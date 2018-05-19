Let's predict every college football bowl game and Playoff matchup for 2018-19
The 2018 college football schedule features 40 bowl games between FBS teams, culminating with the College Football Playoff Championship on Jan. 7 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. This year’s semifinals will be played on Dec. 29 at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic and Capital One Orange Bowl.
So, who makes the 2018 College Football Playoff? The safest bet involves some combination of Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, Wisconsin, Clemson, Oklahoma or Washington: a group of teams that includes all four Playoff teams from last season. They'll most likely decide the fifth national championship in the College Football Playoff era.
Sporting News has preseason projections for every bowl game, and a few familiar teams are back in the semifinals ... with a throwback in the national championship game.
College football bowl projections
Date
Bowl
Projected teams
Dec. 15
Gildan New Mexico Bowl
Wyoming vs. Southern Miss
Dec. 15
AutoNation Cure Bowl
Appalachian State vs. USF
Dec. 15
Las Vegas Bowl
Boise State vs. Washington State
Dec. 15
Raycom Media Camellia Bowl
Georgia Southern vs. Northern Illinois
Dec. 15
New Orleans Bowl
Louisiana-Monroe vs. Louisiana Tech
Dec. 18
Cheribundi Tart Boca Raton Bowl
Toledo vs. FIU
Dec. 19
Frisco Bowl
Ohio vs. SMU
Dec. 20
Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl
FAU vs. Houston
Dec. 21
Bahamas Bowl
Marshall vs. Temple
Dec. 21
Potato Bowl
Western Michigan vs. Utah State
Dec. 22
Birmingham Bowl
Memphis vs. Tennessee
Dec. 22
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Navy vs. BYU
Dec. 22
Dollar General Bowl
Arkansas State vs. Miami, Ohio
Dec. 22
Hawai'i Bowl
San Diego State vs. North Texas
Dec. 26
Heart of Dallas Bowl
UAB vs. Iowa
Dec. 26
Quick Lane Bowl
Wake Forest vs. Minnesota
Dec. 26
Cactus Bowl
Iowa State vs. Utah
Dec. 27
Walk-On's Independence Bowl
Pittsburgh vs. Florida
Dec. 27
New Era Pinstripe Bowl
Louisville vs. Purdue
Dec. 27
Foster Farms Bowl
Nebraska vs. Arizona
Dec. 27
Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl
Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M
Dec. 28
Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl
N.C. State vs. Missouri
Dec. 28
Camping World Bowl
West Virginia vs. Notre Dame
Dec. 28
Arizona Bowl
Troy vs. Fresno State
Dec. 28
Valero Alamo Bowl
Texas vs. Oregon
Dec. 29
Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl
Miami, Fla. vs. Michigan
Dec. 29
Belk Bowl
Florida State vs. LSU
Dec. 31
Military Bowl
Army vs. Kentucky
Dec. 31
Hyundai Sun Bowl
Georgia Tech vs. UCLA
Dec. 31
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Kansas State vs. Boston College
Dec. 31
Holiday Bowl
Northwestern vs. USC
Dec. 31
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Virginia Tech vs. Mississippi State
Jan. 1
Outback Bowl
Michigan State vs. South Carolina
Jan. 1
Citrus Bowl
Penn State vs. Auburn
Jan. 1
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
UCF vs. Stanford
Jan. 1
Rose Bowl Game
Wisconsin vs. Washington
Jan. 1
AllState Sugar Bowl
TCU vs. Georgia
College Football Playoff predictions
Dec. 29
Capital One Orange Bowl
Oklahoma vs. Alabama
Dec. 29
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
Clemson vs. Ohio State
Jan. 7
College Football Playoff championship
Alabama vs. Clemson