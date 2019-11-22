Letizia Paternoster hit by car while training in Italy

Letizia Paternoster

Italy's Letizia Paternoster has been diagnosed with a cracked wrist and a minor facial injury near her mouth after being hit by a car in Arco, near Trento.

According to local media reports, Paternoster was hit by a car on a roundabout while riding a city bike. She was taken to hospital by ambulance where she was treated for her injuries.

Medical reports suggested she will need 30 days to recover, with her hand put in a cast, but the 20-year-old Trek-Segafredo rider is likely to return to training on a stationary bike before that.

The L'Adige newspaper reported that the driver of the car admitted to not seeing Paternoster but claimed his view was blocked by the frame of the windscreen.

Paternoster is considered one of the rising stars of the peloton and has shown her talents on the track and the road. She was about to start her winter training in preparation for the 2020 season where she is targeting success on the track at the Tokyo Olympics.

She won the opening stage of the Santos Women's Tour Down Under in January and then won the under-23 European Championships in August. She was also second in the final stage of the Madrid Challenge by la Vuelta.