Let’s Not Celebrate Lea Michele Terrorizing Her Way to the Top

Kyndall Cunningham
·5 min read
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/Matthew Murphy
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/Matthew Murphy

The messy ouster of Beanie Feldstein from Broadway’s Funny Girl revival—and the rather cursed decision to replace her with Glee star Lea Michele—has been the story on everyone’s lips and keyboards for the past week, and will certainly be resuscitated once Michele makes her debut as Fanny Brice in September.

It’s shocking and often satisfying when a celebrity scandal fulfills a long-running public narrative. Michele, a very outspoken Funny Girl fan, had not only performed several songs from the 1964 musical on Glee and even at the 2010 Tony Awards. (I’d argue that her version of “Don’t Rain On My Parade” trumps Barbra Streisand’s original). And the notion that she had been slyly auditioning for the role all this time—and must have been infuriated when Feldstein and her Glee co-star Jane Lynch were cast in the production last year—has been heavily broached on social media by former Gleeks and anyone familiar with Michele’s career.

It’s also a rare occurrence that anyone other than theater nerds would care about the behind-the-scenes logistics of a Broadway show. But Michele and Feldstein’s screen credits and greater celebrity status have given average TV and movie watchers an inlet into an otherwise niche controversy.

And yet, to define this particular debacle as gratifying feels wrong, given who’s benefiting from this casting shakeup and who’s being punished.

Inside the Broadway Blow-Up Over Lea Michele Replacing Beanie Feldstein in ‘Funny Girl’

When the rumors of Michele replacing Feldstein first emerged, my Twitter timeline was filled with people amused by the notion of a hungry, try-hard (but extremely talented) performer getting the role of a lifetime—and snatching it away from someone who probably should’ve never been hired in the first place because of their lackluster vocal chops. There was little mention of Michele’s past indiscretions, including making racist and transphobic remarks at her peers, which were brought to light during the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests. And many of the people I did see discussing the Spring Awakening star’s behavior described her past offenses with broad, tepid terms, such as “mean,” “rude,” and “diva.”

Based on what Michele’s victims have said about her, those words aren’t not appropriate in her case—although I don’t think “diva” should be automatically synonymous with oppressive behavior. (Beyoncé would never call background actors “cockroaches”!) However, using adjectives like “mean” and “rude” to sum up specific accusations of racism and queerphobia is frankly dishonest and flattens a uniquely harmful experience into a mild, even universal one.

For instance, we’ve all dealt with someone bumping into us without saying “excuse me” or not holding a door open for us—behavior I would classify as rude. But not everyone knows the pain and humiliation of being trans and being told you’re in the wrong bathroom in front of other people, or being Black and dealing with microaggressions from your white co-worker with a higher standing than you—both things Michele was accused of.

The Lea Michele-Beanie Feldstein ‘Funny Girl’ Drama Is So Juicy

Maybe all of this would be easier to swallow if Michele had shown the slightest degree of introspection or remorse in the pseudo-apology she posted during the controversy in 2020. In a statement posted to Instagram, she claimed she didn’t remember any of the behavior she was accused of and apologized for the way her actions were “perceived,” not for whatever hate was apparently brewing in her heart. As I would counsel any stubborn Real Housewife during the resolution of a conflict, an apology for something you don’t believe you did is not a real apology, and saying you’re sorry for how someone interpreted your actions is not true accountability.

Now, the conversation around Michele’s Funny Girl casting is fortunately starting to shift to a more disturbed, frustrated tone, with many Twitter users acknowledging how wholly fucked-up the situation is. And one of Michele’s accusers, Glee actress Samatha Ware, has expressed her anger over her former co-worker essentially being rewarded for emotionally terrorizing people throughout her career.

In the same way, the unnecessary trouble and embarrassment this whole ordeal has caused Feldstien has been acknowledged in op-eds and by people directly involved in the Funny Girl revival. Still, it’s disappointing that, with all the admissions of guilt from producers about how they handled the situation, they completely brush off the moral implications of casting Michele and the people directly affected by her past behavior. Moreover, one would hope that a well-off actress like Feldstein—who’s been in successful films like Booksmart and Lady Bird and who has a famous older brother—would be viewed as a victim in all of this, but certainly not as the most vulnerable person affected.

