Let Rihanna Show You How to Make Fall's Hottest Trends Your Own

If you're ever in doubt as to how to make a trend work with your personal style, look to Rihanna, because Fenty-founder has once again been seen wearing this season's hottest styles as only she could.

On October 9 in New York City, RiRi made the workwear trend her own not with an oversized blazer or shirtdress, but by wearing a gray wool coat as a maxi-dress, with the belt cinched tightly at the waist. I'm actually not sure if this is a dress designed to look like a coat, or if it's a coat styled to look like a dress, but such is the power of Rihanna. The coat-dress isn't exactly new (thank you Kate Middleton), but this is definitely a new take on the look.

Under her arm, Rihanna carried an oversized leather satchel in oxblood red—the official color of Fall 2023. She finished the look with long, relaxed curls, square sunglasses, and a simple diamond chain necklace. Peeking out from beneath the hem of her coat/dress, you can see her classic pointed-toe black stilettos.

This isn't the only trend Rihanna has already reinvented this season. On October 7, Rihanna perfected denim-on-denim by adding an exposed bra to her Canadian tuxedo. On October 3, she took the tights-as-pants trend to the next level by adding a voluminous tulle blouse.

Trends come and go, but Rihanna is forever.

