Let's try to figure out what Mitchell Trubisky was trying to do on this terrible INT

Usually when a quarterback throws an interception, even armchair quarterbacks can figure out what he was trying to do.

Maybe he underthrew a receiver or a cornerback jumped a route, or there’s a clear miscommunication with the intended target. But there’s always some blueprint that goes awry.

On a key first quarter interception by Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, it was hard to even figure out what he was trying to do.

Mitchell Trubisky throws baffling interception

Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis made an excellent catch along the sideline at the 1-yard line late in the first quarter. He was ruled out of bounds, but a replay showed he tapped his second foot inbounds.

Impressive catch aside, it was a mystery who Trubisky was throwing to. He had Javon Wims at about the 7-yard line. Another receiver was in the back of the end zone. Nobody was near the 1-yard line except Lewis, who was wearing a Cowboys jersey.

Bears coach Matt Nagy won’t like reviewing that play on film.

Trubisky has struggled

Trubisky has struggled most of this season. He has played better lately and had a nice game against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving, but every mistake is a reminder of what has gone wrong in his third season.

Trubisky’s decision making has been under fire in Chicago. The early interception was not good, but at least it was early in the game. He rallied before halftime by throwing two touchdowns to Allen Robinson.

It’s a throw he’d like to have back, regardless of who he was throwing it to.

