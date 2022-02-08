‘You let this happen’: nurses accuse government of abandoning aged care workers and residents

Photograph: shapecharge/Getty Images

Nurses and other workers in aged care descended on parliament house on Tuesday morning protesting dangerous staff shortages, underpayment, and a lack of personal protective equipment – issues that persist more than two years after the Covid-19 pandemic began and despite numerous inquiries into the aged care sector.

Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation federal secretary Annie Butler addressed protesters and said nurses are “fed up with this government for abandoning aged care workers and residents”.

“Our aged care workers and nurses are holding the system together as best they can but they have got virtually nothing left. This is a crisis that should never have been allowed to happen and we are saying directly, Mr [prime minister Scott] Morrison, you let this happen.”

She said the government had allowed a breakdown of privately run nursing homes, having failed to implement recommendations from last year’s aged care royal commission and numerous aged care inquiries that preceded it.

“The government’s own royal commission reports – that I can barely lift because of their depth – are all ignored,” Butler told protesters. “It’s always too little too late.”

She said nurses asked for support from the Australia Defence Force one month ago. Defence support was only announced by the government on Monday.

“In that time, 500-plus people have died,” she said.

Aged care workers have shared their stories with Guardian Australia, with staff reporting elderly people yelling out for help and lying in their own faeces and urine, and gardeners and maintenance staff being called upon to do laundry and feeding.

An aged care manager in Victoria said she went into her office “and cried” after the federal government delivered latex gloves and hand sanitiser instead of the supplies her home urgently needed.

“During our recent outbreak I requested isolation gowns and N95 masks from the national stockpile,” Jane said. “Instead, we received latex gloves and hand sanitiser. I laughed, then I went into my office and cried. It’s like a bad joke.”

The manager, who asked to be identified only as Jane, said she has worked 80-hour weeks managing the home since Omicron hit, and has filled shifts in the laundry, kitchen, and in personal care.

She said she has struggled to get appropriate PPE or surge workforce staff from the government, and feels that homes are being punished with audits and punitive action rather than receiving much-needed government support.

A nursing unit manager working at a home in New South Wales described how she resorted to buying and hoarding PPE because she couldn’t get supply from the federal government. She eventually received thousands of gowns from the national stockpile, but only after Omicron had passed through the facility.

“I have 20,000 gowns I don’t know what to do with,” she said.

A home-care manager working in Queensland said he had to source and pay for approved rapid antigen tests and PPE from overseas because he couldn’t source any in Australia, though he said the federal government will reimburse the costs.

“We had to go and scramble outside of the normal supply chain and source them from China,” he said.

A spokesperson for the minister for senior Australians and aged care services, Richard Colbeck, said the spread of Omicron had seen more than 6,000 requests from aged care facilities since January. More than 17m face masks, 6m gowns, 20m gloves, 4m goggles and face shields and 4m million rapid antigen tests had since been deployed, he said.

“To manage this volume of activity, some orders were split into two or more deliveries to ensure product is delivered as soon as possible and the remainder of the order is delivered when available,” he said.

Jane said the home she manages has also struggled to get clinical waste collected.

“We asked weeks ago for extra bins, but they still have not been delivered.”

Jane said she felt staff were not being recognised for the care they managed to provide despite woeful staff shortages, and that it was impossible to put contingency plans in place.

“We ask for agency staff on a daily basis, but there are very, very few available,” she said. “We are doing everything possible to make sure we have enough appropriately trained staff. There simply aren’t any more out there.

“It’s not the physical exhaustion that will get me. It is the punitive approach of the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission. It’s the relentless paperwork I fill in for staff and PPE I don’t get. I honestly don’t know if I can do this for much longer. I don’t even know if I want to stay in nursing.”

A commission spokesperson said homes whose workforces had been “temporarily reduced through Covid-19 infection are expected to activate their contingency plans and do everything possible to minimise the impact on their consumers”.

“The commission will act promptly where older Australians are at risk of harm and will continue to be present in aged care services to perform its functions,” the spokesperson said.

Susan Walton, an aged care nurse who has worked in the same residential aged care facility for 18 years, said at Tuesday’s protest that she works night shift on the floor by herself looking after 40 residents.

“Our residents are getting sub-standard care, you can not physically look after 40 people by yourself,” she said. “Mr Morrison, do I go to Mr Smith who is in pain, or Mrs Jones who is on the floor, or John who has got behaviour problems and is intruding into other peoples rooms? I have floor alarms going and buzzers going. What would you like me to do?

“Somebody. Speak up for the elderly.”

Do you know more? melissa.davey@theguardian.com