We’ll most likely have to deal with the public ignoring Michele’s record of verbal abuse once again this fall when she inevitably does an amazing job in Funny Girl and maybe even earns a Tony nomination. Overall, the question isn’t whether Michele should ever be able to work again. But should she be occupying one of the most coveted roles on Broadway after all the crimes she’s gotten away with? Absolutely not.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • Roughriders support Marino over suspension; injured Redblacks player decries 'vile' comments

    The Saskatchewan Roughriders are supporting a defensive lineman who has been suspended for four games by the Canadian Football League, the longest penalty ever dished out for in-game behaviour by the league, but have also apologized to the player he injured. The suspension was issued last Friday after the Roughriders' 28-13 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks. Garrett Marino received a two-game suspension for a dangerous and reckless low hit on Ottawa quarterback Jeremiah Masoli, which resulted in

  • How invested are the Raptors in Kevin Durant trade talks?

    Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at the state of Kevin Durant trade talks and why the Raptors will hesitate to shift off their current stance. Full podcast including takeaways from Summer League is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Injury-riddled Vancouver Whitecaps look to bounce back in Cincinnati

    VANCOUVER — It'll be a battered and bruised Vancouver Whitecaps side that heads to Ohio in search of redemption this week. The 'Caps (7-9-3) are down eight players heading into a Wednesday matchup with FC Cincinnati (7-5-5). That number may grow to nine, depending on how midfielder Leonard Owusu recovers after taking a boot to the head in training on Tuesday. Missing men is simply part of soccer, said head coach Vanni Sartini. "Every team has an issue during the season with injuries," he said. "

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • Three-time Cup winner Duncan Keith announces retirement after 17 NHL seasons

    EDMONTON — Family brought Duncan Keith to Edmonton after a stellar run as the backbone of the Chicago Blackhawks' defence. And following one solid season with the Oilers, family is why Keith feels he's in a good place to end his NHL career after 17 seasons, three Stanley Cups and two Norris Trophy awards as the league's top defenceman. Keith announced his retirement Tuesday, at times fighting back tears during a press conference as he thanked teammates, coaches and family members for helping him

  • Nazem Kadri should listen to every offer on the table

    Stanley Cup champion Nazem Kadri is in the perfect spot as he considers his next move, with New York offering a potentially attractive balance of competitiveness and contract terms.

  • Romeo Beckham scores free kick reminiscent of Dad David Beckham

    David Beckham's 19-year-old son made his Dad proud as he scored a beautiful free-kick goal for Inter Miami II, reminiscent of David's Premier League free-kick record.

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • Kicker McCallum, offensive lineman Olafioye enter B.C. Lions' Wall of Fame

    VANCOUVER — The names of kicker Paul McCallum and offensive lineman Jovan Olafioye are being added to the B.C. Lions' Wall of Fame. The former Leos, who won a Grey Cup together in 2011, will be honoured at B.C. Place Stadium on Aug. 6, when B.C. hosts the Edmonton Elks. "Being added to the Wall of Fame with my former teammate and alongside all of the best to have ever played for this franchise is an amazing honour and something I will look back on with pride," McCallum said in a release. "I was

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • Blue Jays need more from Bo Bichette to reach full potential

    Bo Bichette has looked like himself in small stretches this season, they just haven't occurred consistently enough.

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Raptors legend Vince Carter the latest to weigh in on Chris Broussard's controversial Toronto comments

    Carter said Toronto is not an awkward city for African-Americans and called Broussard's comments disappointing.

  • Behind Mbappé's decision to stay at PSG

    Real Madrid failed to get Kylian Mbappé again. Here are the reasons behind the French star's decision.

  • Canadian Olympic bronze medallist Joey Lye hopes to empower young female athletes as coach, speaker

    As Olympic bronze medallist Joey Lye steps into the next phase of her life, the Canadian softball star hopes the younger generation heeds one message. "They matter. Their voice matters. And to use their platform to not just continue fighting the fight, but also to be authentically themselves," Lye said in an interview with CBC Sports. After competing at every world championship since 2010, Lye and Team Canada finally got back to the Olympics at Tokyo 2020, landing on the podium with a third-plac

  • 5 free agency options for the Maple Leafs

    Dylan Strome leads the list of free agency options for the Toronto Maple Leafs as the NHL offseason reaches its chaotic climax.