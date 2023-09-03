Let South Carolina voters voice their views on abortion access through a referendum | Opinion

Let voters decide

The issue of abortion access for women in South Carolina must be presented to the citizens in a referendum.

People who could be directly affected by the law as it stands must have a say.

An all-male State Supreme Court does not fairly represent a population where 51.3 % of its citizens are female.

Our state legislators need to place a referendum on abortion on the ballot as soon as possible.

Elizabeth Jones, Columbia

Haley shows chops

The American people deserve to hear the truth and that is exactly what Nikki Haley unapologetically shared in the recent GOP presidential debate.

She proved that she is a fighter and will fight for the American people every single day of her presidency.

She was upfront about what the issues are and how we can realistically fix them.

She showed up for the debate and expertly showcased her unwavering resolve on foreign policy, specifically concerning Russia. Her assertive stance on Ukraine demonstrated her commitment to safeguard American interests and prevent another world war.

It was clear that she has the experience and extensive knowledge in international affairs that are necessary to keep America safe and stand up to the bullies of the world such as Russia and China.

In a world where geopolitical dynamics are rapidly evolving, Haley’s firmness on Russia stood out as a testament to her leadership and diplomatic prowess.

Her unwavering dedication to protecting our nation and its allies will allow her to navigate complex international issues effectively as president.

Megan Kinner, Clemson

Cowardly candidates

Let me start by saying I am a registered Democrat, and consider myself slightly independent. The Republican candidates are a bunch of cowards.

Donald J. Trump has been federally indicted. The only GOP candidate to act as a real Republican is Chris Christie.

Again, I do not agree with Chris Christie on most issues; however, I have to give him props for calling Donald J. Trump exactly what he is.

The rest of the Republican field is filled with a bunch of cowards. For example, Nikki Haley and Tim Scott.

Ronald Andersen, Winnsboro

When ‘such another’?

I’m writing in remembrance of Professor Emeritus Ed Beardsley, a recipient of the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award, who died Aug. 13, at the age of 88.

The former engineer, who could be seen biking to campus during his 32-year tenure at the University of South Carolina, taught “Survey of American History,” “History of Science” and “History of Medicine.” He also provided theatrical presentations of FDR and Teddy Roosevelt at retirement communities.

To ensure that he knew his students, Professor Beardsley took pictures and learned each of our names. He was my professor during freshman year, and we had kept in touch ever since, writing letters initially, and then, emails.

He and his wife, Sara, organist and USC School of Music retiree, were at my side for book signings, the loss of my parents, and other milestones, always opening their home and hearts to me.

After so many years of friendship, he told me to just call him, “Ed.”

So great was my respect for him that I just couldn’t.

Borrowing from the play “Julius Caesar,” “Here lies Professor Beardsley. When comes such another?”

Vasilisa Hamilton, Columbia

Lives at stake

Once again, Republican politicians are showing themselves to be the American Taliban.

They’ve ruled that a woman can be prosecuted for eliminating a fertilized egg inside her body, but the thousands of children killed by guns in the USA every year are a necessary sacrifice to allow men to have all the big guns they want. It’s in the Constitution, after all.

Actually, it’s just corrupt politics.

Children die. Women’s lives are endangered.

Carol Robinson, West Columbia

Education system outdated

In the recent Republican presidential debate, Nikki Haley mentioned that children who are not reading by third grade need intervention.

The people of South Carolina and especially her politicians need, in my opinion, to be aware that all students do not learn the same material at the same time, and not all students’ brains develop at the same pace.

The system is causing the problem because the system is not designed to teach students subjects when their brains are ready to learn a particular material.

If we are truly interested in meeting the needs of all students in South Carolina, we need to overhaul our educational system to meet students’ needs.

That system should support students being taught when they are developmentally ready to learn rather than holding onto an outdated educational system’s timetable.

Kenneth Moulton, Prosperity