Letter: Lord Sacks obituary

George Carey never had a box at Arsenal and therefore did not invite Jonathan Sacks to watch a match there – I did.

I learned that both esteemed clerics, and eventual peers, were Arsenal supporters, and by complete coincidence were going to be appointed to their respective positions at the same time.

It occurred to me they might care to meet each other informally without publicity over a game of football. I had never met either of them but hoped such a meeting would bode well for future interfaith relationships. I was right. They both accepted and became good friends.