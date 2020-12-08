Let's applaud Zalando's CEO – but why is being a good husband still headline news?

Photograph: Britta Pedersen/EPA

I try not to judge heterosexuals for their lifestyle choices. They can’t help who they are, after all. They were born that way. As a queer woman who considers herself an ally, I always try to ensure I am standing up for straight people so that they can courageously be their authentic selves.

That said, sometimes I have to wonder whether the heterosexuals are all right. Sometimes, I can’t help but get just a little bit judgey at the incredibly low standards some straight couples seem to set for their marriages.

Take, as exhibit one, the gushing reaction to the news that Rubin Ritter, the co-CEO of a Berlin-based fashion retailer called Zalando, is stepping down to “devote more time to [his] growing family” and let his wife concentrate on her career. “My wife and I have agreed that for the coming years, her professional ambitions should take priority,” Ritter said in a statement. You know what that sounds like? A healthy relationship. You know what it doesn’t sound like? Headline news. And yet Ritter’s decision to put his wife’s professional aspirations before his own was covered by everyone from the BBC to CNN to the Jakarta Post. Is a man putting his wife’s career first really so extraordinary that it deserves to make international news?

Unfortunately, the short answer to that is “yes”. The pandemic has shone a very unflattering light on the unequal dynamics of many heterosexual marriages. A survey in May by the New York Times, for example, found that women were bearing the brunt of domestic labour during the pandemic – and men seemed largely oblivious about how little they were doing.

Almost half of men in the survey said they were doing the bulk of home schooling, for example, while only 3% of women agreed that was the case. There has been a lot of discussion about how the pandemic is pushing huge numbers of women out of the workforce, but it is not really the virus that is to blame: it is the fact that an overwhelming number of married women have husbands who don’t do their fair share. A lot of women are in marriages where it has been tacitly agreed that the man’s professional aspirations come first.

A 2019 study from the University of Bath found that a husband’s stress increases if their wife earns more than 40% of the household income. Another study found that the risk of divorce is 33% higher when a husband is not working full-time. The idea that being a “real man” means being the main breadwinner is a lot more deeply ingrained than many progressive couples would like to admit. While it is deeply sad that Ritter’s decision to prioritise his wife’s career is considered newsworthy, stories such as this are also an important part of changing cultural norms. We need role models such as Ritter. We need role models such as Kamala Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff, who took leave from his law firm to enthusiastically help Harris campaign.

If we are going to hand out awards to high-profile helpful heterosexual husbands, however, I think the top prize might go to Alexis Ohanian, the multimillionaire co-founder of Reddit and Serena Williams’ other half. Williams almost died when she gave birth and Ohanian dealt with many of the initial childcare duties. That experience spurred him to campaign for better paternity leave in the US and be vocal about the importance of men taking time off to parent. “No matter who’s getting pregnant, if both parents are taking leave then it sort of nullifies that penalty for having a uterus,” he said earlier this year.

Normalising paternity leave should also mean that we hold men to a rather higher standard. Here’s to a future where men are not praised for “babysitting” their own children and where a businessman being a good husband is not something that makes worldwide news.