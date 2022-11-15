‘Let’s try something really bold’: inside Oscar-tipped Nasa doc Good Night Oppy

Radheyan Simonpillai
·6 min read

Opportunity is quite a character. I’m talking about the star of Ryan White’s crowd-pleasing, Oscar-tipped documentary Good Night Oppy: a Nasa-engineered rover sent on a 90-day mission to Mars in 2003 that surprisingly stretched to 15 years.

Opportunity, or Oppy as some affectionately call her for short, is a melange of wheels, wires, antennas and solar panels that come together with traits familiar to humans. She has a neck that looks retrofitted from a kitchen sink drainpipe. And her head has cameras spread horizontally in binocular formation like eyes. And when the rover – in an early scene from Good Night Oppy – halts before what she assumes to be a Martian obstruction but turns out to be her own shadow, we can’t help but attribute a comical personality to her.

Related: ‘It’s a right over our own bodies’: a remarkable documentary on medically assisted death

Oppy looks and occasionally acts like Wall-E, the adorable trash compactor from the 2008 Pixar movie tasked with cleaning up the Earth after humans left our planet as a red dust-covered wasteland. Good Night Oppy’s director White has heard that before. He smiles knowingly on a Zoom call from Los Angeles, admitting that his film has been referred to as the documentary answer to the Pixar movie, though the formulation should be the other way around. “Nasa’s very careful to point out that Spirit and Opportunity came first,” he says.

White welcomes the comparison. Nasa rovers like Spirit and Oppy clearly inspired Wall-E and the Pixar movie in turn was an inspiration on Good Night Oppy, a doc mixing archival footage of Nasa engineers working on the ground with CGI recreations of what both Oppy and Spirit got up to on Mars.

White’s documentary often feels in conversation with movies from the past that stir childlike wonder and bring these stories about science and space exploration down to earth with humour and pathos. The relationship is right there on its poster. Good Night Oppy is produced by Steven Spielberg’s company Amblin Entertainment. Their logo positions ET, the lovable alien from Spielberg’s 80s classic, in the stars above Opportunity.

“ET was my favorite film growing up,” says White, a self-proclaimed space nerd whose previous documentaries on tennis player Serena Williams and sexpert Dr Ruth were about extraordinary personalities who remained earthbound. He explains that Spielberg’s ET provided him with direction for shaping a story around a machine whose sole purpose is to study space rocks. “It’s a film about a non-human character that hopefully the audience will bond with or feel this emotional attachment with. And then at the end of the film, you have to say goodbye to that character. It’s sad, but it’s also very hopeful.”

Amblin, alongside Peter Berg’s company Film 45, approached White with this project in 2020, two years after Oppy’s final transmission from Mars reporting a low battery and dark skies. Producers at Amblin and Film45 had secured Nasa’s cooperation and access to the mission archives. White pitched the idea of not just relying on the archives and talking head interviews to tell Spirit and Opportunity’s story, but to build a narrative using CGI that would put audiences on Mars alongside the two rovers. The film-maker argues that that was the only way to really do justice to a daring mission that – as his documentary narrates with riveting play-by-plays – had way too many opportunities to fail. “If we’re going to make a film about this incredibly innovative and daring mission,” says White, “we should be representing that in the film as well, and not totally playing it safe in a sort of educational DVD type of way. Let’s try something really bold.”

White says he made that pitch over dinner with Amblin and Film 45 on 12 March 2020. The day after, on 13 March, Trump declared Covid-19 a national emergency in the US. The world shut down but that didn’t have a detrimental impact on Good Night Oppy since so much of the documentary was going to be made with archival footage and visual effects rendered by artists working remotely from all over the world. They were making a movie that takes us as far as science can reach at a time when our orbits were reduced to the space between home and the grocery store.

To recreate Mars, Amblin connected the film-maker to Industrial Light and Magic (ILM), the visual effects company formed by George Lucas in 1975 to make Star Wars. That’s just another strand in Good Night Oppy’s shared DNA with sci-fi movie history.

Ryan White
Ryan White. Photograph: Earl Gibson III/Rex/Shutterstock

ILM had never attempted photoreal recreations of Mars before, but according to White they had the data from Nasa to be as authentic as they could in Good Night Oppy. The sun’s direction, the tint in the sky and the level of dust would be accurate to the exact moment being rendered as Opportunity and Spirit roam the red planet collecting rocks, getting stuck in quicksand or shutting down to brave dust storms and deep freezes.

The film is also very self-aware that data collection, science and accurate images of a desert planet are not interesting to an audience without a narrative hook. “Try to explain gamma ray spectroscopy to an eight-year-old,” astronomer Steve Squyres says in the documentary as a challenge, before explaining how Spirit and Opportunity made Nasa’s work broadly appealing. The robots with their adorable Wall-E-like traits took on a life of their own in the public consciousness, long before lending Good Night Oppy an empathetic character to hang its narrative on.

That human connection comes across very easily in the film especially because the Nasa engineers would project so much emotionally on to the rovers, often describing Spirit and Oppy as though the robots are their kids. The engineers also tend to explain everything in human terms, like when a malfunction or system error is described as a cold or pneumonia.

“These robots are the stand-ins for these people,” says White, explaining how the engineers at Nasa were essentially living vicariously through the rovers because they can’t be digging through Martian rock themselves. “They inevitably project human qualities on to that robot.

“It’s not just emotion and sensibility. It’s also the design. They could have designed a robot in many different ways. They could have surely designed a robot that did not look like Short Circuit’s Johnny 5. But they did. They created a robot that’s lovable, adorable, has a face and has an arm. That wasn’t by accident. That’s by design.”

