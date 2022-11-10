Let more foreign workers into UK, says Brexiteer Next boss - live updates

Next boss Lord Wolfson immigration UK workers labour shortage - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

The Government must let more foreign workers into the UK to help ease chronic labour shortages, the boss of Next has said.

Lord Wolfson said the UK’s immigration policy was holding back economic growth.

He told the BBC: “We have got people queuing up to come to this country to pick crops that are rotting in fields, to work in warehouses that otherwise wouldn’t be operable, and we’re not letting them in.

“And we have to take a different approach to economically productive migration.”

Lord Wolfson, who was a vocal supporter of Brexit, said the country should open up its borders to more workers, though he said firms should pay a tax to hire foreign staff to encourage them to recruit from the UK first.

He added: “I think in respect of immigration, it’s definitely not the Brexit that I wanted, or indeed, many of the people who voted Brexit, but more importantly, the vast majority of the country.

“Yes, control it, where it’s damaging to society, but let people in who can who can contribute.”

07:29 AM

British Gas forecasts big profits despite warm weather

The owner of British Gas has said its profits will be at the top end of expectations this year despite recent warm weather that's pushed back demand for heating.

Centrica said adjusted earnings per share for the year will be closer to the 26p forecast by the most optimistic analysts than the lower bound of 15.1p.

That's despite the group's retail division selling less energy and making a smaller profit because of unseasonable warm weather in October.

07:21 AM

Leo Varadkar hits out at Twitter over email about Musk's job cuts

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar Twitter Musk - Niall Carson/PA Wire

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has criticised Twitter for sending an email to his department alerting him to hundreds of job cuts in the social media firm's Irish operations.

Mr Varadkar said Twitter had not broken any laws in how it announced the redundancies but said he was not impressed by how Elon Musk handled the situation.

He told the Indo Daily podcast: “They went about it in an unconventional way by email, but they didn’t actually break any laws – because none of those redundancies have actually been effected.

“The law is that you have to give people 30 days’ notice before the redundancy has taken effect, so they haven’t actually breached any rules. But they went about it in not in the best way, quite frankly.”

The former Taioseach said Stripe and Meta had handled their recent job cuts much better.

07:01 AM

Good morning

5 things to start your day

1) How the rapid fall of a crypto titan wiped out billions in hours FTX has been forced to seek a bailout from rival Binance after a dramatic spike in withdrawals

2) Rolls-Royce seeks to open mini-nuclear reactors across Wales, the North and West Midlands by 2030 Engineering giant aims to build 30 reactors to kick-start nuclear revolution

3) Shell handed £90m by taxpayers under energy price guarantee The payments are one part of a major Government package to shield households

4) Mark Zuckerberg sacks 11,000 Meta staff Facebook founder takes ‘accountability for these decisions and for how we got here’

5) Serious Fraud Office chief to step down after controversial tenure Former FBI lawyer Lisa Osofsky presided over a string of major bribery investigations

What happened overnight

Asian share markets pulled back this morning and the dollar held its overnight gains before the big test of a US consumer inflation report, while market sentiment took a dive as the likely collapse of a major crypto exchange spooked investors.

With no final results available from the US mid-term elections, investors were turning to upcoming inflation data later in the day, which is likely to show a slowing in both the monthly and yearly core numbers for October to 0.5pc and 6.5pc, respectively, according to a Reuters poll.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.2pc, dragged lower by a 1pc drop in China's blue-chips and a 1.8pc retreat in Hong Kong's Hang Seng index. Japan's Nikkei lost 1pc.