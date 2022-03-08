‘Letterkenny’ Producer New Metric Media Hires COO & Comedy Exec

New Metric Media, the Canadian production company behind Hulu’s Letterkenny, is staffing up.

The company has hired former Bell Media exec Jeff Hersh as its first Chief Operating Officer and former Pier 21 Films exec Bill Lundy as SVP, Comedy.

Hersh has spent the last eight years at the Canadian broadcaster, where he is GM of its Crave service as well as the Canadian version of Starz. He will focus on corporate strategy and driving strategic growth via acquisitions, partnerships and raising capital.

Lundy has spent the last three years at The Beaverton producer Pier 21 Films, having also worked at Bell Media. He will focus on broadening the company’s slate of comedy brands and roster of comedy talent across scripted, sketch and stand up for multiple platforms including television, live entertainment, merchandise and licensing.

Both Hersh and Lundy will report to Mark Montefiore, Founder and CEO, New Metric Media

“We’re moving into a new and exciting phase of evolution at New Metric Media. This symbiotic approach will offer a rare opportunity for comedy brands to extend farther beyond the original medium they were created for,” said Montefiore. “The appointments of Jeff and Bill, and collaboration with Steve will provide us with the skills and experience to become a beacon for the best global comedy brands.”

