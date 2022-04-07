‘Lethal viral disease’ spreading in rabbits at Utah park prompts warning for tourists

A highly contagious and “lethal viral disease” is spreading among rabbits at a Utah park — and it prompted a warning for tourists.

Visitors at Dinosaur National Monument in Utah could see more dead rabbits than usual at the park, the National Park Service said Wednesday, April 6.

Rabbit hemorrhagic disease, also known as RHDV2, was found in wild cottontail rabbits inside the park in Uintah County, officials said. Park visitors need to stay away from any dead or sick rabbits they may find.

“The virus does not infect humans, but other causes of illness and mortality in rabbits can,” park officials said in a news release. “The public is instructed to remain cautious and to follow the instructions ... to protect themselves, pets, and rabbits in this area.”

Tourists who see dead or sick rabbits should tell monument staff, park officials said.

They shouldn’t touch or move the rabbits. Dogs also should be kept on a leash and shouldn’t interact with the rabbits.

Dead rabbits must be disposed of with special protective equipment.

Park rangers need to know when the rabbit was found, its species and the specific location of the carcass. A photo is also helpful, officials said.

The virus isn’t related to COVID-19, and it can’t spread to humans. However, it is a “serious disease” for rabbits or could be a sign of other problems.

“Multiple dead or sick rabbits can also be a sign of tularemia or plague, which are diseases that can cause serious illness in people,” park officials said. “Do not handle sick or dead wildlife, and do not allow pets to contact or consume wildlife carcasses.”

Dinosaur National Monument encompasses 210,000 acres along the Colorado and Utah border.

Stealthy seal pup hides near the Maine shore. Look closely at the photo to spot it

Grand Canyon camper plunges 20 feet to her death while on river trip, rangers say

Two hikers and their dog injured on Appalachian Trail, prompting rescue in Virginia