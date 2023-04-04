'Let the cleaners clean': Union stages picket to back locked-out pair

Picketing after being locked out from their cleaning jobs in St. Thomas, Barbara Brown and Meagan Whitman fear they won’t find work if their employer does not return to the bargaining table.

"I want my job back. I need my job back. It's the only thing I got," said a frustrated, emotional Brown, who cleans with Whitman at Elgin County's municipal building.

"I'm scared . . . because I'm 61 years old. I don't even know if I'm going to get another job," she said.

The union for the two locked-out cleaners is staging information pickets urging their employer to resume bargaining.

Members of the Labourers' International Union of North America's (LiUNA) London-area local are demonstrating Tuesday and Wednesday outside 450 Sunset Dr. to raise the alarm about the "unfair lockout,” said Dani Bartlett, business representative for LiUNA Local 1059.

The two women work for Serv-U-Clean, a GTA-based janitorial services company hired by the county, and have cleaned the municipal building for more than five years.

"They are living precariously . . . in St. Thomas," Bartlett said, noting one of them lives in assistive housing. The lockout “means they can't get unemployment, and they can't get welfare. They're just stuck waiting for the employer to come to the table."

Whitman and Brown's contract expired June 30, months after talks began between the union and Serv-U-Clean. They were locked out without notice after a few hours of bargaining Feb. 21, Bartlett said.

The employer has not given reasons for the lockout and has cancelled bargaining or failed to show up for meetings, including one set for last Monday, she said.

“They don’t have an office here. They don't have supervisors here. It just seems like nobody cares about these two,” Bartlett said.

Calls and messages to Serv-U-Clean were not returned Tuesday.

Whitman and Brown are paid the minimum wage of $15.55 an hour. They said they received their last payment the week they were locked out.

"I've been very frustrated, and it's been very stressful," Whitman said.

"I'm getting to the point where I don't know what to do because I need money,” she said.

Like Brown, Whitman said she feels stuck in limbo, going weeks without pay and unsure whether to start seeking other employment.

"Do I want to go to a different job? I would like to," Whitman said. "It's just, I like what I'm doing, and I've been doing this for five years. So, if I go somewhere else, I would have to start all over again."

Local 1059 has filed a complaint against the company with the Ontario Labour Relations Board.

"To be on strike or lockout, you have to be actively bargaining," Bartlett said. "(The company) is refusing to talk to us."

The information picket began Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Union officials and labour groups plan to rally there again at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

"Let the cleaners clean," is the theme, Bartlett said. "These workers haven't done anything. They're not saying no. There is no greed. They just want to work."

Calvi Leon, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, London Free Press