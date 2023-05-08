Let the legacy of the Coronation be a spirit of volunteering for generations to come

The Queen - AFP

In 1975, a young Prince Charles spoke powerfully in the House of Lords about the power of volunteering which he declared was “quite simply good for the soul”.

Today, over six million Britons are planning to throw themselves into lending a hand in The Big Help Out – a nationwide festival of volunteering to mark the King’s Coronation.

And more than 30,000 organisations have shared volunteering opportunities on our app so that everyone can play their part and make a positive change in their community.

But The Big Help Out was always about much, much more than one day.

It’s about increasing – long term – the number of people prepared to play a fundamental role in the success of our country.

I dreamt up the idea of today’s celebration with Catherine Johnstone, CEO of the Royal Voluntary Service, inspired by the overwhelming upsurge in volunteering we saw during the pandemic.

Who can forget the 12 million people who gave their time and energy during the pandemic? A third of those said they’d never done it before, and most declared they wanted to continue.

We witnessed a similar surge during the 2012 Olympic Games in London where people from every corner of the British Isles gave up their time to make the event such a success.

But as with previous volunteering surges, participation levels have declined. The Community Life Survey shows in 2019/20, 23 per cent of the public volunteered at least once a month, which has decreased to 16 per cent.

Volunteers always needed

My own organisation, the Scouts, relies almost entirely on volunteers. We have an amazing army of 143,000 committed adult volunteers to run Scout activities. And yet we still have a waiting list of 90,000 young people desperate to join. We could always use more.

Of course, money matters. Fundraising remains a core requirement in the voluntary sector and that won’t ever change. But it’s clear that in Britain a culture of giving time, as well as money, is needed and that’s what today’s focus is on.

We’ve taken inspiration from Comic Relief and Children In Need. But we’ve worked with the Together Coalition to ensure that today is about kick-starting a new era of volunteering in the UK.

By selling the benefits of volunteering to the individual – enhanced skills, improved wellbeing and connectedness – we’ve mobilised organisations to upload opportunities, signposting the public.

The benefits are many. Way back in 1975 the young Prince of Wales was right.

Volunteering promotes a feeling of wellbeing for people right across the spectrum – particularly for older generations, the unemployed or those on low income or with health conditions.

The sense of doing something that is worthwhile is often reflected in studies. And volunteering is often used successfully by people going through huge life upheaval – retirement or bereavement.

Evidence shows it leads to increased life satisfaction, social connection and a sense of purpose. You make friends when you get out to lend a hand with others. And that also fosters a feeling of togetherness, of common achievement and goals.

But today on its own won’t be enough.

We need to change our traditional approach to volunteering as a nation if we’re to create a new era of mass participation.

Business and government can play a part

Government could encourage the nation by extending The Big Help Out into the future. Help make it an official day.

Businesses could encourage their employees to give up their time for good causes as part of their commitment to the communities in which they operate. Nothing says “purpose driven” more than this kind of activity.

Funding could be provided for the small community groups up and down the country to organise and get to work. All voluntary organisations need paid staff to run them if they’ve any hope of achieving their goals.

And charities must adapt their methods now to make it easier for folk to take part. The biggest barriers to contributing are the amount of time people fear they will need to give – and the lack of flexibility.

Let’s give people taster sessions to give them a feel for how they can engage.

So it needs to be fun, flexible, easy to access. This last point is why we’ve put our app at the heart of today’s activities.

There should be a warm welcome for newcomers and an open and accessible culture.

Telegraph readers familiar with Park Run will know that micro volunteering is an attractive option for many.

These are powerful ingredients and I hope that those who take part in today will toast the King and Queen – but mostly themselves – for ensuring this wasn’t just a Coronation for a service nation, but a legacy that is felt for generations to come.

Matt Hyde is chief executive of The Scout Association

