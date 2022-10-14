Letter outlining concerns about agency staff circulated to AMO, MPPs, LTC minister

BRUCE COUNTY – Hospitals are not the only part of the health-care sector suffering from a critical shortage of staff. Long-term care homes are facing the same shortages, and resorting to a high-cost, unsustainable measure to fill gaps in the schedule – agency nurses and other staff.

The Long-Term Care Homes Committee of Management approved a letter which will be sent to the minister of long-term care, and local MPPs, explaining the situation.

The letter stated that that long-term care homes continue to have “significant challenges to recruit and retain critical staff.”

Like hospitals, the two Bruce County homes are filling workforce gaps with agency nurses and other workers – at a cost of two to three times the hourly rate earned by facility staff. As stated in the letter, the cost is higher for rural and Northern Ontario since travel and accommodation expenses are incurred.

The letter further noted that this “stop-gap measure” has negatively affected staff morale and has taken permanent workers away from their jobs to work for agencies.

Moreover, “the current funding model doesn’t keep pace” with increased costs being incurred.

The letter asks for “immediate action… to prevent staffing agencies from charging (excessive) fees for short-term workers and prevent any further attrition of long-term care staffing.”

At the suggestion of County Coun. Luke Charbonneau, Saugeen Shores, the letter will be circulated to the Association of Municipalities of Ontario, to reach counties that also have long-term care homes.

Warden Janice Jackson, South Bruce Peninsula, commented that it was “a great suggestion.”

Jackson had been chairing the committee meeting in the temporary absence of County Coun. Chris Peabody, Brockton, who returned at that moment with County Coun. Steve Hammell, Arran-Elderslie. The two had been meeting outside the council chamber on an urgent matter – the eight-week full closure of the ER (emergency room) at the Chesley hospital, due to a shortage of nurses.

Peabody resumed his place as chair of the committee, and briefly considered amending the letter to reflect the fact that the same situation “is causing a crisis with hospitals… agency nurses are causing huge problems, and the people running those agencies are getting rich.” He also made note of the morale problem.

Hammell is acquainted with a person studying nursing at Georgian College, who “wants to be an agency nurse … it’s really hitting hard… it’s getting worse.”

Peabody decided it would be better to send the long-term care letter as-is and deal with the hospital issue separately.

CAO Derrick Thomson said, “The ERs deserve their own letter,” which staff will bring forward.

Charbonneau said, “We’re being charged an unreasonable amount for agency (staff).”

County Coun. Milt McIver noted private long-term care facilities are having the same problem as the county, only without access to increasing funding through the tax base.

Long-term care report presented

The update presented by Megan Garland, director of long-term care and senior services included information about a number of matters including pandemic preparedness.

Both long-term care homes have had outbreaks of COVID, something that’s reflected in the community. People visiting long-term care homes are urged to exercise caution.

COVID continues to take a toll on staffing. One change that will ease the staffing pressure is staff who are close contacts of someone with COVID don’t need to stay off work if they don’t have symptoms and if they follow extra precautions, including daily testing and personal protective equipment. Return to work measures for those who have COVID symptoms or who test positive remain unchanged.

There are a number of measures listed in the province’s Bill 7: More Beds, Better Care Act, 2022, that will affect both Gateway Haven and Brucelea Haven. One that will have an immediate impact is releasing the isolation beds (should they be needed for COVID-19 isolation) for admissions in October – three private rooms at Brucelea and four at Gateway.

Peabody asked about critical incidents and complaints at Brucelea Haven; Garland said nine written notifications were received. Corrective measures involve ensuring proper procedures are followed. She noted the implementation of new legislation meant changes in such things as timing for getting police checks done. They now must be done on hire.

Pauline Kerr, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Walkerton Herald Times