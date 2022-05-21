Let's talk about that 'Men' ending with the people who created it

Josh Rottenberg
·6 min read

Warning: This article contains major plot spoilers about “Men.” If you haven’t seen it yet, we suggest reading this review or this story about the making of the film, then come back.

If you just finished watching Alex Garland’s new folk-horror film “Men,” you might need a little time to process it. At least that’s what Garland hopes.

“Most people watch a film and they just kind of shrug and send an email or go get a beer or whatever,” the British writer-director says. “But if anyone is provoked by this film, hopefully they can query the provocation.”

On the surface, the story of “Men” seems as simple as its title: A woman named Harper (Jessie Buckley) retreats to the pastoral English countryside following the death of her estranged husband (Paapa Essiedu). There, she finds herself terrorized and manipulated by a series of men, including a naked stalker, a gaslighting vicar and a creepy local policeman — all of whom bear an uncanny resemblance to one another (they’re all played by actor Rory Kinnear).

“There’s a fable quality to the film,” Buckley says. “It’s like a kind of fairy tale.”

But like Garland’s previous films, 2014’s “Ex Machina” and 2018’s “Annihilation,” “Men” has a lot on its mind: themes of misogyny and toxic masculinity, pagan symbols, literary allusions. The film is dense with references to everything from Ulysses to the Bible to Yeats to Agamemnon to the Green Man and sheela na gig, mysterious ancient carvings found on churches throughout Europe. “If anybody wanted to start unpacking it, they would find some interesting avenues,” Garland says.

Like many a final-girl horror film, from “Halloween” to “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” “Men” climaxes with Harper facing off against the monster who has been tormenting her. But this hallucinatory and surreal final confrontation is anything but typical, upending whatever genre expectations the audience may have going in.

In the film’s final sequence, Harper, having been thwarted in her attempt to escape from the cottage, finds herself menaced (or men–aced) by the various figures who have stalked and gaslit her throughout the film, each being birthed out of another in a graphic and stomach-churning orgy of David Cronenberg-style body horror.

This succession of grotesque births — with each successive incarnation bearing the same gruesome torn arm that Harper’s husband had after falling (or jumping) to his death — finally produces Harper’s husband. He sits beside her on a couch and, laying a final, manipulative guilt trip on her, tells her that all he ever really wanted was for her to love him.

“The monster’s big final moment has a lot of patheticness built into it,” Garland says. “If a guy is violent, he can have a weird mixture of something intimidating and pathetic. But there might also be something touching and just kind of honest in that moment as well.”

While Harper has been plagued by grief and guilt over her husband’s death — and is cruelly blamed for it by the vicar — the film deliberately leaves the question of whether he died accidentally or by suicide unresolved. Indeed, Garland says there is no real answer.

“It was quite important that Jessie's character does not actually know what happened to him,” Garland says. “So because the character doesn't have a definitive answer to that, I never had one.”

In employing and twisting imagery of birth, Garland was both drawing upon the ancient fertility iconography of sheela na gigs — centuries-old carvings showing women displaying oversized genitalia — and exploring people’s discomfort with the process of childbirth itself.

“A lot of the imagery people respond to in that sequence actually should be very un-frightening,” Garland says. “There isn’t a single person on the planet who didn’t arrive either by vaginal birth or cesarean. But some of what people get freaked out [about in that sequence] has to do with that absolutely fundamental and basic imagery, not with a weird scene in a horror flick. And that’s odd.”

For Kinnear, shooting the final sequence was deeply unpleasant. “It was like a week and a half of night shoots, and you’re cold and covered in goo, so you knew you might as well commit to it wholeheartedly,” the actor says. “I wanted to make sure that every time a new character emerged, they had a new attitude and had a need for something from Harper. Each character was nonverbally vocalizing this primal need.”

black and white photo of a man, left, and a woman with short hair, tall buildings through a background window
Alex Garland and Jessie Buckley in New York on April 30. (Danielle Amy/For The Times)

Instead of running away screaming or attempting to kill her tormentor, Harper — like the viewer — finds herself strangely transfixed by the series of births. “Seeing a body morph like that, kind of half-human and half-monster — it’s like, what the hell is going on?” Buckley says. “It's really fascinating. You want to turn away but you're afraid that you're going to miss something as well. She's not in a state of horror, which I think is a kind of interesting thing at that point.”

In the film’s final scene, we see Harper sitting alone outside the cottage the next day, as her friend Riley, who is revealed to be pregnant, arrives to make sure she is OK. Having survived the traumatic ordeal, Harper gives her friend a small, knowing smile, as if to say, “Men — what are you going to do?”

“The most important things in the ending sequence, from my point of view, are not to do with what Harper is reacting to but with the way that she reacts,” Garland says. “So not the birth, not the question or the blame or anything posed by her partner, but Jessie's performance as Harper. It’s less to do with the initial shock value and more to do with how the protagonist is behaving. Her fear level and what was going on internally was something we talked about a lot. The smile between Harper and Riley at the end — that, at least for me, is where more of the interest lies.”

Just before the end credits roll, the film’s title finally appears onscreen in what Garland intended as a kind of dark punch line.

