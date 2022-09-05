‘Let me get a word in!’: Edwina Currie in heated exchange with Martin Lewis over energy bills

Former Tory MP Edwina Currie demanded to “to get a word in edgeways” during a fiery clash with Martin Lewis on Good Morning Britain about the energy crisis.

The Money Saving expert founder and former Health Minister butted heads on Twitter last week over Mr Lewis’ use of the word “catastrophe” to describe the soaring cost of bills.

The pair continued the battle on ITV’s breakfast show on Monday, with Ms Currie saying the government “cannot do everything”.

“We really have to be cool and calm. Panic and emotion drains the energy and really what we have to do is conserve the energy and use it well.”

To save on energy bills, Ms Currie suggested people put tin foil behind their radiators in order to “turn down the thermostat without causing any more discomfort”.

“That kind of little thing makes such a difference,” she claimed.

She said British business owners and the public should consider ways to reduce their energy bills as well as waiting for Government support.

She said in Germany local authorities were considering shutting off street lights and shops were cutting down on lighting.

“We’ve got none of that, but we can take those sorts of decisions that will really make a difference,” she said.

“If those who can, reduce their use, it helps everybody else.

Mr Lewis replied: “Isn’t it a catstrophe? Let’s be honest.”

Ms Currie fought back: “It doesn’t help using words like that, Martin, it may help your mental health to do something like that.

She added: “The language is not helpful.”

Mr Lewis said “I’m afraid you can’t ignore the rising bills” and said the word ‘catastrophe’ was not his language.

He pointed to his poll of 100,000 voters on Twitter, in which he said 90 per cent of Conservative voters agreed the energy crisis was a ‘catastrophe’.

“Anyway, I’m shutting up now,” the finance expert said, as he put a piece of paper in front of his mouth.

“Martin let me get a word in edgeways,” Ms Currie responded.

“I don’t say government can do nothing, the government can do a lot and we wait to hear...what tomorrow’s new incumbent [prime minister] is going to announce.

“It’s going to cost a lot of money... but at the same time... everybody with a business and everybody with a household get a piece of paper and figure out what you can do that will make life that little bit easier.

“My bill is already £6,000 because I live in the Peak District, damn cold up here.”

Ofgem last week announced that the energy price cap would rise to more than £3,500 a year for a typical use household from October, while inflation is expected to hit 13 per cent that month.

Mr Lewis has previously warned that people could die this winter if more Government help is not put in place to help people with sky-high energy bills.

Speaking after the energy price cap announcement, he said: “I am begging and praying and pleading that there is more Government help this winter … this is not catastrophising, it is a catastrophe that people will not die because of this, this winter.”