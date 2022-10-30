‘Let the people criticize me’: Watch the moment Antonio Nieves’ cornerman (wisely) stopped his fight

Simon Samano
·1 min read

Through seven rounds Saturday night, Antonio Nieves was getting worked by Alejandro Flores during their boxing match. And after that seventh, Nieves’ corner had seen enough.

Video showed a powerful moment between a fighter and his lead trainer, with Nieves’ cornerman shooting him straight as he sat on the stool.

“If I see too much head trauma, I’m stopping the fight,” he said.

When he asked Nieves if he can continue, he wasn’t happy with the answer and made the wise move to stop any further damage.

“We gotta live, we gotta enjoy our lives,” he said. “Nah, fight’s over. Fight’s over. You said you can’t keep him off you. If you can’t keep him off you, you’re gonna get hurt. … Let the people criticize me, I don’t give a f*ck.”

And with that, Flores won by seventh-round TKO via corner stoppage at Desert Diamond Arena in a bout on the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva undercard.

You can watch the powerful exchange between Nieves and his corner in the video below:

