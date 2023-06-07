Lethbridge asks for feedback on future climate strategy during Environment Week

Helen Schuler Nature Centre in Lethbridge, Alta., is one of the organizations putting on Environment Week activities. As part of the week, the city is launching a climate adaptation and action plan survey to get resident feedback on future climate actions. (Ose Irete/CBC - image credit)

To mark Environment Week, the City of Lethbridge is launching its climate adaptation and action plan survey to get feedback on future climate actions.

"What we're looking to do is gather feedback from residents to inform how we can best prepare for our future against changing climate and extreme weather events," said sustainability engineer Raene Barber.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The climate adaptation strategy and action plan survey is open online at the City of Lethbridge's public engagement website, getinvolvedlethbridge.ca, through June 26.

Environment Lethbridge executive director Kathleen Sheppard says the project is timely given recent adverse weather events like the wildfires in Alberta.

"We really need to be prepared as a community and not just from an environmental perspective, but from an economic perspective [and] from a personal safety perspective," said Sheppard.

Ose Irete/CBC

Survey is 1st step in environmental action

The survey is an early step in the city's Climate Adaptation and Action Plan and will inform future climate action in Lethbridge.

"What the Climate adaptation strategy and action plan is looking to do Is develop actions that the City of Lethbridge can do to better prepare our community resilience against extreme weather events and climate events," said Barber.

Barber uses park spaces as an example. Actions could include increasing tree diversity, or naturalizing park spaces with drought-resistant plant species.

The questions focus on the strategic direction the city should take. That information will be taken to workshops with internal and external stakeholders.

"Those stakeholder workshops will help inform what actions the City of Lethbridge can take to help build our community resilience," said Barber.

Environment week a community effort

The survey is one part of Environment Week, a citywide campaign to promote sustainability and environmental awareness.

"Environment Week is really an opportunity for everyone in Lethbridge to learn about and take action to protect our environment," said Sheppard.

Tours of the city's waste and recycling facility, plant walks or Thursday's compost giveaway at Casa are part of the slate of events.

These events are collaborative with different groups pitching in.

Members of the environment club at Chinook High School have organized their own Environment Week events, including a schoolyard cleanup and a bike to school day on Thursday.

The Helen Schuler Nature Centre is hosting a nature play fest at Henderson Lake on Saturday. There families can try out different activities, such as kayaking.

The nature centre is also pushing its 1,000 trees in 2023 campaign.

"It almost seems like a cliche to plant a tree, but it's still one of the best things that you can do for the environment … so I think this is a real opportunity. If people have been eyeing up a spot for a tree, now's the time to take the initiative and do that," said Sheppard.

The campaign encourages people to plant a tree "as a legacy project and act of climate leadership."

Ose Irete/CBC

More work to be done, says environment group

Sheppard says the city has taken big strides to address some of the gaps in its sustainability recently, such as its new organics recycling program. However, she says Lethbridge still has a long way to go, particularly when it comes to emissions.

"The climate adaptation strategy is going to go a long way to addressing that but there's still lots of work that we can all do as individuals, as businesses, as the city."

She encourages people to look to Environment Lethbridge or the nature centre for resources on how they can play their part.