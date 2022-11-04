Lethal shooting by Edmonton police in 2018 was justified, watchdog finds

·5 min read
Police survey the scene at the Urban Village on Whyte condo complex on Dec. 26, 2018, after a fatal officer-involved shooting. (Nathan Gross/CBC - image credit)
Police survey the scene at the Urban Village on Whyte condo complex on Dec. 26, 2018, after a fatal officer-involved shooting. (Nathan Gross/CBC - image credit)

Alberta's police oversight agency has determined Edmonton police officers acted reasonably when they shot and killed a man on Boxing Day four years ago.

Multiple officers shot Buck Evans, 34, on the afternoon of Dec. 26, 2018.

After the shooting, police told the media an "incident" occurred between a man who was wanted and believed to be armed and responding officers, who discharged their service weapons and struck him.

Evans was treated by EMS and taken to hospital, where he was declared dead.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, an independent agency that examines police incidents that result in serious injury or death, investigated the shooting.

ASIRT determined the officers' use of force was reasonable because Evans had discharged a firearm.

"The subject officers were in a dynamic situation where lives were in danger, and they responded with lethal force," ASIRT executive director Michael Ewenson said in a decision released Thursday.

Shooting was in condo parking lot

ASIRT interviewed witnesses and examined the scene, video footage and officers' notes.

Police had been using cellphone data to track Evans's movements.

Evans had five outstanding warrants and police had received information that he had planned to shoot at them if they tried to arrest him. EPS planned to make an arrest once he got out of a red Chevrolet Avalanche pickup.

Evans and two other people were inside the truck, which was in the parking lot of the Urban Village on Whyte condo complex in the King Edward Park neighbourhood.

Nathan Gross/CBC
Nathan Gross/CBC

One of the witnessing officers told ASIRT he had mistakenly driven his marked police vehicle toward the front of the truck because of a misinterpretation of its location.

The officer said the people in the Avalanche had noticed his vehicle and he "felt committed to initiating the traffic stop," according to the report.

Three other police vehicles then approached. Five uniformed officers stepped out and shouted at the truck's occupants to turn off the vehicle and make their hands visible.

ASIRT's report said Evans did not comply and police officers observed him doing something near his feet.

The other people in the truck — a male driver and female passenger — followed instructions from police, but Evans remained inside the vehicle, moving from one side of the back seat to the other.

One of the officers discharged a baton from a less-lethal projectile device and the baton struck Evans.

Multiple officers then saw Evans reach toward the truck floor, and about eight seconds after the less-lethal device was fired, a firearm was discharged from where Evans was inside the vehicle.

Diane Delorme
Diane Delorme

Four of the six officers who fired their guns saw Evans holding a firearm.

Within less than a second, the officer who had discharged his less-lethal device discharged a second baton round. In that same second, other officers started firing their guns at Evans.

"All subject officers perceived the shot from the Chevrolet Avalanche to mean that their lives or the lives of their fellow officers were at risk," the ASIRT decision says.

Evans slumped forward in his seat. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A medical examiner found the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.

ASIRT said he had been armed with an illegal semi-automatic rifle loaded with 30 cartridges.

Conflicting witness accounts

According to ASIRT, the truck's driver did not know Evans, who was paying him to drive to a casino.

The woman, who was Evans's girlfriend, said she knew he had a firearm and told him to listen to police before she left the truck.

The woman said she heard gunshots and an officer in green laughing and saying, "Shoot him again."

She also said that before police shot Evans, they had not told him to get out of the vehicle.

After the shooting, Melissa Dumais told CBC Edmonton she watched her boyfriend's killing and believed police had used excessive force.

"I just don't see how it's fair," she said at the time.

She said she wanted people to know that Evans "wasn't a monster" and had "gone through a lot" but had still been a good person.

Another witness said he heard police yelling at Evans to get out of the vehicle after the other occupants left. ASIRT determined this witness was more believable because he was not in a romantic relationship with Evans.

37 shots in 11 seconds

Five bullets from the shooting damaged nearby residences, with one hitting the exterior wall of a child's bedroom. One of the bullets came from Evans's rifle and the others came from EPS firearms.

A forensic expert told ASIRT the semi-automatic rifle had not been susceptible to accidental discharge.

Based on the number of marks on the truck and expended cartridges nearby, ASIRT said police officers shot their firearms approximately 37 times within 11 seconds.

"While this is a large number, it must be viewed with regard to the number of officers, the elapsed time and the threat posed," the decision said.

Section 25 of the Criminal Code allows police officers to use "as much force as is necessary" to enforce the law.

ASIRT determined officers used force proportionately and that there was no reasonable alternative response.

The decision said Evans firing a gun posed a serious and immediate threat and that retreating would have exposed the public to greater risks.

Latest Stories

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Kaprizov scores two, Minnesota beats Montreal 4-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and Mason Shaw scored his second career goal in as many games, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for Minnesota, which has earned points in six of its last seven games. The Wild have five wins in that stretch after losing the first three games of the season. Matt Boldy added an empty-net goal. Kaprizov’s second multi-goal game of the season gives him eight for t

  • CPL unveils newest franchise Vancouver FC, names first head coach

    LANGLEY, B.C. — The Canadian Premier League revealed its newest franchise on Wednesday night — Vancouver FC. Afshin Ghotbi was also named the franchise's first head coach. Vancouver is set to take to the pitch for the upcoming 2023 season. The CPL had announced plans to expand to the Vancouver area in November 2021. The league then announced in April that the Vancouver-area club would call Willoughby Community Park in Langley, B.C., home. Vancouver's logo is a V-shape design that evokes a bald e

  • PHF commissioner Carey hopes to work with PWHPA for 'greater good' of women's hockey

    As women's hockey settles back into a normal schedule, its two biggest factions remain separate. The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association, a union made up of most North American national-team players, played its first showcase of the year last month. It returns Friday for a series of six games through the weekend in Truro, N.S., with live coverage available across CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem. Meanwhile, the Premier Hockey Federation, a professional league featuring s

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    The best options at every position to target on your fantasy hockey waiver wire this week.

