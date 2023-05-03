Let the Voting Begin! Canada’s Got Talent Reveals First Two Performers Heading to the Finale, May 16 on Citytv
– #CGT judges select magician ATSUSHI ONO (Calgary, AB) and dance crew CONVERSION (Trois-Rivières, QC) to move on to the finale –
– Starting now, Canadians have until 4 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. PT to vote two additional acts from tonight’s episode into the finale at www.Citytv.com/vote –
– Next week’s contestant lineup included below –
TORONTO, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On tonight’s episode of Canada’s Got Talent on Citytv, the #CGT judges – Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh, Trish Stratus, Kardinal Offishall – and host Lindsay Ell selected the first two of eight acts moving on to the live two-hour finale, airing Tuesday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Citytv and Citytv+. They are:
ALBERTA:
ATSUSHI ONO – Magic Act, Calgary, AB
QUEBEC:
CONVERSION – Dance Act, Trois-Rivières, QC – **Trish’s Golden Buzzer**
Tune in to Breakfast Television on Thursday morning to find out which two acts won Canada’s vote to join ATSUSHI ONO and CONVERSION in the live two-hour finale, airing May 16 on Citytv.
Key moments from tonight’s episode include:
Dog trainer ALEXANDRA CÔTÉ (Thetford Mines, QC) and her furry friends, Tesla and Louka, had the judges smiling from ear-to-ear, Howie said it was “pure joy” and “pure entertainment”
Kardinal’s Golden Buzzer MAYA GAMZU (Toronto, ON) hit the high notes during her performance of “Domino” by Jessie J
Dance crew COOL GIRAFFES (Edmonton, AB) moved in unison throughout their routine
After a surprise twist during their audition, THE TURNBULL BROTHERS (Glace Bay, NS) performed a cover of “Heaven” by Los Lonely Boys, Howie said “[he] enjoyed it from beginning to end”
Magician ATSUSHI ONO (Calgary, AB) stunned the judges with his up-close magic tricks, Lilly said “[his] talent is so undeniable”
Singer BEATRICE LOVE (Edmonton, AB) performed an original song called “Warrior”; Lilly said her voice was “magic”
Opera singer POALA TROILO (Laval, QC) wowed the judges with an elegant performance accompanied by a figure skating duo, Lilly said she “stepped into [her] queen era”
MR. CUDDLES THE EVIL OCTOPUS (Gibsons, BC) had the judges in stitches during his attempt to take over the world with an army of Howie clones
Trish’s Golden Buzzer CONVERSION (Trois-Rivières, QC) performed a powerful dance routine to “Take Me To Church” by Kiesza, Kardinal said they “really brought it today for sure”
A Recap of Tonight’s Semi-Final
Performances (Tuesday, May 2)
ALEXANDRA CÔTÉ – Animal Act
Thetford Mines, QC
Check Out ALEXANDRA CÔTÉ’s Performance HERE
MAYA GAMZU – Singer/Musician
Toronto, ON
Check Out MAYA GAMZU’s Performance HERE
COOL GIRAFFES – Dance Act
Edmonton, AB
Check Out COOL GIRAFFES’ Performance HERE
THE TURNBULL BROTHERS – Singers
Glace Bay, NS
Check Out THE TURNBULL BROTHERS’ Performance HERE
ATSUSHI ONO – Magic Act
Calgary, AB
Check Out ATSUSHI ONO’s Performance HERE
BEATRICE LOVE – Singer/Musician
Edmonton, AB
Check Out BEATRICE LOVE’s Performance HERE
PAOLA TROILO – Singer/Musician
Laval, QC
Check Out PAOLA TROILO’s Performance HERE
MR. CUDDLES THE EVIL OCTOPUS – Novelty Act
Gibsons, BC
Check Out MR. CUDDLES’ Performance HERE
CONVERSION – Dance Act
Trois-Rivières, QC
Check Out CONVERSION’s Performance HERE
**COMING UP**
A Sneak Peek at Next Week’s Semi-Final
Performances (Tuesday, May 9)
THE CAST – Dance Act
Lévis, QC
Check Out THE CAST’s Audition Performance HERE
RAYMOND SALGADO – Singer/Musician
Vancouver Island, BC
Check Out RAYMOND SALGADO’s Audition Performance HERE
GBA – Circus Act
Montreal, QC
Check Out GBA’s Audition Performance HERE
KATHERINE LYNN-ROSE – Singer/Musician
Burlington, ON
Check Out KATHERINE LYNN-ROSE’s Audition Performance HERE
MEAVE – Singer/Musician
Niagara Falls, ON
Check Out MEAVE’s Audition Performance HERE
MAGIC BEN – Magic Act
Whitehorse, YT
Check Out MAGIC BEN’s Audition Performance HERE
CURRAN DOBBS – Comedy Act
Victoria, BC
Check Out CURRAN DOBBS’s Audition Performance HERE
ANICA – Singer/Musician
Grand-Barachois, NB
Check Out ANICA’s Audition Performance HERE
GENEVIÈVE CÔTÉ – Novelty Act
Laval, QC
Check Out GENEVIÈVE CÔTÉ’s Audition Performance HERE
Canada’s Got Talent is produced by McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc. and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.
