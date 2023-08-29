Let’s kick gender ideology out of the NHS

Trans flag

Walk into any hospital today and staff won’t just be wearing scrubs or stethoscopes – but a plethora of badges and symbols defining their commitment to a more “open and inclusive” NHS.

This may seem benign, but our Policy Exchange report examining materials recently on public display at a leading teaching hospital, London’s Royal Free, reveals the creep of radical campaigning materials into the NHS space.

These include a poster on a noticeboard explaining to staff that asking questions such as “What is your name?” is a “no-no”. This would make tasks such as bringing up patient records a challenge and would contradict guidance set by the regulator, the General Medical Council. Another notice cites the findings of a 2018 survey by Stonewall, and claims “1 in 5 LGBT+ people are not out to any healthcare professionals regarding the [sic] sexual orientation when seeking medical attention”.

It is unclear why – in most cases – it would be appropriate to disclose sexual orientation to a medical professional when seeking “general medical care” unless it was your choice or of clinical relevance.

A banner that has stood at the hospital entrance states that staff wearing an LGBTQ+ Ally badge are “safe for LGBTQ+ patients to speak to”. The use of the word “safe” implies LGBTQ+ patients may feel safe only when care is provided by appropriately badged staff and creates a workplace divide where the badgeless may be perceived as unable to provide equally compassionate care.

It may also set a damaging precedent of inviting patients to seek care only from those who share protected characteristics.

Whether the intention or not, its wording implies a hierarchy of protected characteristics inconsistent with the law. That staff provide quality care regardless of a patient’s background is enshrined in equality law and the NHS Constitution for England – which only a minority of NHS staff had heard of when last reviewed in January 2022. These are examples from one hospital – but these issues are rife across the public sector.

Last weekend, it was reported that staff at the children’s hospital Great Ormond Street were told there were 150 ways to express gender, whilst an investigation into the rollout of NHS England’s “Rainbow Badge” scheme (in which 90 per cent of trusts participate) revealed a divisive approach to national accreditation.

The Royal United Hospitals Bath received a “bronze” on the basis, among other complaints, that clinics had “gendered” names and there wasn’t sufficient preponderance of LGBT materials on display.

You can be a staunch advocate of LGBT rights and want to see action on health equality – yet find all of this a bit ridiculous. Hospital trusts should urgently review these schemes and remove materials which are irrelevant to healthcare. Given the volume of similar initiatives in place, we need to ask ourselves two questions.

Firstly, who is behind these schemes? The answer lies partly in the influence of external lobbies on the NHS, such as Stonewall and the LGBT Foundation – both partners to NHS England’s Rainbow Badge scheme.

As is well documented, these groups have spearheaded the promotion of gender identity – a contested belief system which has posed particular challenges in clinical settings. These perspectives have been avidly taken up by some staff networks who advocate these causes in their employer’s name.

Secondly, we need to ask: whose interests does all this activity serve? Too often the priorities of the NHS can be distorted – in this case providing confusing or contradictory viewpoints about patient care and blurring the boundary between the official stance of trusts and the perspectives of ideologically motivated staff groups, influenced by external lobbies. The perspectives of the wider public are too often an afterthought.

We should instead demand a health service that is accountable and responsible to the public as a whole, providing quality service to the taxpayers who fund it. After all: who is the NHS for?

Sean Phillips is head of Health and Social Care and Lottie Moore is head of the Biology Matters Project at Policy Exchange

