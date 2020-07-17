This Site Lets You Enjoy the View From People’s Windows All Around the World

Photo credit: Sergio Pazzano / EyeEm - Getty Images

If you've been peering out of your window since the start of self-isolation, you're probably tired of the view by now. Well, if you're looking for new scenery to gaze at without traveling anywhere, a new site lets you look through other people's windows all around the world.

Sonali Ranjit and Vaishnav Balasubramaniam created Window Swap as a "quarantine project," according to the website's about page. "Window Swap is here to fill that deep void in our wanderlust hearts by allowing us to look through someone else's window, somewhere in the world, for a while," the website says. "A place on the internet where all we travel hungry fools share our 'window views' to help each other feel a little bit better till we can (responsibly) explore our beautiful planet again."

To check out the view from other people's windows, simply click the button that says "Open a new window somewhere in the world." When you click it, a video of someone's window fills your entire page. The top of the left corner of the screen says to whom the window belongs and the top right corner says the location. When you're ready to peer out of another window, hit the small, white arrow toward the bottom of the page. From trees gently swaying in Finland to traffic moving along a street in Turkey, there are plenty of new sights to enjoy.

Want to let other people see the view from your window? Every window is welcome. All you need to do is send a 10-minute, horizontal HD video of your window and frame to qunaliaa@gmail.com. Be sure to include your first name and location for credits. Also keep in mind that the videos on the site have sound. So if you don't want sound, let them know or just record without sound.

