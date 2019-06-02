"Let's talk about six" - Video of Jurgen Klopp singing during interview goes viral

Jurgen Klopp celebrates with the Champions League Trophy. (Credit: Getty Images)

A video of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp singing a famous song by Salt-N-Pepa in an interview has gone viral.

Speaking to Norwegian TV channel Via Sportfollowing the Reds’ Champions League win over Tottenham, Klopp changed the lyrics of the song to refer to their sixth European Cup victory- the last coming in 2005 against AC Milan and that he has won his first final as a manager after being beaten six times before during his career.

The 51-year-old boss sung, “so now, Let’s talk about six baby, let’s talk about you and me, let’s talk about all the good things and the bad things that may be.”

Liverpool tweeted the video, which has received almost five million views, and Klopp cannot hide his delight at winning his first trophy for Liverpool, after narrowly missing out on the Premier League title just weeks before.

The German manager’s side were 2-0 victors over Premier League rivals Tottenham in Madrid.

