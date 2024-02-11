Let the Games Begin! Every Photo of Taylor Swift at the 2024 Super Bowl

After playing four nights of shows in Tokyo, the pop icon flew to Las Vegas to root for her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs, in the 2024 Super Bowl

CBS Blake Lively and Taylor Swift

It's Super Bowl Sunday, and Taylor Swift is "Ready for It."

After playing four consecutive nights on her Eras Tour in Tokyo, Swift has arrived in Las Vegas for the 2024 Super Bowl. The 14-time Grammy winner is back in the stands to cheer on her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, as they battle the San Francisco 49ers for a championship ring.

Once again, the singer is in good company, sharing a suite with friends like Ice Spice and Blake Lively. Swift's also watching with her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, and Kelce's loved ones, too. His brother Jason, sister-in-law Kylie and parents, Ed and Donna Kelce, are all spending game day with the "Cruel Summer" singer.

See all the best photos of Taylor Swift at Allegiant Stadium for this year's Super Bowl.

Pre-Game Chat

Anthony Behar/Sipa USA Taylor Swift and Ice Spice

Ahead of kickoff, Swift hung out in a box with her friend Ice Spice, with whom she collaborated on a remix of "Karma."

Above the Field

CBS Taylor Swift and Ice Spice

The pair were also joined by music producer RIOTUSA in their box suite above the field.

Game Day 'Fits

Rob Carr/Getty Taylor Swift

Swift looked chic in a black top accessorized with gold jewelry, including a #87 necklace in homage to Kelce's jersey.

Girl Time

Ezra Shaw/Getty Taylor Swift and Blake Lively

Swift brought her bestie Blake Lively to watch the biggest sporting event of the year. While the "Anti-Hero" singer opted to wear sultry black, the actress wore her team spirit on her sleeve in a red and white track suit.

Classic Red Lip

CBS Blake Lively and Taylor Swift

The songstress has been painting her lips crimson since long before she sparked up a romance with the tight end. But since she started attending Chiefs games, football fans have been seeing way more of Swift's signature makeup look matching the players' jerseys.