“It’s possible that something can be funny and serious at the same time,” says Garland. “I think the usage of the title at the end of the film is a mixture between something which is grim and very serious but also kind of dumb and silly and irreverent. All of that felt neatly encapsulated in that word.”

So is the film truly arguing that all men, in their hearts, are equally capable of monstrous behavior toward women? Or is it merely exploring those fears as a kind of #MeToo-era provocation?

Ultimately, Garland says it’s up to the viewer to decide based on their own experiences and preconceptions.

“I've heard interpretations of this film from different people who are perfectly intelligent and reasonable that are wildly different by 180 degrees,” he says. “And that is not really a reflection on the film. It's a reflection of them.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • Avs' Manson scores in OT to trim Blues 3-2

    DENVER (AP) — Josh Manson scored 8:02 into overtime, Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves in his return to the net from an eye injury, and the Colorado Avalanche overcame a sluggish start to beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Tuesday night in Game 1 of their second-round series. Manson sent a shot from near the blue line through a sea of players that went in just over the shoulder of Jordan Binnington. Valeri Nichushkin and Samuel Girard also scored for an Avalanche team that had a weeklong layoff after swe

  • CPL champion Pacific FC keeps rolling under coach James Merriman

    Defending CPL champion Pacific FC has not missed a beat this season, despite the departure of head coach Pa-Modou Kah and several key players after last year's successful title run. James Merriman, elevated from assistant to head coach, has Pacific atop the Canadian Premier League standings at 5-1-1 ahead of its date with visiting York United (2-2-2) on Friday night. "There was a lot of transition in the off-season. It can be tough and a lot of challenges," said Merriman. "The way that the group

  • Cavallini finds scoring touch as Whitecaps navigate condensed schedule

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini believes Vancouver Whitecaps fans are finally getting a glimpse of the team's Canadian star. And with a goal and two assists in his last two Major League Soccer games, Lucas Cavallini is finding his form at the perfect time. “I think that finally this is the real Lucas. This is the real (designated player) that we signed, a guy that he fights every ball, he helps us in build up," Sartini, the club's head coach, said Tuesday. "He never changed his attitude even in the da

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Which Maple Leafs should be part of next season's playoff tilt?

    Following another first-round playoff exit, the Toronto Maple Leafs have some tough decisions to make but there should be no hesitancy in giving the team's core stars another shot next season.

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • Insights and observations from the NHL playoffs: The big concern for the Panthers

    Here's a few thoughts on each series, including the most stunning stat of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • Five things to know about the National Hockey League playoffs

    Here are five things to know as we head into Tuesday's post-season action: BATTLE OF FLORIDA The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers are meeting in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, with Game 1 starting Tuesday on Florida’s home ice. The NHL started awarding the Presidents’ Trophy in 1986 to the club with the best regular-season record, and this marks the ninth time that the winner of that trophy has faced

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round series at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links belo

  • Support cast guides Avs in Game 1 win, stars spark Lightning

    Sometimes, your top players aren’t at their peak and you still win. Exhibit A: Colorado defenseman and Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar. Sometimes, your top players are your top players and you win handily. Exhibits B and C: Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov along with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. With a little help from his friends, Makar and the Avalanche lead St. Louis 1-0 in their second-round series. With a combined effort, the the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning took a

  • Gaudreau's heroic OT winner lifts Flames past Stars in thrilling Game 7, move on to 2nd round

    The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the visiting Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. "You dream about stuff like that, scoring in a Game 7 in overtime," Gaudreau said. The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the We

  • Golden Knights fire Pete DeBoer after parts of three seasons

    After a disappointing season and driving a wedge with another netminder, Pete DeBoer is out as Vegas's head coach.

  • 5 Facts about the women’s football club Olympique Lyonnais

    Get to know the strongest female club in the world ‘Olympique Lyonnais Féminin’.

  • Raptors' Scottie Barnes named to NBA's all-rookie 1st team

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes was unanimously voted Wednesday to the NBA All-Rookie first team. Cleveland forward Evan Mobley and Detroit guard Cade Cunningham also received 200 points in the All-Rookie balloting. Orlando's Franz Wagner and Houston's Jalen Green were the other players chosen for the first team by a panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters The 20-year-old Barnes, who had previously captured the NBA's rookie of the year award, averaged 15.3 points and 7.5 rebounds on 4

  • Over first quarter of season, Jays' strong pitching has made up for middling offence

    TORONTO — Several one-run victories by the Toronto Blue Jays in April have helped offset a May slide that has left the team hovering near the .500 mark as the 40-game post arrives this weekend. Strong pitching helped Canada's lone big-league team to a 15-8 start, but a middling offence has seen the club sputter during a current 5-10 stretch. A weekend visit by the last-place Cincinnati Reds could be just what the 20-18 Blue Jays need to get back into contender form. Here are five things of note

  • Shapovalov eliminated at Geneva Open after second-round loss to Ivashka

    GENEVA — Canada's Denis Shapovalov was eliminated from the Geneva Open on Wednesday with a 6-4, 7-6 (2), 6-3 loss to Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in the second round. Ivashka had eight break point chances against Shapovalov, and converted two of them. The Belarusian saved the only break-point chance he faced. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., was seeded third at the tournament and had a bye in the first round. The Canadian had nine aces in the match but didn't get opportunities to shift momentum