'Lets take back the night': Walk returns to local streets

It’s been 15 years since Yami Msosa’s first Take Back the Night walk.

“It’s a day that I get really excited, but it’s also a day that I feel really sad that we’re continuing to have these challenges,” they said. “Women are not safe, non-binary folks are not safe, trans folks are not safe, Indigenous women are not safe, so until we win that fight, we’re just going to keep taking back the night!”

The event on Thursday night was the 31st annual walk in support of survivors of gender-based and sexual violence, and the first in-person one since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Take Back the Night events have been happening all over North America since 1976, with the Timmins event feeling particularly important this year.

“It’s really great to be back together and finally be in-person,” said Julie Nobert DeMarchi, Timmins and Area Wiomen in Crisis executive director. “It’s the first year since I’ve been here that we haven’t had to put up tents!”

Over 100 participants gathered at the Timmins and Area Women in Crisis (TAWC) centre on Wilson Avenue as the rally kicked off the evening around 6:30 p.m.

Signs were available for anyone who wanted one and each sign had the chants the walkers would be calling out listed on the back.

Many people at the walk have been busy this week with similar events supporting other causes and groups.

Monday marked a day of action for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two Spirit people, and Wednesday saw the 1 Million March 4 Children and No Space for Hate counterprotests.

Msosa, who is the Ottawa Coalition to End Violence Against Women executive director, expressed how much work and emotional labour has been spent this last week.

“This week has been a really rough one,” they said. “Let’s take back the night, let’s have safer space and be able to affirm each other and our identity, let’s respond to violence in ways where it becomes something of the past.”

The walk moved down Wilson Avenue to Pine Street before circling back in front of city hall and back to TAWC.

Story continues

For those who couldn’t attend on Thursday, Nobert DeMarchi said it's not too late.

“Just contact TAWC, and say they’re interested in participating, volunteering in general, and we’ll make it happen!”

There are many ways, big and small, to make a difference, said Msosa.

“Whatever community you’re a part of, there’s the calls to action for MMIW, seeing what part you can play in that, seeing what part you can play in building consent culture at school, at work,” said Msosa. “I think we all have a role to play!”

Amanda Rabski-McColl, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TimminsToday.com