Let This Reddit Thread Be A Lesson To Those Who've Made Outrageous Demands On Instacart

Food delivery people are certainly no strangers to customers' shenanigans. When delivering takeout and grocery orders to demanding people each day, anything can happen. But for one Instacart shopper, they got much more than they bargained for when they were tasked with shopping for the most nitpicky customer of all time.

In a Reddit thread hilariously titled "Insta-cancel," an Instacart shopper revealed the extremely lengthy message they received from the customer they were shopping for.

"Please kindly shop perishable items last and place in insulated bags. Please select all items with far-out expiration dates, especially dairy...In addition, please kindly make sure that no cartons, boxes, and no outside packing is ripped or dented," the message read.

And let's not even talk about the portion of the message where they requested a full on photo shoot in order to handpick the right orchids. They wanted thew shopper to take “full vertical photos” of the best white and deep purple orchids so that they could choose the ones they wanted.

“I always give 5 star reviews to all shoppers, and these damages are most often caused by Publix recently, so one needs to check them with particular care now,” the customer wrote. “Please kindly check the number of items that are bagged at check out and that all items are in my bags and delivered to me.”



And finally: “And please kindly text back ‘confirmed’ in the chat, that you will kindly follow all these instructions that Instacart has asked me to place. Thank You so much!!”

Needless to say, the comments (nearly 500 of them) are filled horrified reactions to the picky demands.

"They need to please kindly shop for themselves," said one Redditor.

We're also relieved to know that we're not the only ones disturbed by the excessive use of the word "kindly."

"The use of the word kindly is such a red flag," one person pointed out. "I counted ten of them. Each one hurt more than the last," another user revealed.

One Redditor compared the customer to one of Harry Potter's most unlikable villains.

"What got me was the please kindly and kindly part. To me, it sounds almost saccharine, sickly, sweet. Like Dolores Umbridge from Harry Potter…" they said.

Voldemort would never.

