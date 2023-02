Jill Searle’s creation of the Ugly Models agency was inspired. My late father, Hugh Cecil, became one of Jill’s “characterful” models, after a total loss of hair because of alopecia in his early 40s.

The Ugly agency provided several of the Transylvanians for The Rocky Horror Picture Show, including my father. If he found a gap in his work diary as a children’s entertainer, I well remember the cry going up: “I must call Jill!”