  • Good Night Oppy is in cinemas now and will stream on Amazon Prime on 23 November

Latest Stories

  • Hoffman plays hero as Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

    MONTREAL — Despite scoring an early first-period goal, the Montreal Canadiens needed to dig deep and play catch-up hockey on Saturday night in order to earn a third consecutive victory. But for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis “not giving up" is starting to become a pattern. Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It’s not just in some games, we’re not giving up in every single game,” St. Louis sa

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • Chance to work with Fields was big draw for Bears' Eberflus

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Matt Eberflus saw the tantalizing potential in Justin Fields. The chance to unlock it was a big draw in accepting the Chicago Bears' coaching job in January. “When you’re looking at different types of places to go, you take spots for that reason,” Eberflus said Monday. “The No. 1 spot you look at is quarterback. You study and look at that and I loved what I saw. "I’m loving what I’m seeing even more since I’ve been here for this amount of time.” What he is witnessing app

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Canada is about to play in the World Cup. Here's everything you need to become a soccer expert

    With a week to go until the FIFA World Cup begins, Canada's national men's team is putting the final touches on preparations for a tournament 36 years in the making. The team had only qualified once previously — in 1986 — which means a whole new generation of supporters are gearing up to cheer for the national squad as it enters the world's top soccer tournament. To help Canadians understand the path to a title win, and who might eventually prevail, CBC News has prepared a guide for bandwagon fa

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als

  • Nets coach Vaughn has no update on when Irving might return

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kyrie Irving's return from suspension is still unknown, with Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn saying Sunday he had no update on the guard. Irving was suspended by the Nets for a minimum of five games on Nov. 3 for refusing to say he had no antisemitic beliefs, and the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday was the sixth he missed. “I'm just going to continue to go day-by-day, push this group and coach these dudes today,” Vaughn said. The Nets said Irving would not retu

  • League folds Newfoundland Growlers basketball team due to arena issues

    After just one season in the Canadian Elite Basketball League, the Newfoundland Growlers basketball team is folding. The CEBL announced in a news release Friday that it's suspending operations of its franchise in St. John's because the team's home arena, the Field House at Memorial University, lacks the amenities required by a pro team. "We would love to play in Newfoundland, but we need to play in a major spectator facility," CEBL commissioner Mike Morreale said in the release. "We appreciate t

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had

  • Skinner's 40 saves help Oilers defeat Panthers 4-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Defenceman Tyson Barrie scored twice and goalie Stuart Skinner made 40 saves as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Saturday afternoon. Barrie’s second of the game came four seconds into a power play at 6:53 of the third period to give Edmonton the lead for good. Edmonton also got goals from Warren Foegele and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, while Sam Bennett scored twice for the Panthers. The Oilers head home with a split of their four-game road trip after coming to S

  • Cooper Kupp hurts ankle vs. Cardinals in latest blow to Rams

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Just when it seemed like things couldn’t get much worse for the Los Angeles Rams, star wide receiver Cooper Kupp injured his right ankle in the fourth quarter of their 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The Super Bowl MVP landed awkwardly trying to catch a pass from John Wolford that was too high, coming down on his right leg with 14:18 remaining and the Rams trailing 17-10. Coach Sean McVay didn't have an update on Kupp’s injury immediately after the game. “

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • All-Stars Mitchell, Allen miss Cavs' game against Wolves

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and center Jarrett Allen were inactive due to injuries Sunday, leaving Cleveland without two All-Stars for its home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mitchell, who ranks fifth in the NBA at 31.6 points per game, was sidelined with a sprained right ankle, and Allen sat out with a sore left ankle. Allen is averaging 14.0 points and 11.5 rebounds. Both played in the Cavaliers’ most recent game, a 106-101 loss at Golden State on Friday that wr

  • After a career calling some of Canada's greatest moments, Steve Armitage gets his call to the Hall of Fame

    With all the noise that's out there, I'm missing the sound of his voice and I'm willing to wager that I'm not alone. For most of the past six decades, Steve Armitage has been a genius when it comes to delivering the spontaneous and immediate description of sport — any kind of sport. He's the ultimate play caller who possesses that unique ability to capture the drama of a race. Steve's retired now, living the good life and playing golf or going fishing whenever he can. When I contacted him not so

  • World Cup 2022: Canada names 26-man roster for Qatar

    Canada announced its 26-man roster for the upcoming FIFA World Cup on Sunday with relatively few surprises.

  • Fritz beats Nadal at ATP Finals; Ruud downs Auger-Aliassime

    TURIN, Italy (AP) — Rafael Nadal’s bid to win one of the few titles missing from his glittering career started poorly as he was beaten in straight sets by eighth-seeded Taylor Fritz in their opening match at the ATP Finals on Sunday. After a close-fought opening set, Fritz dominated the second as the American secured a 7-6 (3), 6-1 victory over the top-seeded Nadal. Fritz strengthened his grip on the match when he broke Nadal’s serve in the fourth game of the second set. Nadal fought valiantly t

  • Giroux returns to Philly with 2 assists for Sens in 4-1 win

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Claude Giroux had two assists in his return to Philadelphia, Alex DeBrincat scored a pair of power-play goals and the Ottawa Senators snapped a seven-game winless streak by beating the Flyers 4-1 on Saturday. Giroux was warmly welcomed by fans before the game, having been the longest-serving captain in Flyers history and second all-time in scoring for the franchise. But in the first period, he let the Philly fans know he's with someone new — helping set up Ottawa's Thomas Cha

  • 4 Titans out on defense, Tannehill chance to start vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has a chance to start Sunday after practicing all week on his sprained right ankle, and Tennessee likely will need the veteran since four defensive starters were ruled out Friday against the Denver Broncos. Tannehill still is being evaluated and was limited Friday at practice. Yet he practiced some each day this week after missing two straight games with an ankle injury suffered in the Oct. 23 win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis st