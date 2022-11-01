Let's Talk About ESG: How Regulation Is Changing ESG Recruitment | Featuring Acre's Ian Povey-Hall

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2022 / Acre

Acre, Tuesday, November 1, 2022, Press release picture

As regulation around sustainability becomes stricter, Asset Managers are increasingly looking to hire staff with specialised skills, such as climate risk modelling.

In a recent episode of the 'Let's Talk About ESG' podcast with Citywire, Acre's Ian Povey-Hall, Global Head of Sustainable Finance and Impact Investing explains why investment firms are seeking a different kind of professional when hiring portfolio managers to run dark green Article 9 funds.

To watch the full episode, please click here.

Original source via Citywire | Published on 7th September 2022

Ian manages the London team and leads commercial development globally for Acre's Sustainable Finance and Impact Investing practice. Prior to joining Acre, Ian spent seven years delivering on mandates for a selection of the world leading banks and investment management groups. Ian holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics and Politics from Loughborough University.

About Acre

At Acre, we work with the most aspirational businesses with potential to make real change; from those who are just starting out to those who are well on the journey to crafting a legacy.

Our 18 years' experience in sustainability recruitment, combined with our extensive global network, enables us to provide talent solutions that are designed to deliver this change.

Through our unique behavioural assessment technology, we understand the types of people, skills and behaviours required to create impact. We can develop these qualities within your existing teams too.

We find talented people and develop their skills to ensure they make a true impact in ambitious, progressive organisations.

Acre. Making companies ready for tomorrow.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Acre on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Acre

Website: https://www.acre.com/

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Acre





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/723371/Lets-Talk-About-ESG-How-Regulation-Is-Changing-ESG-Recruitment-Featuring-Acres-Ian-Povey-Hall



