Letter: The meaning of Labor Day

Since June 28, 1894, the first Monday of September has been recognized as Labor Day, celebrating American workers’ social and economic achievements. Blue and white collar workers have this three-day weekend to acknowledge their efforts for our community. Many spend this federal holiday watching parades, picnicking, and swimming — a perfect way to wish summer farewell.

Despite being celebrated annually, few may know the importance of this holiday.

In the 1800s, at the peak of America’s industrial revolution, many Americans worked over 60 hours weekly to afford basic living. Children worked to assist their families financially, and many of the work conditions were harsh or unsafe. Although labor was difficult and less than ideal, it created the nation that exists today.

Labor Day is a tribute to the American worker’s strenuous efforts to this ever-changing nation.

The Florida Commission on Human Relations, established in 1969 to enforce the state’s Civil Rights Act and the Florida Fair Housing Act, comprises a team of devoted individuals who remain committed to serving workers and businesses across the state.

This team strives each day to ensure workers are treated fairly, given access to all employment opportunities, and not subjected to unlawful discrimination.

As we prepare for this holiday, let’s take some time to acknowledge the American worker’s tremendous impact on our nation’s economy and society.

Cheyanne Costilla,

executive director,

Florida Commission on Human Relations,

Tallahassee