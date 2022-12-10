Let's use Respect for Marriage momentum to get paid parental leave for all families

David Dodge
·5 min read

The results of the midterm elections have left the country with a divided government, which shouldn’t be too surprising given the extreme polarization in our country today. Most pundits predict we’re in for nothing more than gridlock over the next two years as a result.

But there is at least one issue on which this Congress should be able to come together – enacting a nationwide paid parental leave program inclusive of all parents.

More than 100 million American workers continue to be denied access to a paid parental leave policy, according to the National Partnership for Women & Families. Likely thanks to the large number of American families that stand to benefit, paid parental leave is among the rare legislative issues that enjoy bipartisan support among voters and politicians alike – and various paid parental leave programs have been bandied about Congress for decades now as a result.

However, in something like the legislative version of “always the bridesmaid never the bride,” each new iteration of the policy is continually sacrificed at the political altar in favor of other priorities. This midterm election cycle is a perfect example: Even the policy’s most fervent supporters barely mentioned the issue in their races for Congress this year.

But with the momentum we now have following the passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, we know that the time for action is now.

America's parents want paid family leave. Why can't they get it?

We need paid family leave: Why must we pick between paychecks and caring for loved ones?

U.S. should be leading, not trailing, on paid leave

As advocates, we can continue to cite the dozens of studies that have found numerous benefits of inclusive paid parental leave policies – such as better health outcomes for parents and children, improved financial circumstances, and increased productivity and job satisfaction for parents upon returning to work.

We can conduct more surveys – that will no doubt find, yet again, that a majority of Americans, regardless of political party, support inclusive paid parental leave.

Until we begin to elect leaders who not only voice support for the policy but also are willing to aggressively fight for it, we’ll be stuck clutching our posy bouquet, wondering when our day will come.

Opinion alerts: Get columns from your favorite columnists + expert analysis on top issues, delivered straight to your device through the USA TODAY app. Don't have the app? Download it for free from your app store.

It is a national embarrassment that the United States continues to be the only developed nation in the world without some form of a national leave policy for new parents, but there is one advantage to turning our attention to the issue so late in the game: We can enact an equal paid leave policy, inclusive of all parents, regardless of whether or not they gave birth.

Doing so would in fact make the United States a global leader on the issue as few countries now offer equal paid leave benefits regardless of gender or birthing status.

Such a policy would also make things right with the LGBTQ community. As the editor at large of Gays With Kids, the largest online resources for gay, bi and trans dads, I’ve written about the family creation stories of hundreds of queer dads. While each story comes with its own unique struggles and triumphs, lack of access to paid parental leave factors is an unfortunate commonality for far too many queer dads – who are disproportionately likely to be denied paid time off after the birth or adoption of a child.

Congress votes on marriage equality: Respect for Marriage Act is a triumph for families, freedom – and American activism

Paid parental leave is more than feasible

When Brian Roth first became a father seven years ago, his employer did have a paid leave program – just not one that benefits him. “If you’re not giving birth to the child, you’re getting no parental leave,” he explained in a 2019 video created by Gays With Kids and Dove Men+Care, which are working together to advocate for a nationwide paid parental leave policy inclusive of all parents.

Brian’s experiences are hardly unique. One recent study of Fortune 500 companies found that the majority have paid parental leave policies that offer substantially more leave tobirthing parents than to non-birthing parents – policies that negatively impact adoptive parents and cisgender dads, with an outsize impact on two-dad families.

Expand child tax credit: We reduced child poverty by historic rates. Congress can do it again, but it must act now.

Like many new parents without leave, Brian managed to cobble together a month’s worth of time off to care for their daughter, using a combination of paid vacation days and unpaid leave – the latter of which is guaranteed to every American through the federal Family and Medical Leave Act of 1993. Meanwhile, Brian’s husband, Rich, who had just started a new job, continued to work.

American families deserve better. The benefits to inclusive paid parental leave are well known. The public supports the policy by wide margins. Leaders of both political parties have stated that a paid parental leave program is not only important, but feasible.

The only conceivable barrier standing in the way, then, is lack of political will. This won’t change until we start to bring paid parental leave into the ballot box with us – and cast votes for elected leaders who will expend the political capital necessary to finally enact an inclusive, nationwide paid parental leave policy.

In somewhat of a silver lining for Brian, at least: His company did eventually enact a paid parental leave policy inclusive of all parents, but only after he fought for it. Let’s make sure our elected leaders in the 118th Congress know we are expecting them to do the same.

Freelance writer David Dodge is editor at large of Gays With Kids, a regular contributor to The New York Times and co-author of "Sassy Planet: A Queer Guide to 40 Cities." His work is available at: www.byDavidDodge.com

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Respect for Marriage Act passed. Paid family leave should be next.

Latest Stories

  • Vikings put Akayleb Evans on IR after latest concussion

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings placed cornerback Akayleb Evans on injured reserve Wednesday after his most recent concussion, meaning the rookie must sit out at least the next four games. The roster move was made to make room for cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who was designated for return from injured reserve following a four-game absence because of an ankle injury. Evans started two of the four games that Dantzler missed. He was sidelined by a concussion for the other two, before a re

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Tage Thompson isn't the only Sabres player on the rise

    This week we look at a few players doing well in tough spots, under the radar depth players, emerging young stars, the Winnipeg Jets, Buffalo Sabres and more.