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Alpine Canada to sign on with new sport integrity commissioner's Abuse-Free Sport

    CALGARY, United Kingdom — Alpine Canada has signed an agreement to join Abuse-Free Sport, which is a new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment. Effective Dec. 31, the Canadian ski racing community can report abuse, discrimination and harassment directly to the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner. OSIC was established by the federal sports minister in June amid a wave of high-performance Canadian athletes across several sports accusing coaches and managers of mistreatment

  • Veteran running back Harris resumes practising with Toronto Argonauts

    TORONTO — Andrew Harris has resumed practising with the Toronto Argonauts. The veteran Canadian running back was back on the practice field Friday after missing Toronto's final 10 regular-season games following surgery for a torn pectoral muscle. He was injured in the Argos' 34-27 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Aug. 12 and the initial prognosis was Harris's year was done. Toronto (11-7) finished atop the East Division standings for a second straight year to earn an opening-round playoff bye.

  • Firing Sheldon Keefe won't get to heart of Leafs' problem

    In light of the Maple Leafs' recent struggles, there have been calls for head coach Sheldon Keefe or general manager Kyle Dubas to be fired but if the roster and player's performances are the problem, then changing bench bosses won't solve the issue in Toronto.

  • Ducks D Jamie Drysdale out 4-6 months with shoulder injury

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jamie Drysdale has a torn labrum in his left shoulder, possibly sidelining him for the rest of the season. Drysdale injured the shoulder during the Ducks' loss at Vegas last Friday, and he will have surgery soon, the team announced Monday. He is expected to be out for four to six months. The 20-year-old Drysdale is a promising playmaker chosen sixth overall by Anaheim in the 2020 draft. He has no points with a minus-3 rating in eight games this sea

  • Scottie Barnes' playmaking, Pascal Siakam's processing shining for Raptors

    Imman Adan and Chris Walder have been impressed by Scottie Barnes' persistence and confidence with the ball while Pascal Siakam is at a level Raptors fans haven't seen before. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Former Team Canada and Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda sentenced to 2 years

    Former Team Canada and Vancouver Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda has been sentenced to two years less a day, consisting of 16 months of jail time, followed by eight months of house arrest. He was also handed three years probation. Birarda listened to the decision from a chair at the front of a North Vancouver provincial courtroom, wearing a dark blue blazer and grey pants. At the conclusion of the hearing, he was put in handcuffs and led out by a sheriff. In her reasons, Judge Deanne

  • Quebec CEGEP probes 'unacceptable' incident involving men's hockey team

    A junior college in Quebec is investigating after members of the school's men's hockey squad allegedly engaged in "unacceptable'' behaviour during a private event. Cégep de Saint-Hyacinthe, located in the municipality that bears the same name about 65 kilometres east of Montreal, says the unspecified incident contravened rules put in place by the coach and the school. College spokesperson Annie Hulmann is declining to discuss the nature of the allegations, but she says they occurred at a private

  • 'He should be in that question': Scottie Barnes on Siakam getting MVP chants

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his improved shooting, why Pascal Siakam belongs in the MVP conversation and more.

  • WHL roundup: Rebels win 13th straight by drilling Oil Kings 7-2

    EDMONTON — The Red Deer Rebels ran into some early adversity in Edmonton on Sunday, trailing the host Oil Kings 2-1 before their game was 14 minutes old. The Rebels didn't take long to get things right, scoring six unanswered goals to win the Western Hockey League contest 7-2. It was the Rebels 13th win in as many games. Hunter Mayo scored twice for the Rebels (13-0-0-0), with singles netted by Kai Uchacz, Christoffer Sedoff, Escalus Burlock, Craig Armstrong and Frantisek Formanek. Cole Miller a

  • The time C.J. Miles' wife went viral over a tweet about Draymond Green

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles recalls the time his wife's tweet went viral after jokingly expressing concern Warriors forward Draymond Green would hurt her husband. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Biggest NHL early season surprises: Devils' hot start is no mirage

    Not everyone is ready to believe in the Devils but their hot start looks legit.

  • Hong Kong Sevens returns after three-year hiatus due to the pandemic

    Canada will open the HSBC World Rugby Seven Series against Argentina on Friday as the Hong Kong Sevens returns after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Organizers are hoping the 16-country tournament is not disrupted by tropical storm Nalgae as it travels northwest through the South China Sea. The Hong Kong event has long been the jewel on the sevens circuit with full stands and a party-like atmosphere. The pandemic put that on hold in 2020 and '21. But in September, Hong Kong eased COVID

  • Surging Devils have 53 shots on goal, rout Blue Jackets 7-1

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Fabian Zetterland scored late in the first, Nico Hischier and defenseman Ryan Graves scored 33 seconds apart early in the second and Vitek Vanecek made 20 saves to help the New Jersey Devils rout the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-1 on Sunday. Defensemen John Marino and Jonas Siegenthaler, Jesper Bratt and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey. The Devils bombarded the Blue Jackets with 53 shots and won for the sixth time in seven games after losing twice to start the season. Columb