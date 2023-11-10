Let’s play for peace on Remembrance Sunday

Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA

This weekend’s remembrance activity in London is, ironically, at risk of being marred by conflict. Dog-whistling from various quarters is racking up tensions on what should be a reverent, respectful time, reflecting on those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the hope of protecting our freedoms and democracy. Rights of association, assembly and speech are important parts of those freedoms.

In 2018, I formed a global orchestra, iPlay4Peace, to show that 100 years after the world tore itself apart by war, humanity could cross borders to create and cooperate together. Since then, musicians, singers and supporters have annually played and shared the same piece of commissioned music on social media using the hashtag #iPlay4Peace at 3pm GMT on Remembrance Sunday. This year, we have asked musicians, singers and supporters to play, sing and share the piece of music which most resonates with the concept of peace.

The affirmation and pursuit of peace are more important now than ever. Our #iPlay4Peace Facebook community has one suggested composition containing Arabic and Hebrew words of “peace” and “hope”, a pertinent choice for all to rally around.

Politicians of various parties and in many parts of the world would benefit from spending more time promoting cooperative endeavours instead of hollowing out debates for short-term, parochial gain. The first world war, where the poppy symbol comes from, was an era where tensions were racked up by those in power and simple, sorry sparks had devastating consequences.

Let us gather in respectful silence at 11am this Sunday, then join in harmony, not division, across the globe at 3pm. Cooperation always conquers conflict.

Neil McLennan

Founder, iPlay4Peace

