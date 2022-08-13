Let's Talk About the Diesel 1DR Bags

There's a major shift happening in the world of handbags. The category once reserved for a handful of luxury labels is rapidly expanding, with brands like Kid Super, Pyer Moss and Palm Angels entering the space with fresh, surrealistic designs. Heritage brands are reacting to the Y2K surge with reissues of classic styles and sustainable, "slow fashion" accessory brands are amassing loyal followings. The idea of what constitutes an "It bag" is now beautifully broad.

Under the creative direction of Glenn Martens, Diesel has fully embraced the early aughts with authenticity and wit. From cargo skirts and baby tees to handkerchief hem dresses and its immensely popular shoulder bags — Diesel is back in a major way.

The viral Diesel 1Dr bags range in price from $325 - $550 USD, a far more affordable designer bag entry point when compared to the Balenciaga Le Cagole, for example, which starts at $1,250 USD for the smallest size in canvas.

Keep scrolling to see how members of the #Hypebae community style Diesel bags of all sizes

