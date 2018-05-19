Let's predict every college football bowl game and Playoff matchup for 2018-19

The 2018 college football schedule features 40 bowl games between FBS teams, culminating with the College Football Playoff Championship on Jan. 7 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. This year’s semifinals will be played on Dec. 29 at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic and Capital One Orange Bowl.

So, who makes the 2018 College Football Playoff? The safest bet involves some combination of Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, Wisconsin, Clemson, Oklahoma or Washington: a group of teams that includes all four Playoff teams from last season. They'll most likely decide the fifth national championship in the College Football Playoff era.

MORE: Sporting News' 2018 season preview

Sporting News has preseason projections for every bowl game, and a few familiar teams are back in the semifinals ... with a throwback in the national championship game.

College football bowl projections

Date Bowl Projected teams Dec. 15 Gildan New Mexico Bowl Wyoming vs. Southern Miss Dec. 15 AutoNation Cure Bowl Appalachian State vs. USF Dec. 15 Las Vegas Bowl Boise State vs. Washington State Dec. 15 Raycom Media Camellia Bowl Georgia Southern vs. Northern Illinois Dec. 15 New Orleans Bowl Louisiana-Monroe vs. Louisiana Tech Dec. 18 Cheribundi Tart Boca Raton Bowl Toledo vs. FIU Dec. 19 Frisco Bowl Ohio vs. SMU Dec. 20 Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl FAU vs. Houston Dec. 21 Bahamas Bowl Marshall vs. Temple Dec. 21 Potato Bowl Western Michigan vs. Utah State Dec. 22 Birmingham Bowl Memphis vs. Tennessee Dec. 22 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl Navy vs. BYU Dec. 22 Dollar General Bowl Arkansas State vs. Miami, Ohio Dec. 22 Hawai'i Bowl San Diego State vs. North Texas Dec. 26 Heart of Dallas Bowl UAB vs. Iowa Dec. 26 Quick Lane Bowl Wake Forest vs. Minnesota Dec. 26 Cactus Bowl Iowa State vs. Utah Dec. 27 Walk-On's Independence Bowl Pittsburgh vs. Florida Dec. 27 New Era Pinstripe Bowl Louisville vs. Purdue Dec. 27 Foster Farms Bowl Nebraska vs. Arizona Dec. 27 Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M Dec. 28 Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl N.C. State vs. Missouri Dec. 28 Camping World Bowl West Virginia vs. Notre Dame Dec. 28 Arizona Bowl Troy vs. Fresno State Dec. 28 Valero Alamo Bowl Texas vs. Oregon Dec. 29 Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl Miami, Fla. vs. Michigan Dec. 29 Belk Bowl Florida State vs. LSU Dec. 31 Military Bowl Army vs. Kentucky Dec. 31 Hyundai Sun Bowl Georgia Tech vs. UCLA Dec. 31 AutoZone Liberty Bowl Kansas State vs. Boston College Dec. 31 Holiday Bowl Northwestern vs. USC Dec. 31 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Virginia Tech vs. Mississippi State Jan. 1 Outback Bowl Michigan State vs. South Carolina Jan. 1 Citrus Bowl Penn State vs. Auburn Jan. 1 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl UCF vs. Stanford Jan. 1 Rose Bowl Game Wisconsin vs. Washington Jan. 1 AllState Sugar Bowl TCU vs. Georgia

Story Continues

Dec. 15 New Orleans Bowl Louisiana-Monroe vs. Louisiana Tech

College Football Playoff predictions