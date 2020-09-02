Letitia Wright delivers touching eulogy to 'Black Panther' co-star Chadwick Boseman
Letitia Wright has posted a heart-breaking tribute to Chadwick Boseman, her late Black Panther co-star who died on Friday.
The Guyanese-British actress, who played Wakandan princess Shuri, sister of Boseman's T'Challa in the Marvel movies, called him 'my brother, an angel on Earth departed' in a poem posted to Instagram.
“A soul so beautiful, when you walked into a room, there was calm. You always moved with grace and ease,” she says.
“Every time I saw you, the world would be a better place.
“It is also written that all things are made new, there is light in the darkness. Streams of living water flow, giving new life. And all that’s left now is for us to allow all the seeds that you have planted on the earth to grow, to blossom, to become even more beautiful. You’re forever in my heart.”
Wright also says that she had tried to contact him recently, but he had not replied. She added that she had not realised he had been 'dealing with so much'.
Boseman died after a long battle with colon cancer, which he had kept a secret for four years.
He was 43.
Wright also posted to Twitter on the day of his death, along with many of his other co-stars and friends.
this hurts. really hurts— Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) August 30, 2020
Chadwick came to the White House to work with kids when he was playing Jackie Robinson. You could tell right away that he was blessed. To be young, gifted, and Black; to use that power to give them heroes to look up to; to do it all while in pain – what a use of his years. https://t.co/KazXV1e7l7— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 29, 2020
What a gentle gifted SOUL. Showing us all that Greatness in between surgeries and chemo. The courage, the strength, the Power it takes to do that. This is what Dignity looks like. https://t.co/U3OOnJVS42— Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) August 29, 2020
It was the highest honor getting to work with you and getting to know you. What a generous and sincere human being. You believed in the sacred nature of the work and gave your all. Much love to your family. And much love from all of us left here.— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 29, 2020
May you have a beautiful return, King. We will miss you so. pic.twitter.com/jdip3RHoXb— Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 29, 2020