switzerland do so while in pain, and it is a horrific way to spend their last few days. In total my mother spent about £12,000. Not everyone has such funds.

Also, not everyone who wants to make this choice has a person who is willing to help. I loved my mother dearly, she was never a burden, and it was the privilege of my life to be able to assist her. But how much easier it would have been if she could have simply explained her wishes to her GP and set the ball rolling.

Vanessa L Farmery

Vágar, Faroe Islands, Kingdom of Denmark

The jet question

SIR – I spent 16 years as an engineering officer in the RAF and a further 25 in the UK defence industry, equipping both the RAF and foreign air forces.

I can assure those calling for aircraft to be sent to Ukraine (Letters, February 21) that, without the vast logistic and engineering support required to maintain them, their useful life would be measured in days before they were grounded and unable to operate. It would also take months to train Ukrainian pilots to operate aircraft such as the Typhoon, even if they were already highly skilled.

Apart from this, after decades of government cuts to our forces we don’t have enough jets to defend our own country, never mind Ukraine.

Sqn Ldr Roger Vincent RAF (retd)

Beaumaris, Anglesey

SIR – John Bolton’s excellent analysis of the West’s attitude towards the war in Ukraine (Comment, February 21) can be distilled down to our failure to articulate our desires for that country in terms of ends, ways and means.

Drip-feeding “means” – such as anti-tank missiles, artillery, tanks and possibly aircraft – leaves us on the back foot. Grandstanding statements from our political leaders imply full backing for Volodymyr Zelensky’s stated “ends” – to return to the 1991 borders – but they have not thought through the consequences in terms of the “ways and means” to achieve them, particularly in light of our own depleted Armed Forces and weapon stocks.

Claims that any future conflicts will be purely reliant on smart technology do not help Ukraine but allow political leaders to deny the need for increased troop numbers, artillery, armoured fighting vehicles and sustainable levels of ammunition. The reality, as your Leading Article says (February 21), is that we need more of both.

Lt Gen Sir James Dutton

Sherborne, Dorset

Pension invention

SIR – Charles Moore (Notebook, February 21) is mistaken in stating that David Lloyd George invented old age pensions in 1909.

Herbert Asquith, as chancellor of the Exchequer, devised them in 1907, and, after becoming prime minister the following year, presented the Budget that introduced them. Lloyd George, as the new chancellor, attended to the details and stole the credit. Lord Rosebery, former Liberal prime minister, was filled with foreboding, believing that the scheme would be “so prodigal of expenditure as likely to undermine the whole fabric of the Empire”.

Lord Lexden (Con)

London SW1

Ink and ash

SIR – After ink pens were phased out (Letters, February 21) and we began to write with Biros, my teacher put the old wells to good use.

He smoked during lessons, which was not allowed. When the head was inspecting classes he could see her coming along the corridor, and quickly hid his cigarette in a well. She couldn’t smell anything, as she also smoked.

Maureen Holtum

Bathampton, Somerset

SIR – In the 1940s, when I was seven and attending Cholsey Primary School, the boy who sat behind me, Michael Ridge, thought I was “teacher’s pet” and would dip the end of my long pigtails into the inkwell on his desk (Letter, February 21). However, he must have had something about him as next year we celebrate our diamond wedding anniversary.

Rosemary Ridge

Rowlands Castle, Hampshire

EU laws worth saving

SIR – The Retained EU Law Bill, which returns to Parliament today for its Committee Stage, was initially described by the Government as a “Brexit Freedoms” Bill. In seeking to remove or reform 4,000 UK laws with some link to our EU membership by the end of the year, it purports to offer a clean break.

We fear, however, that the Bill would diminish vital protection for the environment and public health, as well as handing virtually unlimited powers to ministers without proper public scrutiny by Parliament.

The Bill sets an arbitrary deadline of December 2023 and proposes to change regulation through secondary legislation, effectively enabling ministers to make crucial decisions behind closed doors. This risks losing current protections for things like local wildlife, river health, air quality, food safety and standards, and chemicals in toys.

This legislation is deeply flawed. We urge the Government to guarantee in law that the existing level of protection will not be weakened, and that the important role of Parliament to scrutinise changes to this significant body of law effectively will not be removed at a stroke.

Lord Krebs (Crossbench)

Baroness Bakewell of Hardington Mandeville (Lib Dem)

Baroness Bennett of Manor Castle (Green)

Baroness Boycott (Crossbench)

Lord Randall of Uxbridge (Con)

Baroness Willis of Summertown (Crossbench)

Baroness Young of Old Scone (Labour)

London SW1

The cutting room

SIR – In light of the modifications made to the books of Roald Dahl (report, February 22), might we expect the film industry to have a sudden change of heart too and cut out all the swearing and killings?

Going to the cinema after such a rethink, we wouldn’t even have time to warm our seats before the film ended.

Richard Allen

Montorfano, Lombardy, Italy

On the sauce

SIR – I never have butter on a bacon sandwich (Letters, February 22) – it makes it far too greasy. Instead, a thin spread of brown sauce makes a very tasty sandwich. Even better if the bread is brown and toasted.

David Hughes

Llandudno, Carnarvonshire

Greater recognition for detectorists’ hard work

Treasure hunt: a metal detectorist combs the beach at Bognor Regis, West Sussex - getty

SIR – The idea that revisions to the Treasure Act 1996 will “force” detectorists to hand over more of their finds for little recognition or reward comes from a misunderstanding of the legal functionalities of the Act (“It’s the end of finders keepers for treasure seekers”, report, February 18).

While detectorists have a duty to report finds to a coroner within 14 days of the date of finding, any claim by the Crown for possession of the artefact should also provide financial compensation for both the finder and the landowner. This split is generally 50-50.

The expansion of the definition of “treasure” under the Act will allow more detectorists to be officially financially compensated. More finds will be saved for the nation rather than exported or sold privately, and detectorists will get public recognition in museum labels.

Keeping objects or selling them privately results in detectorists’ hard work going unrecognised.

Maria Cunningham

Cuffley, Hertfordshire

A county blighted by cavalier bank closures

SIR – The news that the county of Rutland will have no banks open when HSBC closes its doors in June is grave indeed. It means people will have to travel to Melton Mowbray in Leicestershire, Stamford in Lincolnshire or beyond in order to have access to a bank.

This is yet another example of the couldn’t-care-less attitude that we are all experiencing in British life today, which is especially hard on elderly folk, who make up a significant chunk of the population, are often not computer savvy and don’t feel secure enough to switch to online systems.

Thank goodness post offices can help to some degree, but the days of a friendly chat with bank staff in Oakham and Uppingham are truly over.

Anthony Barrett

Kineton, Warwickshire

SIR – Yet again, with little or no notice, we are informed by banks of more branch closures across the country.

What arrangements, if any, have been made by banks for the contents of customers’ safety deposit boxes? Where will customers go next for the safekeeping of their valuables?

Henry Mooney

Ripon, North Yorkshire

