Let's do this again, shall we? Chiefs, 49ers running it back in Super Bowl 58

If it feels like we’ve been here before, it’s because we have.

For a second consecutive season, and fourth time in five years, the Kansas City Chiefs are in the Super Bowl. Their opponent is the San Francisco 49ers, who just so happen to be the team the Chiefs beat to start their era of dominance.

Gives new meaning to the term “run it back.”

“No,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said when asked if he ever doubted his team would make it to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl on Feb. 11. “That’s not how we roll.”

The Chiefs had plenty of doubters during the regular season, with many dismissing their chances before Halloween. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce had lost their mojo, with Kelce supposedly “distracted” by his high-profile relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift. The receiving corps was a miscue waiting to happen. Steve Spagnuolo’s defense could be as inconsistent as it was vicious.

But when it came to crunch time, the Chiefs did what they’ve been doing for the last five years.

Kelce had 11 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown in Kansas City’s 17-10 win in Sunday’s AFC championship, coming up with big plays whenever the Chiefs needed one. As for those maligned receivers, Mahomes sealed the win with a 32-yard pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

And Spagnuolo’s defense was at its best, harassing presumptive MVP Lamar Jackson into his worst game of the season.

The Niners were the NFC's best team during the regular season, but their path to Las Vegas was a roller coaster. They were nearly upset by the seventh-seeded Green Bay Packers last weekend and were down by 17 to the Detroit Lions at halftime Sunday night before staging a furious rally to win the NFC title and secure the rematch with the Chiefs.

As much as the Chiefs look like they always have, the Niners are that much different than the team Kansas City played five years ago in Miami. Yes, Kyle Shanahan remains San Francisco’s coach and they still have George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk.

But the rest of the Niners offense has been rebuilt. It’s Brock Purdy at quarterback, not Jimmy Garoppolo. Christian McCaffrey, the best offensive player in the NFC, joined the Niners during midway through last season.

Will the result next month be the same as it was five years ago? Or does San Francisco top the Chiefs in the rematch? Stay tuned.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers get Super Bowl rematch