  • Carter scores on OT power play, Penguins beat Sabres 4-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Carter got payback for the Pittsburgh Penguins and teammate Jake Guentzel after Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner lost his cool. Carter scored a power-play goal 1:36 into overtime and the Penguins took advantage of a match penalty issued to Skinner to beat Buffalo 4-3 on Friday night. Skinner was ejected for cross-checking Jake Guentzel across the face with 22 seconds remaining in the opener of the teams' two-game set. Skinner went after Guentzel at the boards in comi

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • Amid constant turnover, CEBL still fighting for its place in Canadian pro sports

    If the constant change in the Canadian Elite Basketball League isn't quite enough to cause whiplash, it's at least worth the raise of an eyebrow. Only three teams remain in name from the league's rookie 2019 season to now, in between its fourth and fifth campaigns: Saskatchewan, Edmonton and Niagara. Fraser Valley, another founding franchise, has rebranded to Vancouver. Ottawa entered in Year 2 and has stuck around. Scarborough and Montreal joined last season. But in the last couple of months al

  • Rangers sign LHP Andrew Heaney to $25 million, 2-year deal

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney and the Rangers finalized their $25 million, two-year contract Friday, the latest move by Texas to upgrade its pitching staff. Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) for the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He threw only 72 2/3 innings, missing much of the first four months with a pair of shoulder injuries, but finished with 110 strikeouts and just 19 walks. His career-best rate of 13.62 strikeouts per nine innings ranked se

  • Karlsson, Meier lead Sharks past Ducks 6-1 to snap skid

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson and Nico Sturm scored eight seconds apart in the Sharks’ three-goal second period, and Eetu Makiniemi won his first NHL start with 23 saves in San Jose's 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Timo Meier and Karlsson had a goal and an assist apiece for the Sharks, who snapped a four-game losing streak with just their second win in nine games. After Makiniemi made his NHL debut in relief of Kaapo Kahkonen on Wednesday, the 23-year-old Finnish goal

  • Was moving Gary Trent Jr. to the bench the right choice?

    Imman Adan and Jordan Hayles discuss the results of moving Gary Trent Jr. to a bench role so far and the lineups Nick Nurse has experimented with. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on YouTube.

  • Saints allow 2 late TDs in frustrating 17-16 loss to Bucs

    TAMPA, Fla, (AP) — The New Orleans Saints were five minutes away from moving within a half-game of NFC South-leading Tampa Bay when the bottom fell out of the game, and most likely the season. Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes in the final three minutes Monday night as the Buccaneers rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat the Saints 17-16. “It’s frustrating to not come out with the win when you’re up 16-3 in the fourth and you lose,” Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan said. “That’s so

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • Wheeler, Rittich lead Jets past Blackhawks 3-1

    CHICAGO (AP) — Blake Wheeler scored early in the second period, David Rittich stopped 22 shots and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Friday night for their fourth straight win. Cole Perfetti and Adam Lowry also scored and Josh Morrissey had two assists to help the Jets win for the seventh time in eight games to move back into first place in the Central Division ahead of idle Dallas. Taylor Raddysh scored midway through the second period as the Blackhawks avoided a third straig

  • Chris Boucher misses his 'WWE tag team' partner Precious Achiuwa

    Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher discusses evolving his offence, working through the lows in the NBA and how much he misses playing alongside Precious Achiuwa.

  • Impressions of Qatar: A World Cup like no other, just like the country itself

    DOHA — Qatar has been no ordinary FIFA World Cup. More like a one-of-a-kind tournament in a one-of-a-kind country. With eight stadiums within one hour of each, either in or around Doha, the men's soccer showcase is a far cry from previous editions spread across one country or more. The commute for fans and those covering the event is short and sweet. With oil-rich Qatar funding a reported US$200-billion bill, it's literally the best tournament money could buy. The main media centre in the Qatar

  • Strome's OT goal lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide

  • Rangers go from destiny to disappointment

    Expectations were sky high in New York after they catapulted from rebuild to contention last season but the Rangers are already in danger of missing the playoffs.&nbsp;

  • Pascal Siakam's scoring and creation emergence

    Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss stats showing how Pascal Siakam has developed as a scorer and passer this season. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.&nbsp;

  • Rangers beat Avalanche 2-1 in SO for third straight win

    DENVER (AP) — Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin scored in the shootout, giving the New York Rangers a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. Braden Schneider scored in regulation and Igor Shesterkin stopped 41 shots through overtime and both Colorado attempts in the tiebreaker to help the Rangers win their third straight after losing five of six. “We found a way to win tonight with unbelievable goaltending,” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said. “Obviously, that was the biggest ke

  • Pierre-Luc Dubois scores twice, Jets beat Blues 5-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice and had an assist, Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Thursday night. Kyle Connor, Blake Wheeler and Cole Perfetti also scored and Mark Scheifele added a pair of assists. The Jets have won three straight and seven of eight. They are 7-0-1 in their last eight games against St. Louis. “Sometimes it just lines up like that,” Wheeler said about the success against St. Louis. “We just have a ton of resp

  • Hockey star Marie-Philip Poulin named Canada's top athlete of 2022

    Marie-Philip Poulin was surprised to hear she was the first female hockey player to win the Northern Star Award, but she expects to have some company soon. Poulin, the captain of Canada's women's team who led her team to Olympic and world championship gold in 2022, was named this year's recipient of the award given annually to Canada's athlete of the year. "Honestly, I didn't think I was the first one," the 31-year-old from Beauceville, Que., said in a video conference on Wednesday when asked ab