Letitia Wright delivers touching eulogy to 'Black Panther' co-star Chadwick Boseman

Letitia Wright has posted a heart-breaking tribute to Chadwick Boseman, her late Black Panther co-star who died on Friday.

The Guyanese-British actress, who played Wakandan princess Shuri, sister of Boseman's T'Challa in the Marvel movies, called him 'my brother, an angel on Earth departed' in a poem posted to Instagram.

“A soul so beautiful, when you walked into a room, there was calm. You always moved with grace and ease,” she says.

Wright and Boseman in Black Panther (Credit: Marvel/Disney)

“Every time I saw you, the world would be a better place.

“It is also written that all things are made new, there is light in the darkness. Streams of living water flow, giving new life. And all that’s left now is for us to allow all the seeds that you have planted on the earth to grow, to blossom, to become even more beautiful. You’re forever in my heart.”

Wright also says that she had tried to contact him recently, but he had not replied. She added that she had not realised he had been 'dealing with so much'.

Boseman died after a long battle with colon cancer, which he had kept a secret for four years.

He was 43.

Andy Serkis, Ryan Coogler, Forest Whitaker, Michael B. Jordan, Winston Duke, Daniel Kaluuya, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, Chadwick Boseman and Letitia Wright from Marvel's Black Panther (Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

Wright also posted to Twitter on the day of his death, along with many of his other co-stars and friends.

