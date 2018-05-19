Let's predict every college football bowl game and Playoff matchup for 2018-19

Sporting News' projections for the 2018-19 college football bowl season are here — including the College Football Playoff.

The 2018 college football schedule features 40 bowl games between FBS teams, culminating with the College Football Playoff Championship on Jan. 7 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. This year’s semifinals will be played on Dec. 29 at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic and Capital One Orange Bowl.

So, who makes the 2018 College Football Playoff? The safest bet involves some combination of Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, Wisconsin, Clemson, Oklahoma or Washington: a group of teams that includes all four Playoff teams from last season. They'll most likely decide the fifth national championship in the College Football Playoff era.

Sporting News has preseason projections for every bowl game, and a few familiar teams are back in the semifinals ... with a throwback in the national championship game.

College football bowl projections

Date

Bowl

Projected teams

Dec. 15

Gildan New Mexico Bowl

Wyoming vs. Southern Miss

Dec. 15

AutoNation Cure Bowl

Appalachian State vs. USF

Dec. 15

Las Vegas Bowl

Boise State vs. Washington State

Dec. 15

Raycom Media Camellia Bowl

Georgia Southern vs. Northern Illinois

Dec. 15

New Orleans Bowl

Louisiana-Monroe vs. Louisiana Tech

Dec. 18

Cheribundi Tart Boca Raton Bowl

Toledo vs. FIU

Dec. 19

Frisco Bowl

Ohio vs. SMU

Dec. 20

Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl

FAU vs. Houston

Dec. 21

Bahamas Bowl

Marshall vs. Temple

Dec. 21

Potato Bowl

Western Michigan vs. Utah State

Dec. 22

Birmingham Bowl

Memphis vs. Tennessee

Dec. 22

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Navy vs. BYU

Dec. 22

Dollar General Bowl

Arkansas State vs. Miami, Ohio

Dec. 22

Hawai'i Bowl

San Diego State vs. North Texas

Dec. 26

Heart of Dallas Bowl

UAB vs. Iowa

Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl

Wake Forest vs. Minnesota

Dec. 26

Cactus Bowl

Iowa State vs. Utah

Dec. 27

Walk-On's Independence Bowl

Pittsburgh vs. Florida

Dec. 27

New Era Pinstripe Bowl

Louisville vs. Purdue

Dec. 27

Foster Farms Bowl

Nebraska vs. Arizona

Dec. 27

Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl

Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M

Dec. 28

Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl

N.C. State vs. Missouri

Dec. 28

Camping World Bowl

West Virginia vs. Notre Dame

Dec. 28

Arizona Bowl

Troy vs. Fresno State

Dec. 28

Valero Alamo Bowl

Texas vs. Oregon

Dec. 29

Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl

Miami, Fla. vs. Michigan

Dec. 29

Belk Bowl

Florida State vs. LSU

Dec. 31

Military Bowl

Army vs. Kentucky

Dec. 31

Hyundai Sun Bowl

Georgia Tech vs. UCLA

Dec. 31

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Kansas State vs. Boston College

Dec. 31

Holiday Bowl

Northwestern vs. USC

Dec. 31

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Virginia Tech vs. Mississippi State

Jan. 1

Outback Bowl

Michigan State vs. South Carolina

Jan. 1

Citrus Bowl

Penn State vs. Auburn

Jan. 1

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

UCF vs. Stanford

Jan. 1

Rose Bowl Game

Wisconsin vs. Washington

Jan. 1

AllState Sugar Bowl

TCU vs. Georgia

College Football Playoff predictions

Dec. 29

Capital One Orange Bowl

Oklahoma vs. Alabama

Dec. 29

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

Clemson vs. Ohio State

Jan. 7

College Football Playoff championship

Alabama vs. Clemson

