Let’s predict South Carolina’s 2023 football schedule results, game by game

South Carolina football season is almost here.

USC kicks off its campaign in just over two weeks as Year 3 of the Shane Beamer experience begins in earnest.

What are fair expectations for the Gamecocks in 2023? ESPN’s Football Power Index predicts roughly six wins for USC. We’ll see. In the meantime, let’s dive into the schedule and do some projecting.

Sept. 2: vs. No. 21 North Carolina (in Charlotte)

North Carolina, led by Heisman Trophy candidate Drake Maye at quarterback, will bring a high-flying offense to Charlotte in this rematch of the 2021 Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

The Tar Heels will have to replace three of their top five pass-catchers from a year ago, including star receiver Josh Downs. Given that, I think this UNC offense takes a slight step back, despite Maye’s immense talent.

“College GameDay” will be in attendance for this one. Expect it to get wild.

I like the Gamecocks in a shootout.

Projected record: 1-0

Sept. 9: vs. Furman

Not a ton to say here, but Furman should be one of the better FCS programs in the country. The Paladins were ranked No. 6 in the preseason FCS coaches poll and should have enough talent to hang around for a quarter or two.

That said, South Carolina likely wins this one running away, heading to Athens at 2-0 and presumably ranked in The Associated Press Top 25.

Projected record: 2-0

Sept. 16: at No. 1 Georgia

I get it, crazy things happen. (Take the 2019 USC-UGA matchup as evidence.) I just don’t think crazy things are going to happen this year.

South Carolina — and just about everyone in college football — was run off the field by Georgia the last two years. Beamer and his staff are steadily trying to close the immense talent gap, but the Bulldogs are just operating on another level right now.

The two-time defending champs win this one by a few scores.

Projected record: 2-1

Sept. 23: vs. Mississippi State

If I’m picking South Carolina’s most important/intriguing game, I’m choosing this matchup against first-year head coach Zach Arnett and Mississippi State.

Story continues

Most around the conference will roll their eyes at the Bulldogs a bit, but this squad has some serious bite on defense. Couple that with a fifth-year senior in Will Rogers at quarterback, and this is a really, really good MSU team that could sneak up on some folks.

I’ll give the nod to South Carolina here since the game will be at Williams-Brice Stadium, but I think this turns into one of the sneaky best games of the year.

Projected record: 3-1

Sept. 30: at No. 12 Tennessee

So, about last year’s matchup with Tennessee ...

South Carolina eviscerated Josh Heupel’s squad and knocked Tennessee out of College Football Playoff contention.

The Volunteers are breaking in strong-armed quarterback Joe Milton, along with a host of other skill position players. I’m not convinced how much better Tennessee is on defense, but the offense should mitigate those issues most of the year.

South Carolina could be a plucky pick here, but I think Tennessee will be out for blood after last year’s dismantling.

Give me the Volunteers in Knoxville.

Projected record: 3-2

Oct. 14: vs. Florida

I’ll be honest, I’m not sure what to make of Florida.

I had really high hopes for Billy Napier when he was hired, but a wonky debut season and a host of off-the-field headlines *cough* Jaden Rashada *cough* make me hesitant to think much of the Gators this year.

Florida will turn to Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz under center this fall after a pedestrian four years in Madison. Color me a bit skeptical.

The Gators did thump the Gamecocks last year in maybe the ugliest showing of the Beamer era. Still, I think South Carolina gets this done coming off a bye week after the disaster in The Swamp in 2022.

Projected record: 4-2

Oct. 21: at Missouri

For whatever reason, the Tigers have had USC’s number since Eli Drinkwitz arrived in the other Columbia.

Drinkwitz has won his last four games against South Carolina dating back to his final year at Appalachian State. That has undoubtedly riled up some folks in the Palmetto State.

South Carolina had ample chances to win in Columbia, Missouri in 2021 behind the arm of third-string quarterback Jason Brown. I think the Gamecocks are the more talented team here, and it’s time they got it done against Drink.

Projected record: 5-2

Oct. 28: at No. 23 Texas A&M

This is one of a couple games that feels increasingly difficult to project.

Will the marriage between Jimbo Fisher and Bobby Petrino work? How far along is Conner Weigman at quarterback?

Texas A&M has a host of questions to answer this fall, and I have some serious doubts about how many will be answered. Frankly, I’m not sure this is even a team deserving of a preseason Top 25 ranking.

Hesitations aside, College Station remains one of the toughest places in college football to play. I’ll bet on the Aggies figuring things out enough to hold serve on their own field in late October.

Predicted record: 5-3

Nov. 4: vs. Jacksonville State

Gamecocks vs. Gamecocks! Yes!

This is going to be a fun matchup of mascots. Rich Rodriguez will also get to lead an Alabama school into Williams-Brice Stadium, which, might’ve looked a little different 17 years ago.

Jacksonville State is in the process of transitioning from FCS to FBS, but this should be a cakewalk for South Carolina ahead of an intriguing final month of the regular season.

Predicted record: 6-3

Nov. 11: vs. Vanderbilt

Clark Lea has things going in the right direction in Nashville.

The Commodores are seemingly set at quarterback with AJ Swann running the show. Vanderbilt will have to replace dynamic rusher Ray Davis, who’s off to Kentucky, but there are pieces here.

This isn’t your grandfather’s Commodores squad. Lea guided his squad to wins over Florida and Kentucky to close the 2023 season. Bowl eligibility could be in the cards for Vanderbilt if things break right.

I’m still siding with South Carolina in this one, but it could be a little closer for comfort than fans would desire.

Projected record: 7-3

Nov. 18: vs. Kentucky

Like the Texas A&M game, Kentucky is a tricky team to peg in the preseason.

Quarterback Devin Leary is teaming with offensive coordinator Liam Coen — who’s back in Lexington after a spell with the Los Angeles Rams. That combo could make magic happen.

The problem? Kentucky’s offensive line was a weakness in 2022. If the Wildcats don’t shore things up, it’s going to be hard for Leary and Coen to muster much of anything.

I think Kentucky figures things out in the trenches. I’ll say South Carolina drops a close one here — though I could be convinced this game plays out about 100 different ways.

Projected record: 7-4

Nov. 25: vs. No. 9 Clemson

The South Carolina-Clemson game always has juice, and this year might be the most tantalizing matchup in a decade.

The Gamecocks narrowly escaped Death Valley with a 31-30 win a year ago in a game that really never felt as close as it was.

Dabo Swinney is turning things over to offensive coordinator Garrett Riley in hopes of jump-starting a unit that ranked 37th nationally in total offense against Power Five competition last year. That number has to improve for the Tigers.

This game has the makings of a legitimate benchmark moment amid the shifting tides of power between the Gamecocks and Tigers. South Carolina also hasn’t won back-to-back games against Clemson since 2012-13, when Steve Spurrier was still the head coach in Columbia.

I think the Riley hire helps the Tigers cure their ills on the offensive side of the ball. That’ll be the difference in this one.

Projected record: 7-5