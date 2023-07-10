‘Let’s SHAKE THIS PLACE’: Gamecocks legend Steve Taneyhill buys another Five Points bar

Legendary former University of South Carolina quarterback Steve Taneyhill, who has long owned Group Therapy bar in Five Points, is now set to have more establishments in the landmark nightlife and entertainment district.

Taneyhill said Monday on social media that he has purchased Breakers Bar and Grill and Breakers Live, which are located 801 and 805 Harden St., respectively, in Five Points.

“Well …. I just bought Breakers and Breakers Live,” Taneyhill shared on Twitter. “Breakers is changing to CB-18. Gamecocks let’s SHAKE THIS PLACE. Glad to be joined with @cocks_by_90 on this venture. Popping Bottles and cheering for the Gamecocks all year long.”

@cocks_by_90 is the popular Twitter handle of Jeff O’Hara, who is partnering with Taneyhill on the new venture. Mike Uva of Gamecock Central first reported the news Monday about Taneyhill’s acquisition of Breakers and Breakers Live. Taneyhill told Uva that Breakers Live will get some remodeling and will keep its name, while Breakers will change to CB18 Bar and Grill and become a Gamecock-centric bar.

A judge has ruled that Breakers and Breakers Live in Five Points can get their licenses to sell alcohol, if they adhere to a number of conditions.

Taneyhill is an instantly recognizable name in Columbia. The Altoona, Penn., native was a star quarterback for the University of South Carolina football team from 1992 to 1995, tossing a school record 61 touchdowns for the Gamecocks and amassing more than 8,500 passing yards. He led South Carolina to its first-ever bowl victory in the 1995 Carquest Bowl.

His audacious 1992 freshman performance in a 24-13 win against Clemson at Death Valley — immortalized in a photograph by former The State staffer Tim Dominick showing Taneyhill with his arms held aloft — is the stuff of Gamecock legend.

In the years since, Taneyhill has become a restaurateur in Columbia, owning the well-known Group Therapy bar at 2107 Greene St. That watering hole has been a Five Points mainstay for more than four decades and was famously a haunt for band members from Hootie and the Blowfish years ago. Taneyhill bought the business in 2016.

The former Gamecocks quarterback also owns Prime Restaurant and Whiskey Lounge in Spartanburg.