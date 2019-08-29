Let Go: It's time to drop these players in your fantasy baseball league

As we head into the final weeks of the fantasy baseball season, making the right roster decisions on a week-to-week basis is key. This can mean making some savvy waiver wire pickups, but oftentimes, knowing when to drop a player who is hurting you more than he’s helping you is just as important. You can stop the bleeding while also creating roster space for a pickup.

Fantasy Baseball expert Dalton Del Don highlights a trio worth dropping in leagues.

First up, Rougned Odor, who is currently mired in an ugly 5-for-50 in his last 14 games. He’s hit .140 in August following a hot July stretch. To make matters worse, recent reports out of Texas suggest that they might even bench Odor, so there isn’t much value in keeping him rostered right now.

Next is Justin Smoak, who is hitting just .214. He hit his 20th home run on August 27 — you may be keeping him for his power, but there’s just not enough there in the total package for fantasy gamers to keep him.

Lastly — and this one might hurt some gamers — is German Marquez. Talk about a slump. Sadly, Coors Field wins again as Marquez has compiled a 6.26 ERA at home this season. He went from a Cy Young-type season last year to now ending up on the IL with inflammation in his throwing arm. Marquez is safe to drop.